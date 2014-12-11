 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Nurse charged with replacing Oxycodone pills with vitamin D pills in dispensing machine in hospital. In other news, there are Oxycodone dispensing machines in hospitals   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You take too much vitamin D and you'll be walking on sunshine
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did someone say Altoona?

media2.fdncms.comView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Did someone say Altoona?

[media2.fdncms.com image 700x400]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When interviewed, Pacifico reportedly admitted to taking the Oxy and replacing it with vitamin D pills and taking them to help her sleep.

Another nurse that was worked so hard in 2020 that had to resort to drugs to keep up?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Lithium is no longer available on credit."
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Japan...
cdn.techinasia.comView Full Size
 
wingnut396
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Click all the squares that don't contain edible food.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Of course there's gonna be an opioid problem if there are dispensers everywhere.
 
Insain2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nuff said on that subject..........
 
