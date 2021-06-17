 Skip to content
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To do better you need a Rolling Stones song

/ not gonna go there, though seems inappropriate
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does this ram want to jam?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is a phenomenal headline.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Demetrius: That is a phenomenal headline.


It makes me want to start a ding dong with someone.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Edsels.

But thanks for playing
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Free Wooly!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Demetrius: That is a phenomenal headline.

It makes me want to start a ding dong with someone.


You touch my tra la la!
 
