 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Give up all hope of ever owning a home and accept a nation of renters. This isn't written by Blackrock, pinky swear   (twitter.com) divider line
75
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

1111 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2021 at 10:36 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



75 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"don't worry, you poors can rent" - news that generally caters to rich whites.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Given that home ownership is THE way to build a middle class and generational wealth (a reason it was deliberately denied to black Americans after WW2), I'm sure its fine that in the face of increasing wealth inequality, an almost non-existent middle class, and stagnant wages that MOST Americans can't afford to buy a home and instead will spend their lives paying the mortgage for rich people who will keep getting richer.

"And, while it was regarded as pretty good evidence of criminality to be living in a slum, for some reason owning a whole street of them merely got you invited to the very best social occasions."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, yeah - we knew that was an issue when we realized that "The Simpsons", which features a family living in a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home of their own, and was considered to be a family at the lower end of the middle-class scale, is now aspirational for most.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This country is so farked.
/I can't even be happy about a new holiday (._. )
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The investor class won't be satisfied until they own every damn thing on the planet so they can charge rent or subcription fees for breathing, eating, and sleeping.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mortgage rates have gone up 1% in the last two months.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A few years ago I remember them talking about what Al Bundy's house in a Chicago suburb would be
worth and if it was possible to afford it in a mall retail job supporting a wife and two kids.

The answer was no.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

From Philly to Boston: A few years ago I remember them talking about what Al Bundy's house in a Chicago suburb would be
worth and if it was possible to afford it in a mall retail job supporting a wife and two kids.

The answer was no.


That was what came to mind as well. At least Friends had the pretence of having Monica's apartment rent controlled.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
High demand and artificially low interest rates mean home prices are gonna go up.  Once rates get sane, housing prices will drop.

As will the stock market, leading Republicans to say "See?!" And then proceed to appoint 3 more Supreme Court justices.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh wow another garbage take favoring the wealthy from Bloomberg Opinion let me show you my shocked face and get my fainting couch etc
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Given that home ownership is THE way to build a middle class and generational wealth (a reason it was deliberately denied to black Americans after WW2), I'm sure its fine that in the face of increasing wealth inequality, an almost non-existent middle class, and stagnant wages that MOST Americans can't afford to buy a home and instead will spend their lives paying the mortgage for rich people who will keep getting richer.

"And, while it was regarded as pretty good evidence of criminality to be living in a slum, for some reason owning a whole street of them merely got you invited to the very best social occasions."


It's quickly becoming guillotine-thirty in the afternoon.

It really, really didn't have to be this way.

But Murica soshalisms are teh debil. Capitalism without rules or regulations, or just progressive taxes invariably creates monopolies and cronyism. It's somehow what people thought (were told) they wanted.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...uh... anyone got a read on the eviction moratorium? This is a mighty convenient article to come out just before a bunch of apartments may suddenly have vacancies...
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you don't do things to curb income inequality, when you don't raise wages, when you don't tax the rich enough, when you let bankers and stockbrokers and CEO's get away with anything and buy everything not nailed down...

This is what happens.

America has decided that the people who already have money should have the rest of everyone else's money. This is the bed we've made, unless people get angry enough to start doing something about it.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, home prices rising past the ability to pay for them causing normal people to take out loans they can't actually pay back after being told they'd be fine to later find out they were balloon mortgages and then those mortgages getting wrapped up into surprise packages that still get A ratings....

Sounds eerily familiar.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: weddingsinger: Given that home ownership is THE way to build a middle class and generational wealth (a reason it was deliberately denied to black Americans after WW2), I'm sure its fine that in the face of increasing wealth inequality, an almost non-existent middle class, and stagnant wages that MOST Americans can't afford to buy a home and instead will spend their lives paying the mortgage for rich people who will keep getting richer.

"And, while it was regarded as pretty good evidence of criminality to be living in a slum, for some reason owning a whole street of them merely got you invited to the very best social occasions."

It's quickly becoming guillotine-thirty in the afternoon.

It really, really didn't have to be this way.

But Murica soshalisms are teh debil. Capitalism without rules or regulations, or just progressive taxes invariably creates monopolies and cronyism. It's somehow what people thought (were told) they wanted.


You understand that this is occurring everywhere, don't you? Or do your maps simply read "Here be Dragons" beyond the borders of the good ol' USofA.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: yohohogreengiant: weddingsinger: Given that home ownership is THE way to build a middle class and generational wealth (a reason it was deliberately denied to black Americans after WW2), I'm sure its fine that in the face of increasing wealth inequality, an almost non-existent middle class, and stagnant wages that MOST Americans can't afford to buy a home and instead will spend their lives paying the mortgage for rich people who will keep getting richer.

