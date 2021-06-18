 Skip to content
(AP News)   The AP decides to show mercy. Mugshot-worthy tattoo artists despondent   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Associated Press, AP RADIO, News agency, Bowl Championship Series, AP, Rockefeller Center, AP NEWS, College football  
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So how long until cops start arresting AP correspondents on sight and/or start holding news conferences where they doxx people who they arrest for non-violent misdemeanors?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe just don't publish stories on minor crimes at all? Who gives a shiat?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Damn. No more will I enjoy hours scanning the hardcore reports of people who don't scoop up their dog's poop, or who dance on a Sunday.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

King Something: So how long until cops start arresting AP correspondents on sight and/or start holding news conferences where they doxx people who they arrest for non-violent misdemeanors?


I bet the OAN will start doxing people for 'em.
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They will refer to them as "Individual 1".
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Maybe just don't publish stories on minor crimes at all? Who gives a shiat?


You, when they happen to you.
 
crinz83
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"As a leader in the news industry, AP making this change is going to have a ripple effect and will prompt some organizations that don't have this on their radar right now to stop and take a look at these practices,"

and make it their primary focus
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Karma Chameleon: Maybe just don't publish stories on minor crimes at all? Who gives a shiat?

You, when they happen to you.


Why would I want it to be news that I was the victim of a crime?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What is the defintion they will use?  What if I am accused of killing a cop, but it turns out I didn't do it?  And he died of natural causes.  Not only did I not commit a crime, but the thing I did, not kill a person, not only is not a crime, it is less than minor, it is non existant.

What if a presidential candidate accuses my dad of being the zodiac killer?  Will the AP name my dad?  Even if he wasn't born until after the first kill?  by the way, ted cruz's dad is totally the zodiac killer.

Seems like the loophole is that all cops have to do, is tag on a non minor crime, get the AP to publish the name, and then drop that one charge later.  You don't think cops will use the tactic?  The cops tried playing copyrighted music recently while citizens recorded them, so that the copyright filters on youtube and similar sites would copyright strike the vids.  If the cops want to smear you, they will.

The only solution is to abolish all cops.
 
