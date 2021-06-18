 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Irish woman goes to court over allegedly doing it doggy style. With helpful pic of a doggy included (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ruff sex
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Masters and Johnson Institute published a book about how common doggie love is.  According to that book, it isn't that rare.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, mutt stuff. Never fails.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does anyone even find out this? It says she did it at home. Did she post a video of it online? Did she tell her friends? "Hey, remember how I was saying I wanted to shag my dog? Did it! It was great! He was just a little ruff."

/WTF is wrong with people
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: How does anyone even find out this? It says she did it at home. Did she post a video of it online? Did she tell her friends? "Hey, remember how I was saying I wanted to shag my dog? Did it! It was great! He was just a little ruff."

/WTF is wrong with people


The police were deep in the lab for this investigation
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: How does anyone even find out this? It says she did it at home. Did she post a video of it online? Did she tell her friends? "Hey, remember how I was saying I wanted to shag my dog? Did it! It was great! He was just a little ruff."

/WTF is wrong with people


She was caught by the pup-arazzi
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: How does anyone even find out this? It says she did it at home. Did she post a video of it online? Did she tell her friends? "Hey, remember how I was saying I wanted to shag my dog? Did it! It was great! He was just a little ruff."

/WTF is wrong with people


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Pillow talk.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She likes art museum
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cat turned her in

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Cat turned her in

[Fark user image 425x425]


Dog turned her on
 
Cormee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mom?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Collar matched the cruffs?
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hissatsu: How does anyone even find out this? It says she did it at home. Did she post a video of it online? Did she tell her friends? "Hey, remember how I was saying I wanted to shag my dog? Did it! It was great! He was just a little ruff."

/WTF is wrong with people


good question, i'm guessing somewhere she posted the information, photos, or video. if not did someone pass by the house and see her and her buddy in action and call it in
 
ISO15693 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No wonder she seemed excited when I told her she was getting a little Husky.
 
sleze
‘’ less than a minute ago  

luckyeddie: jim32rr: Cat turned her in

[Fark user image 425x425]

Dog turned her on


Did you look at the pic from the article?  That dog looked pretty happy...
 
