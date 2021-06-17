 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Bicyclists attempt to plow through parked car, end up as windshieldclists   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
And what happened right after? They just cycled away, aka hit and run?
 
Good thing those cyclists' shorts have those little diapers in the crotch.
 
AMUSING tag?
 
And I'm sure the cyclists blamed the car for being stationary on the road.
 
So what are cyclists looking at when they ride?
 
I like how they turn the wipers on to get them off the windshield. Should have squirted washer fluid on them too.
 
The car is completely stopped, right?  WTAF?
 
edmo: So what are cyclists looking at when they ride?


The ass in front of them.
 
Share the Road!!!!
 
edmo: So what are cyclists looking at when they ride?


Their navels.
 
edmo: So what are cyclists looking at when they ride?


Scrubs - Preparing For The Triathlon
Youtube O3UYRLqy3F4
 
edmo: So what are cyclists looking at when they ride?


Not traffic lights, at least not in my town.
 
Wonder if someone forgot to close the street for a race or just didn't have any authority to so they said screw it and raced anyway.  lol f'ing lemmings.
 
F*cking bikers.
 
edmo: So what are cyclists looking at when they ride?


I blame the spandex shorts.

Seriously, though, they look tired, end of race/ride probably or a big hill, and at that point, all I care about is catching the right aerodynamic position behind the rider in front of me; it can shift depending on crosswind, but if no wind or head/tailwind, my front tire is just inches from the guy int front of me and my fingertips on the brakes.
That's why if you watch cycling races they are almost always bunched up, even on long stretches.
Add to that that lowering your head gives the rider better aerodynamics (a core aspect of race bike riding) and it allows the neck to relax and you have another danger factor.

There's a video out there of the rearview of a parked car, and this cyclist is is coming down the road, closer, closer, closer...until he ends up crumbled against the rear of the car.
The other challenge is with fatigue, and especially if you don't train your brain, it can really slow down.
That's something they actively train for in the military*, but not everyone is aware of it.

/*not military myself, just enjoy watching extreme training videos, including Navy Seals
 
Saw it coming after the first 15 frames.
 
Sloppy situational awareness with the first impact, domino effect for the rest.

This is one of the reasons why I'm not a huge fan of group riding.
 
frestcrallen: Sloppy situational awareness with the first impact, domino effect for the rest.

This is one of the reasons why I'm not a huge fan of group riding.


Yeah follow the leader shiat.  First one in line made the turn sharp enough to miss the car where it was at the time, np, 2nd one follows that one, third the 2nd, etc. but the whole time the car was moving a bit forward.  So by the time you got to the middle of the line, that arc they were following was not deep enough to avoid the car where it was now.  Pay attention to something besides the ass end of the person in front of you.
 
Summoner101: And I'm sure the cyclists blamed the car for being stationary on the road.


Why was a car on that road?

Race organizers should be under arrest, and I f*cking hate bicycle racers.
 
Abox: Wonder if someone forgot to close the street for a race or just didn't have any authority to so they said screw it and raced anyway.  lol f'ing lemmings.


Came in them early for a triathlon race*, and drove almost to the start line. Unfortunately it didn't register in my mind that that parking lot was within the race path.
Since I had chosen the shortest option in the categories, I finished earlier than a lot of racers. Took pictures with friends, celebrated with family...and then realized that I was stuck.
Found a police officer who was there and asked him what should I do, and he says "well, not much you can do...put your hazard blinkers on and stay slow."
So I do that, with the family in the car, windows open, going around 15mph, when I get passed by this cyclist and he yells at the top of his lungs "a$£#€#£".
It made me angry, especially with my young kids in the car, but I also get what he was going through, especially with the tiredness.

/*when I phrase it like that it sounds like I've been in more than one triathlon race, right?! :)
//and when I phrase it like that it sounds like I've been in other races!
///it was just a personal challenge that I wanted to do and I did. At 40.
 
BuckTurgidson: Summoner101: And I'm sure the cyclists blamed the car for being stationary on the road.

Why was a car on that road?

