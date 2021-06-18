 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   Man suffering with truly offal disease set to break world record   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    Recumbent bicycle, Tricycle, Windsor, Berkshire, Royal Borough of Windsor, Bicycle, Stroke, Velomobile  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No baby, I'm not fat my kidneys are just big

/that does really suck for him though
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
; will finally stop being asked when he's expecting...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
let the pimple popping doc do it, hell of a show.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, dude.  That sounds terrible.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's his own haggis.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I got my kidney from my bro, they took a pic while it was out. Then I got to take it home but you can't really see it. But if you push in the right spot you can feel where it is. At least I can.

/proprioception is a hell of a drug
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: let the pimple popping doc do it, hell of a show.


projectilevomit.gif
 
Veloram
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh my god. Oh that poor man...
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you drink Heineken
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Man imagine if the black market paid for kidneys by the pound guy could have been a billionaire.
 
acouvis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And he's going public because he wants to raise funds for an electric tricycle...

And conservatives wonder why capitalism is becoming less popular these days?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I remember seeing a polycystic kidney when that show with the plastinated Chinese convicts in amusing positions passed through Toronto. It's like someone blew bubbles into a resin casting.
 
