 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston.com)   What's it like living in a dying town where the only industry is people coming to sponge off the rumored $731 million lottery winner?   (boston.com) divider line
19
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

757 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2021 at 10:05 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gimme gimme gimme.

And no matter what the ratio of truly need to grifters is, it's sad.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
From two of the writers of Arrested Development...
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"President Trump sent us hot dogs, the Democrat sends vegetables and Trp.put a nice letter in every box so we knew he cared". What the actual fark?
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Long article is long.

Biden just gives them vegetables...
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They should for the person or persons who suddenly no longer reside in Late-Stage Capitalismland, Maryland.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Out-of-towners drove through the mountains to bet the very same set of numbers that the big winner had wagered on: 40, 53, 60, 68, 69 and Powerball 22. "

Lottery tickets are whatever...occasional fun-in-exchange-for-money for some, frequent money hole addiction for others.  Spending extra money and time to drive far to get a ticket that's exactly the same odds as the ones available near you (unless they're state doesn't participate) is a special third category.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"We think it's the person who keeps saying that's not who it is," said Bennett, the market manager. "If it's who people think it is, they've had a lot of visitors on their property lately. They've been going around different places, casinos, spending money at Rocky Gap and Nemacolin."


Some people say they've noticed a new car or two at one house or another. Some people point to someone who's spruced up the front of the house. Some people profess not to care, but they seem to be outnumbered by people who say they know for sure who won.

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: "President Trump sent us hot dogs, the Democrat sends vegetables and Trp.put a nice letter in every box so we knew he cared". What the actual fark?


No idea, but I found this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "Out-of-towners drove through the mountains to bet the very same set of numbers that the big winner had wagered on: 40, 53, 60, 68, 69 and Powerball 22. "

Lottery tickets are whatever...occasional fun-in-exchange-for-money for some, frequent money hole addiction for others.  Spending extra money and time to drive far to get a ticket that's exactly the same odds as the ones available near you (unless they're state doesn't participate) is a special third category.


*their
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is this gonna be the new Jack Whittaker? Fark's favorite Powerball Winner?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: "President Trump sent us hot dogs, the Democrat sends vegetables and Trp.put a nice letter in every box so we knew he cared". What the actual fark?


"People kept those notes from President Trump, put them up on their walls. That's who people depend on, not the Powerball winner."

Sound like some real bootstrappers.
Hard to feel sorry for people like this.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: "President Trump sent us hot dogs, the Democrat sends vegetables and Trp.put a nice letter in every box so we knew he cared". What the actual fark?


I'm guessing the town is dying from stigginitus.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Turbo Cojones: "President Trump sent us hot dogs, the Democrat sends vegetables and Trp.put a nice letter in every box so we knew he cared". What the actual fark?

No idea, but I found this
[Fark user image 425x595]


Has his hair ever not looked like it was styled with Magic Shell?
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: They should for the person or persons who suddenly no longer reside in Late-Stage Capitalismland, Maryland.


I'd stay put for six months and then make a quiet exit.  As tempting as it would be to leave a place like that immediately, it would be really easy to not raise any suspicion at all by just being a bit patient.  Sounds like this winner (or winners) are being really smart at how they're handling it.  Kudos to them.
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That poor bastard.

My town has a similar fate looming. The only industry here is dependent on water piped in from elsewhere, and elsewhere has their own problems with nut farmers and local government.

It is scary stuff. I knew the next war would be a water war, I just didn't think it would happen in my....desert. Oh.

/E B/D# C#m
// E B/D# C#m
///E B/D# C#m
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Win one of the largest lotteries in history?

Step 1, Move as far the fark away from wherever you are.

Step 2. Change your name if necessary.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wow, just wow, sounds like a real nice bunch of salt-of-earth types down up there.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NeoCortex42: I'd stay put for six months and then make a quiet exit.  As tempting as it would be to leave a place like that immediately, it would be really easy to not raise any suspicion at all by just being a bit patient.


You've got time to frame up a quaint, fake story.

"Yeah, my great aunt down in Jacksonville isn't doing so well. She wants to remain at home in her hospice care, so I'm moving down there to help out until she passes. We want to keep the house in the family when she dies so instead of selling it I'm going to live there while we redo the roof and put a new kitchen in. After that, we'll figure out what to do. I'm looking forward to some sun and visiting the beach."
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

eclecticman666: Long article is long.

Biden just gives them vegetables...


So he sent himself.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.