(Fox 10 Phoenix)   If a suspect shoots nine people and injures twelve, but it happens at eight crime scenes in three cities over 90 minutes, has the suspect committed a mass shooting? Show your work   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was told there would be no meth!
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Shoots nine but somehow TWELVE are injured? How many of these locations have grassy knolls?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Isn't there an app for this yet.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It all happened at the same place, Earth.

In conclusion, it's a mass shooting.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There are better, more applicable ways to describe events like this. I see the 2016 Kalamzoo Shootings, in which Jason Dalton, an Uber driver, drove around and shot people in various places, described as a "shooting spree" and "shooting rampage", both of which better indicates shootings in multiple places.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

evilsofa: There are better, more applicable ways to describe events like this. I see the 2016 Kalamzoo Shootings, in which Jason Dalton, an Uber driver, drove around and shot people in various places, described as a "shooting spree" and "shooting rampage", both of which better indicates shootings in multiple places.


I'd call it a Shootnanny..
 
ShowStop
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
