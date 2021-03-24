 Skip to content
(NPR)   What the hell is happening to the birds?   (npr.org) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"However, he says, it appears to be centered in the D.C. region."

Suffering from directed energy weapons?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Uh oh... Bird COVID!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Byrds- Eight Miles High (HQ)
Youtube J74ttSR8lEg
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those aren't birds. They're government surveillance robots. What we're seeing happen now is the result of the Trump administration diverting funding from routine maintenance and battery replacement to build the border wall. Study it out!

https://birdsarentreal.com/pages/the-​h​istory
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size



It's clearly Russian or Chinese hacking of our infrastructure!!!! Especially around the DC area! Study it out!
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dangit, beat me to it. Well done. You obviously know the truth! Preach it!
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pisces.bbystatic.comView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last night YouTube showed me a trailer for "The Birds" without any birds. Today I know why.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cicadas acrue years of pesticides,
Birds eat Cicadas,
Pesticides kill bird.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying they're no longer eight...

Damnit!
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's obviously Windmill Cancer.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corvid-19.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all going to die horribly, aren't we?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Suicide - the poor things live in D.C. FFS
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Same thought.

If it is actually restricted to DC? Check to see if they missed a room when cleaning after Trump.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Birds were OP, so the latest Earth balance patch nerfed them hard.

// this has nothing to do with the lead designer's boyfriend trying to PVP as a worm
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

fark Grackles. Useless corvid wannabes.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The crowening!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how long did rome use lead before people figured out lead was real bad.

how many compounds have we invented/used in the modern era might be 100 things worse then lead that we are exposed to every day and we wont figure it all out in the near term.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghostcrawler promised me a pony
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's not a bad issue to raise so that we top developing them for war and crowd control. Who knows if they will fark up pollinators, too. DEWs could be the equivalent of salting the earth because of their consequences.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0 so far.  ok so maybe asbestos
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not very many, since we experiment and test on animals first. But usually they're mice/rats, pigs, rabbits. But not birds really.

shiat.
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lead_po​i​soning#History

They did have some idea. The history is interesting. =)
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

us old guys are just going to die
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At least they aren't mutating...

Yet.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Birds are OP.
cdn.gamer-network.netView Full Size


/yes its a real game
//hatoful boyfriend is the name
Congratulations! You've been accepted as the only human student at the prestigious St. PigeoNation's Institute, a school for talented birds! Roam the halls and find love in between classes as a sophomore student at the world's greatest pigeon high school.
///worse than furries
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

/Corridor Crew are awesome
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I follow a lot of people who play geoguessr on Twitch - one of them also plays the pigeon dating simulator, so I've seen a few rounds of the game.
 
hammettman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Excessive hot air?
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
so much corruption spewing out of DC that it is becoming toxic to wildlife.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

That's the most reasonable explanation in the thread yet.
Well, 2nd most, after the robot birds.
 
mononymous
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
TIL there are catbirds.  What's next? Catdogs? Catwomen and Catchildren, too?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They had a big crow die-off in Massachusetts a few years ago and did a months-long investigation into the cause.

They found out that all the crows were dying on major highways when they'd congregate around roadkill.  Most of them would group near the food but two lookouts would station each way up the road and call when traffic was approaching. They'd always get hit by pickups and semis, but never sedans.

It turns out none of the Boston crows knew how to say "truck", but they could all shout "CAW".
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

That's the most reasonable explanation in the thread yet.
Well, 2nd most, after the robot birds.


but cicadas feed on tree sap, sucked from the roots. trees are not known bioaccumulators of pesticides/herbicides/microplastics/et​c.

and most cicadas (both periodic and annual) spend their nymph years about 8 feet underground, hopefully too far down for there to be much round-up, etc.....

so this DOESN'T make that much sense. now the idea that the fungus infecting many periodic cicadas does something to birds is being investigated.

remember folks, there are always annual cicadas. AND there are ALSO periodic cicadas every single year. brood X is just getting so much attention because it is HUGE and widely geographically dispersed. and these bird deaths are brand new.....
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Genuine bird flu is already a thing and quite deadly to them. Bird COVID isn't even necessary.
 
danceswithcrows [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Birds have feathers instead of hair, vastly different lung systems from inefficient mammal lungs, and their digestive systems work very differently.  Mammals don't have gizzards and their kidneys produce urea, not uric acid.  As a result, they test things on mammals instead of birds to figure out whether new thing N is going to be bad for humans or not.  I think the only time they'd test things on birds is if new thing N is related to the poultry industry.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Batteries ran out.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why do you get the faintest impression that somewhere, there's an industrial chemist that knows exactly what's causing this?

//see also : MS, mesothelioma before the labs admitted it was asbestos, etc....
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bears.
Beets.
Birds.
Battlestar galactica.

You cant explain that.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Not many die well.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

When West Nile Virus hit, crows and bluejays got the worst of it.

/that virus sucked
 
noitsnot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Salmonella

https://blog.nature.org/science/2021/​0​3/24/take-down-your-feeders-salmonella​-is-killing-songbirds/
 
