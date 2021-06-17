 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(IndyStar)   Hoosiers vow to rebuild after 3.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Indiana   (indystar.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Subscription business model, All rights reserved, Advertising, Internet privacy, Gregg Doyel, Policy, Privacy, Login  
•       •       •

313 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2021 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obligatory:

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it wasn't Bowling Green bad, but close. 

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
IS MIKE PENCE OK????

/I hope not
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: IS MIKE PENCE OK????

/I hope not


It was just Satan going in dry.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you weren't there you'll never understand.

#OHIOSTRUNG!@!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's like a garbage truck driving by if you're a Californian.

/I don't get out of bed until it's > 6.5.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've slept through larger earthquakes.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived in Los Angeles 5 years, and lived there half-time another 4 years.

But, by weird luck, the strongest earthquakes I have felt were in Chicago, IL and East Lansing, MI. They both felt like someone tugging on the bed where I was sleeping.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did some cheese curds or whatever they export in Indiana get knocked over?
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Keep the Lord's strength in the dribble.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Did some cheese curds or whatever they export in Indiana get knocked over?


That's Wisconsin, but there's more than corn in Indiana.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Did some cheese curds or whatever they export in Indiana get knocked over?


Bobby Knight was a fat fark, but calling him a cheese curd seems excessive.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: maxandgrinch: Did some cheese curds or whatever they export in Indiana get knocked over?

That's Wisconsin, but there's more than corn in Indiana.


True, we also have soybeans.

I've lived in Indiana for half a century. I have felt 3 earthquakes in the last 34 years.
Today was not one of them.
(I do feel it when they're dynamiting down at the quarry, though)
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: maxandgrinch: Did some cheese curds or whatever they export in Indiana get knocked over?

That's Wisconsin, but there's more than corn in Indiana.


Yes, there's also soy beans and racists.

And this couldn't have rocked central Indiana too hard because I was at work and none of us felt a damn thing.  Overhead florescent light fixtures didn't even sway.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Misspelled "Hooters"?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My farts are more powerful than that.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It would be funnier if there was a typo so it says Magnitude 38 earthquake.
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Probably just a pair of Top Fuelers at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

The Power of Top Fuel Dragsters
Youtube cTMN_KobQF4
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.