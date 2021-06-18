 Skip to content
(YouGov)   How much do we love our Dads? About 15% less than our Moms (PDF)   (docs.cdn.yougov.com) divider line
13 Comments     (+0 »)
Trik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Need a Funny tag.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As a father, everyone feeling obligated to wish me a happy father's day is like everyone feeling obligated to say "bless you" when someone sneezes.

You want to have a bbq? Sweet.  Want me to run the grill? That's fine, then I know the burgers are done right.
 
baorao
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
15% seems low.

"please kids just don't fight with each other, and let me watch sports for one Sunday afternoon" is all we really want, and that's free.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Father's day has generated a plethora of memes regarding single moms, some of which are funny.
 
Insain2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz, I agree w/that........I don't think he could spell Dad backwards if he was drunk..........!!!!!!

Gotta go for now I'm hosting a outdoor BBQ party today......Peace Out Fellow Farkerz.
 
Gramma
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Some of that is because men die earlier than women.  My mom outlasted my dad by 10 years.  I'm 12 years older than my husband when he died.

Father's Day is kinda depressing around here.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My dad would prefer to mow grass than pretty much anything. A card is plenty.

For me, I'm happy to go a day without getting yelled at by my wife. That's a big win anytime. A homemade card from my daughter is plenty and not even necessary.

Men in my family don't do "feelings," so there's nothing to hurt.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As a father of two young kids.  All I really want is a personal day to myself, but that sort of negates the celebration that is father's day.  They want to celebrate it with me, and I can't say no to that, and if it weren't for them, I wouldn't be celebrating it hardly at all besides a quick phone call to my dad.
 
wild9
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My SO and I have a child together, 13 months, and she has three children from a previous marriage that live with us. We are doing our best to kind of downplay Father's Day this year and not make a huge deal out of it like in previous years as their father took his own life back in May. Been a rough few weeks for everyone involved and honestly, I don't need a special day. Best to keep looking out for the children to make sure they are doing okay.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well yeah, the consequences of not loving Mom are higher.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Father's Day is just another excuse to feed the marketing machine.  My wife and daughter have already bought stuff for me (and they do every year), but I'd rather they didn't.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thanks for reminding me I need to hit up the liquor store after work for a bottle of Campari for pops
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
For most of my childhood, my dad was a single father.  When Father's Day would roll around, he would drop all of us off with the grandparents and have a weekend alone to do whatever he wanted.

My first Father's Day rolls around, and I am planning to spend the day doing something I wanted.  My wife had other ideas. To her, Father's Day is a day where Dad spends the whole day with the kids.

Oddly enough, Mother's Day is also a day where I take the kids so she has a chance to relax.
 
