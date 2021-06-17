 Skip to content
 
(Marketwatch)   Meet Opal Lee, the "Grandmother of Juneteenth"   (marketwatch.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Emancipation Proclamation, Slavery in the United States, Texas, Abraham Lincoln, Juneteenth National Independence Day, Robert E. Lee, Juneteenth, Holiday  
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bloody hell. She looks good for 65, much less 94. Happy her years of struggle bore some fruit.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can you just imagine waiting since you were 12-years-old for something and finally seeing it happen when you're in your 90s?

Wow.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do I get to take the day off work tomorrow?
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Can you just imagine waiting since you were 12-years-old for something and finally seeing it happen when you're in your 90s?

Wow.


Helluva long game.

Good on her.
 
robodog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My employer celebrated the signing by giving all US personell tomorrow off even though it doesn't become a federal holiday until next year. I already had camping reservations for the weekend but now instead of getting to the campground at 8 or later I'll be there at 3 when my reservation opens, pleasant surprise.

Thank you nice lady, glad you got your lifelong wish.
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She doesn't look a day over 60.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So should we be infuriated at  Ms. Lee for sponsoring what the cool kids are calling a slap in the face?  The fascist wing nuts hate it because it celebrates Black freedom and the left nuts are mad because one bill didn't do all the things at once. As Lin-Manuel Miranda should have said,

Monty Python's Life of Brian - No Pleasing Some People
Youtube HQtNzXzDPX0
 
robodog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wait, I just realized TFA says she walked 1,400 miles at 89, she might be one of the most badass people I've ever read about, much respect.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: So should we be infuriated at  Ms. Lee for sponsoring what the cool kids are calling a slap in the face?  The fascist wing nuts hate it because it celebrates Black freedom and the left nuts are mad because one bill didn't do all the things at once. As Lin-Manuel Miranda should have said,

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/HQtNzXzD​PX0]


The left is frustrated that only symbolic shiat ever seems to get done. Juneteenth as a holiday, 'BLM' officially painted on a street, an endless torrent of platitudes...they're all nice, but they do precisely dick to address systemic racism, and in fact, are often done while actively making the issues worse (such as by increasing police funding).

It's like firefighters showing up to a burning house and giving the occupant a 'My Condolences' card. A nice gesture, but there's kind of a desperate need to address the actual goddamn problem.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
on the night of June 19, 1939, when she was 12 years old and living in an all-white neighborhood, a white mob stormed the family home and burned it.
In the 6th grade (circa 1975), one of my white teachers told us about joining a crowd in Detroit to throw rocks at the n**gers who moved into his neighborhood (circa 1955?). He told us of his shame and regret and it is one of the most powerful lessons I ever received.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Opal is a great lady, very nice.  With a *fascinating* life story.  She has seen some shiat and is still a decent human being (not sure I would be after the kind of childhood she had).

Also I generally don't like black eyed peas, but her New Year's Day peas are life changing.  Eating a bowl while listening to her talk about life is just gravy.

She has worked long and hard for recognition of Juneteenth.  I'm happy for her today.

/represented her in some Fort Worth real estate transactions.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Her house was burned down by a white move when she was 12. If her family had historically been in the south, her grandparents were either slaves or sharecroppers. If anyone had reason to celebrate Juneteenth, it's Ms Opal.
 