Race organizers should be under arrest, and I f*cking hate bicycle racers.


I'm guessing they have a farm on that stretch.
 
Apparently people on twitter have never left their mom's basement. How does a cyclist hit a stationary car? The same way drivers do - you don't see it until it is too late. Maybe the driver had good reason to be on the road in the middle of the race, but they could have moved to the side.
 
edmo: So what are cyclists looking at when they ride?


Their colon.
 
edmo: So what are cyclists looking at when they ride?


Clearly not the road in front of them, judging from this clip.
 
edmo: So what are cyclists looking at when they ride?


The lead sled dog has the best view.
 
Resident Muslim: edmo: So what are cyclists looking at when they ride?

I blame the spandex shorts.

Seriously, though, they look tired, end of race/ride probably or a big hill, and at that point, all I care about is catching the right aerodynamic position behind the rider in front of me; it can shift depending on crosswind, but if no wind or head/tailwind, my front tire is just inches from the guy int front of me and my fingertips on the brakes.
That's why if you watch cycling races they are almost always bunched up, even on long stretches.
Add to that that lowering your head gives the rider better aerodynamics (a core aspect of race bike riding) and it allows the neck to relax and you have another danger factor.

There's a video out there of the rearview of a parked car, and this cyclist is is coming down the road, closer, closer, closer...until he ends up crumbled against the rear of the car.
The other challenge is with fatigue, and especially if you don't train your brain, it can really slow down.
That's something they actively train for in the military*, but not everyone is aware of it.

/*not military myself, just enjoy watching extreme training videos, including Navy Seals


Pretty sure the guy in the video you referred to was checking his bike computer, probably for his Strava segment time.
 
BuckTurgidson: The lead sled dog has the best view.


And the best EPO pharmacist.
 
endmile: I like how they turn the wipers on to get them off the windshield. Should have squirted washer fluid on them too.


The wipers were probably set on auto.
When those bipedal individuals made contact, their sweat glands and bladders released moisture.
Poor car thought it was being hit by rain drops, not f*cking sugarplums...
 
edmo: So what are cyclists looking at when they ride?


Their pretentiousness.
 
Yeah, the few times I have ridden in a peloton I hated it. It is so easy to just focus on what is immediately in front of your front tire as you try to maintain a safe distance but are still close enough to benefit from being in the peloton. I was fortunate to never get in an accident while group riding, but that is mostly because I stopped doing races other than time trials. I prefer to ride alone.

Also, I hope the car is okay.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut: frestcrallen: Sloppy situational awareness with the first impact, domino effect for the rest.

This is one of the reasons why I'm not a huge fan of group riding.

Yeah follow the leader shiat.  First one in line made the turn sharp enough to miss the car where it was at the time, np, 2nd one follows that one, third the 2nd, etc. but the whole time the car was moving a bit forward.  So by the time you got to the middle of the line, that arc they were following was not deep enough to avoid the car where it was now.  Pay attention to something besides the ass end of the person in front of you.


The car didn't move forward at any point during the video.
 
edmo: So what are cyclists looking at when they ride?


Most likely these cyclists are looking at the wheel of the cyclists in front of them.
 
Mock26: Yeah, the few times I have ridden in a peloton I hated it. It is so easy to just focus on what is immediately in front of your front tire as you try to maintain a safe distance but are still close enough to benefit from being in the peloton. I was fortunate to never get in an accident while group riding, but that is mostly because I stopped doing races other than time trials. I prefer to ride alone.

Also, I hope the car is okay.


Drafting is dangerous enough for people in cars, and that's a much better field of view and a box of engineering genius to protect you.

On a bicycle, I can't imagine it's pleasant.
 
edmo: So what are cyclists looking at when they ride?


I was sitting in the rain at a red light at a major intersection once, 70 km/hr and many lanes in both directions. Suddenly an idiot on a bicycle passes my right side and blasts straight through the red light. He had his head down because of the rain and didn't even know about the light. He went through five lanes of rush hour traffic without getting hit and just kept on going like nothing happened. It was freaky how close he came to being an unidentifiable stain.
 