"And, while it was regarded as pretty good evidence of criminality to be living in a slum, for some reason owning a whole street of them merely got you invited to the very best social occasions."

It's quickly becoming guillotine-thirty in the afternoon.

It really, really didn't have to be this way.

But Murica soshalisms are teh debil. Capitalism without rules or regulations, or just progressive taxes invariably creates monopolies and cronyism. It's somehow what people thought (were told) they wanted.

You understand that this is occurring everywhere, don't you? Or do your maps simply read "Here be Dragons" beyond the borders of the good ol' USofA.


Please show me how it is happening "everywhere."
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CORE Development Group is doing the same in Canada.

Neofeudalism, HERE WE COME!
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: Oh, home prices rising past the ability to pay for them causing normal people to take out loans they can't actually pay back after being told they'd be fine to later find out they were balloon mortgages and then those mortgages getting wrapped up into surprise packages that still get A ratings....

Sounds eerily familiar.


About every twenty to twenty five years or so, going forward.
 
BBH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe you can rent. Some of the rents around me are actually more than the mortgage payment for the same house.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rush - Subdivisions (Official Music Video)
Youtube EYYdQB0mkEU
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: CORE Development Group is doing the same in Canada.

Neofeudalism, HERE WE COME!


Coming?

No, it's already here.  Has been for a little while now.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely do not go somewhere where homes are more affordable, especially considering how remote work can be beneficial to everyone
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: America has decided that the people who already have money should have the rest of everyone else's money. This is the bed we've made, unless people get angry enough to start doing something about it.


We wont.  People here are used to eating the shiat we're given.  They happily hand over their money for some stupid trinket that makes life "easier", even though they did just fine for their entire life without it.  That's where we're at.  We have voice controlled devices to dim our lights for christ sake.  We have doorbell cameras.  Alexa enabled microwaves.  People pay for this stupid shiat and wonder why their ass is so fat and why they're broke.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for the Sanctuary Districts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You'll wish you had been renting when you have a   $6k tax bill, an $8k bill for a new roof, a $12k bill for flooding basement repair, $4k AC unit repair, $2k because the fridge broke, $500 to replace water damaged drywall from a leaking sink, and a $400 lawnmower.

Those were my first year homeowner expenses.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I just checked the rent of my first apartment and it's a few hundred dollars more per month than my current mortgage. (It wasn't that high years ago. It's almost double the rate I paid when I was renting.)
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: You'll wish you had been renting when you have a   $6k tax bill, an $8k bill for a new roof, a $12k bill for flooding basement repair, $4k AC unit repair, $2k because the fridge broke, $500 to replace water damaged drywall from a leaking sink, and a $400 lawnmower.

Those were my first year homeowner expenses.


Lucky. You got off cheap.

There's no feeling in the world quite like fumbling down the stairs, half asleep on a Saturday morning and stepping into the two foot deep lake that used to be your basement floor.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Well, yeah - we knew that was an issue when we realized that "The Simpsons", which features a family living in a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home of their own, and was considered to be a family at the lower end of the middle-class scale, is now aspirational for most.


Doesn't Maggie have her own room?
 
phedex
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: You'll wish you had been renting when you have a   $6k tax bill, an $8k bill for a new roof, a $12k bill for flooding basement repair, $4k AC unit repair, $2k because the fridge broke, $500 to replace water damaged drywall from a leaking sink, and a $400 lawnmower.

Those were my first year homeowner expenses.


I see the inspection went well.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Just in time for the Sanctuary Districts.

[Fark user image 850x555]


Fark user imageView Full Size

I see your reference and raise you Soylent Green!
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: You'll wish you had been renting when you have a   $6k tax bill, an $8k bill for a new roof, a $12k bill for flooding basement repair, $4k AC unit repair, $2k because the fridge broke, $500 to replace water damaged drywall from a leaking sink, and a $400 lawnmower.

Those were my first year homeowner expenses.


occ-0-999-1001.1.nflxso.netView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: You'll wish you had been renting when you have a   $6k tax bill, an $8k bill for a new roof, a $12k bill for flooding basement repair, $4k AC unit repair, $2k because the fridge broke, $500 to replace water damaged drywall from a leaking sink, and a $400 lawnmower.

Those were my first year homeowner expenses.


