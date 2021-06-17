 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Good thing we gave up on nuclear power huh   (cnn.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good thing we didn't subsidize rooftop solar on all new CA homes and buildings since the 90s huh
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Take this opportunity to FIX THE DAMN DAM.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Newkular powah plants in a seismically active area isn't a real great idea either. Point of reference, Fukushima Japan.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Somacandra: Good thing we didn't subsidize rooftop solar on all new CA homes and buildings since the 90s huh


Good thing we didn't do either one, plus several other things.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good thing I didn't stick my dick in the mashed potatoes huh
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hydroelectric is a small sliver of renewable generation for California.

Most of our generation is solar and that's expanding rapidly. We still have a long way to go to get battery storage online though.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good thing I plowed your mom huh
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good thing we never ran a geothermal line from Old Faithful to Bakersfield huh
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby, don't you need to be near a source of water for a nuclear power plant to function?  You need water to cool the waste discharge, or else the core melts down.  A nuclear plant would probably need to close down during a drought as well.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Due to this large need for water resources, most nuclear facilities cannot even operate during drought conditions, and in some cases can actually cause water shortages."

https://vjel.vermontlaw.edu/nuclear-e​n​ergy-and-drought-a-recipe-for-disaster​
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taishan nuclear plant: China admits damage to fuel rods

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-c​h​ina-57496831
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Subby, don't you need to be near a source of water for a nuclear power plant to function?  You need water to cool the waste discharge, or else the core melts down.  A nuclear plant would probably need to close down during a drought as well.


Uhhhhh ... outside of Palo Verde - which uses Phoenix's sewage to cool the pond - what nuclear generation station can you name not near a permanent body of water?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing never gonna give you up,
Never gonna let you down,
Never gonna run around and desert you,
Never gonna make you cry,
Never gonna say goodbye,
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
 
Chagrin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can afford nuclear. You just need to double your electricity prices to do so.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We should probably ban new people in CA, until the drought is over.  No migrants, no immigrants, no babies.  We are in an emergency and more people means more water usage.  We should also probably exile the non essential people to other states.  If your job can be done remotely, do it somewhere else.  Turn off the water to people who are not essential.  It is a crisis.

Newsome better use his emergency powers to start exiling people.  We need to get the human population of CA below the average water carrying capacity.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Good thing we didn't subsidize rooftop solar on all new CA homes and buildings since the 90s 70s huh


Jimmy Carter tried to get America on-board with solar energy, but Jimmy may as well have been herding cats because Americans reacted with "Nuclear! Clean Coal! SUV's! Squirrel!"
 
Airius
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Uranium rod based based nuclear is a bad idea that has blown up in our faces too many times. Liquid salt thorium has some potential and the frence and japanese are still working on it. Solar has a huge environmental impact from manufacutring cheaply in china. We need to pay more to make it clean.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Subby, don't you need to be near a source of water for a nuclear power plant to function?  You need water to cool the waste discharge, or else the core melts down.  A nuclear plant would probably need to close down during a drought as well.


Look on the map just off to the left of California.  Guess what that stuff is?  Here's a hint: California's only operating nuclear plant uses it for cooling.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Richard Gere already patented the 1000 gerbil wheel to power his house
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We should probably ban new people in CA, until the drought is over.  No migrants, no immigrants, no babies.  We are in an emergency and more people means more water usage.  We should also probably exile the non essential people to other states.  If your job can be done remotely, do it somewhere else.  Turn off the water to people who are not essential.  It is a crisis.

Newsome better use his emergency powers to start exiling people.  We need to get the human population of CA below the average water carrying capacity.


Take them to Detroit.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Think of all the wallets you can find
 
robodog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wow, 4 years from being so full that they used the emergency spillway for the first time to so low that they have to shut down the power house for the first time, climate change is playing havoc with that part of Cali almost as much as the Gulf Coast.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Good thing we didn't subsidize rooftop solar on all new CA homes and buildings since the 90s huh


Power shortages are anticipated between 5pm and 9pm because that's when production from solar power falls off  - especially rooftop solar, which unlike a lot of grid-scale solar is not tracking.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good thing nuclear power plants don't need water for cooling from places like reservoirs or rivers huh
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We should probably ban new people in CA, until the drought is over.  No migrants, no immigrants, no babies.  We are in an emergency and more people means more water usage.  We should also probably exile the non essential people to other states.  If your job can be done remotely, do it somewhere else.  Turn off the water to people who are not essential.  It is a crisis.

Newsome better use his emergency powers to start exiling people.  We need to get the human population of CA below the average water carrying capacity.


We already did the moving away thing in the 80's 90's - of course we didn't drop an iron curtain behind us but it didn't seem to have helped much, js.

Maybe we should move the agriculture out of the desert instead of kicking the people off the beach ya know?

"Statewide, average water use is roughly 50% environmental, 40% agricultural, and 10% urban."
https://www.ppic.org/publication/wate​r​-use-in-california/
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good thing I saved so much money switching to Geico huh
 
bisi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: Taishan nuclear plant: China admits damage to fuel rods

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-ch​ina-57496831


Came here for this too, huh
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Subby, don't you need to be near a source of water for a nuclear power plant to function?  You need water to cool the waste discharge, or else the core melts down.  A nuclear plant would probably need to close down during a drought as well.


1,100 gal/MWh for recirculating nuclear, almost identical to recirculating coal.
 
wademh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Take this opportunity to FIX THE DAMN DAM.


They already did.
 
robodog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Btw it takes almost twice that many gallons (1,900) to grow a single pound of Almonds.
 
wademh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Hydroelectric is a small sliver of renewable generation for California.

Most of our generation is solar and that's expanding rapidly. We still have a long way to go to get battery storage online though.


Interestingly, some reservoirs pump water back uphill when there's an electricity glut so that they can then generate power during need.
 
wademh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

robodog: Wow, 4 years from being so full that they used the emergency spillway for the first time to so low that they have to shut down the power house for the first time, climate change is playing havoc with that part of Cali almost as much as the Gulf Coast.


It's far worse. They nearly drained it after the scare, made repairs and refilled it in a wet year, but there's little buffer capacity for multiyear droughts.
 
