(CBC)   "I probably should have retired a week earlier", American translation: "I'm gettin too old for this sh*t"   (cbc.ca) divider line
jjorsett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How old is young enough for a bear attack?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: How old is young enough for a bear attack?


42.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, of course he got attacked by a bear, he was asking for it, what with those cutoff jeans shorts.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Shoulda told that Bear ta git off his Lawn...!!!!
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Well, of course he got attacked by a bear, he was asking for it, what with those cutoff jeans shorts.


Perfect, Bravo!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"The bear finally let go after a colleague drove at it with a pickup truck"

The Leeroy Jenkins approach to wildlife management.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
People always mess up when it comes to bear defence.
You have to, have to, climb on its back. Bears aren't giraffes and they can't reach you with those jaws if you put them in a choke hold and yell "RAWWWARRAARARARARARWWW"

Then you bite them on the scruff, like a mama bear. Works every time.
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Bears aren't giraffes


This person knows their stuff.
 
