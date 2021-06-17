 Skip to content
 
(Grand Forks Gazette)   Canadians who got AZ vaccine for their first dose now have a clear answer of what vaccine their second dose should be   (grandforksgazette.ca) divider line
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what I did, AZ first, Pfizer last Saturday. Not much more than a headache and tiredness for side effects.
 
trialpha
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now all we need is to find one. I think I'm on... 5? waiting lists?
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Had AZ at the end of April, getting a Pfizer next Thursday.  So good to know.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So there's a recount on AZ?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
interesting, considering trudeau himself got AZ.......
 
