(NBC News) Former American Airlines pilot convicted for triple murder. Will immediately be offered position with United Airlines upon being paroled (nbcnews.com)
5
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A jury found Christian Richard Martin guilty of all charges against him....

Children will rebel against their parents, every time, won't they?

Sigh.

Now if you'll excuse me, I have to go check on my kids Jason and Freddy. They've been quiet a bit too long for my liking tonight.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This sounds like one of those cases where prosecutors have no evidence against the suspect so they try the case against his reputation instead.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah.  This guy is being framed by the prosecution.

https://fox17.com/news/ferrier-files/​f​errier-files-ex-pilot-charged-in-tripl​e-murder-wants-bond-reduced
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Yeah.  This guy is being framed by the prosecution.

https://fox17.com/news/ferrier-files/f​errier-files-ex-pilot-charged-in-tripl​e-murder-wants-bond-reduced


OMG the Capitalization in that article.  it BURNS.
 
BigMax
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
After the murders, Spirit Airlines hired him to design their coach seats.
 
