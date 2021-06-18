 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Talk about trying to steal the show: Bloke proposes to maid of honor during someone else's wedding. Disclaimer: the bride totally helps him   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Facepalm, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, Trademark, News Group Newspapers  
•       •       •

112 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2021 at 11:50 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the father of the bride, I think I'd be sending him a bill for 1/3rd of the reception.  You want to make a party that I'm paying for about you? Fine, you can help pay for it too.

/If the bride and groom were paying for everything and wanted to do this...eh, whatever
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bride was 100% in on it. Groom probably too or simply didn't mind. It would be one thing to do this as a surprise thing. But something planned with the bride and groom, while possibly gauche, is not verboten.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ruined the grooms special day.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If the Bride and probably the Groom were in on it, i don't see the problem.
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Was anyone upset who was in the actual wedding party or attended it? No? Then who gives a fark about what Tiktok viewers thought?
 
wademh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nothing wrong if bride is in on it.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I heard you like weddings with your wedding
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's some tacky-ass bullshiat. They should pay for half the wedding reception for pulling that stunt.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bowen: Ruined the grooms special day.


he got married. the day was already a total loss.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Smoking GNU: If the Bride and probably the Groom were in on it, i don't see the problem.


This, and frankly, if I were in the groom's position, I would be all about adding more beautiful things to a beautiful occasion. Yes, please help yourself to share in our happiness, and add your own to it. That was the whole point of inviting you.
 
Calypsocookie [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I do not get why anyone would be upset one of their friends or family proposed or was proposed to at their wedding reception. The ceremony no, the reception? Yes. Hell yes. Share the love people! If I was the bride I'd want to take part if I could.

/maybe this is why I'll never be a bride
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.