You picked a bad home inspector
 
Wobambo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm still holding out hope that another few plagues and it's a squatters market. Clear out the bodies and it's yours.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: You'll wish you had been renting when you have a   $6k tax bill, an $8k bill for a new roof, a $12k bill for flooding basement repair, $4k AC unit repair, $2k because the fridge broke, $500 to replace water damaged drywall from a leaking sink, and a $400 lawnmower.

Those were my first year homeowner expenses.


Okay every time I read this post it gets funnier.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BBH: Maybe you can rent. Some of the rents around me are actually more than the mortgage payment for the same house.


Rents are higher, but property ownership comes with a whole raft of other costs that us renters don't have to worry about. I may be paying godawful rent here in the OC; but no way would I swap it for a house payment. I have enough problems, I don't need a house tying me down.
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Well, yeah - we knew that was an issue when we realized that "The Simpsons", which features a family living in a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home of their own, and was considered to be a family at the lower end of the middle-class scale, is now aspirational for most.


It's on the edge of the power plant's parking lot.

So probably not as expensive as people would think

/I forget the episode.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: You'll wish you had been renting when you have a   $6k tax bill, an $8k bill for a new roof, a $12k bill for flooding basement repair, $4k AC unit repair, $2k because the fridge broke, $500 to replace water damaged drywall from a leaking sink, and a $400 lawnmower.

Those were my first year homeowner expenses.


You do realize that all of that is baked into the cost of rent, right?

Landlords don't rent home to lose money. Also, the mortgage is less than the rent.

Also, you bought a dump.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gave up hope years ago subby.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I keep getting offers on my home. I bought in 2014 at about $120k. The "instant buy" offers are now close to $180k, and are getting higher quicker. I'll probably sell next year (or sooner if I can land a job that gets me out of Texas).

Homeownership may have been great decades ago when someone could land a job at 20 and work it for 40 years and retire with a good pension. Now? I'm always worried about downsizing and layoffs, ever since I was let go from a fantastic job in 2015, because I didn't have an engineering degree.

I can sell, pay off all of my debts, and not be tethered to this shiathole state. I have my degree, but how long before that is useless and I need a master's? I think I would rather live the van life and work odd jobs, because "The American Dream," is well and truly dead.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
census.govView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Trust the Plan of our globalist betters
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: You'll wish you had been renting when you have a   $6k tax bill, an $8k bill for a new roof, a $12k bill for flooding basement repair, $4k AC unit repair, $2k because the fridge broke, $500 to replace water damaged drywall from a leaking sink, and a $400 lawnmower.

Those were my first year homeowner expenses.


You suck at buying a house.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I doubt I'll make it more than 20 years. Why get a mortgage?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I'm still holding out hope that another few plagues and it's a squatters market. Clear out the bodies and it's yours.


Last one to Boulder's a rotten egg!
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: You'll wish you had been renting when you have a   $6k tax bill, an $8k bill for a new roof, a $12k bill for flooding basement repair, $4k AC unit repair, $2k because the fridge broke, $500 to replace water damaged drywall from a leaking sink, and a $400 lawnmower.

Those were my first year homeowner expenses.


no insurance bill!  cool!
 
Slayinit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: You'll wish you had been renting when you have a   $6k tax bill, an $8k bill for a new roof, a $12k bill for flooding basement repair, $4k AC unit repair, $2k because the fridge broke, $500 to replace water damaged drywall from a leaking sink, and a $400 lawnmower.

Those were my first year homeowner expenses.


Sounds like you had a garbage inspection - unless you knew of these repairs at signing.

Homeowner since '96. This is my 3rd. house. Long-term rent is wasteful. Buy what you can afford, maintain it and pay it off before you retire. You don't want to pay a mortgage with social security payments.

/PS - Hey, kids - Save now. Save early. Safe Often. Fark feeding consumerism.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: [Fark user image 425x479]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: You'll wish you had been renting when you have a   $6k tax bill, an $8k bill for a new roof, a $12k bill for flooding basement repair, $4k AC unit repair, $2k because the fridge broke, $500 to replace water damaged drywall from a leaking sink, and a $400 lawnmower.

Those were my first year homeowner expenses.


$8k for a new roof? Must be nice. A new roof will run me probably $20k if not 30. A $400 lawnmower? Try having 3 acres of lawn. An adequate mower for that is slightly a metric shiat ton more (new).

Thing is, you can do quite a bit yourself, not buy brand new right off the bat, etc... and save quite a bit.
 
Displayed 50 of 75 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.