Q cult weirdos are handing out cease and desist orders in the name of some woman who thinks she's the queen of Canada (no, not the queen of England). Sick bonus: she's threatening executions
    Romana Didulo, Head of state, Canadian Forces, QAnon believers, secret ruler of Canada, Monarchy of Canada, Canada  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's at times like this that I wonder how future historians will describe this era. (Assuming our species survives that long, obviously.)
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As is tradition.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: It's at times like this that I wonder how future historians will describe this era.


Futurama called it "The Stupid Age."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little known fact:  Canada still has the death penalty. But for only one crime: treason.

Lèse-majesté is like treason, right?

Claiming to be the Government or the Crown is treason.

I'm just saying, find this woman and the problem is already half solved.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She needs to be sent to the booby hatch.
 
scumshine [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
brantgoose: Little known fact:  Canada still has the death penalty. But for only one crime: treason.

Lèse-majesté is like treason, right?


No.

As per Canadian Criminal Code

Punishment for high treason
47 (1) Every one who commits high treason is guilty of an indictable offence and shall be sentenced to imprisonment for life.

Punishment for treason
(2) Every one who commits treason is guilty of an indictable offence and liable
(a) to be sentenced to imprisonment for life if he is guilty of an offence under paragraph 46(2)(a), (c) or (d);
(b) to be sentenced to imprisonment for life if he is guilty of an offence under paragraph 46(2)(b) or (e) committed while a state of war exists between Canada and another country; or
(c) to be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding fourteen years if he is guilty of an offence under paragraph 46(2)(b) or (e) committed while no state of war exists between Canada and another country.

Corroboration
(3) No person shall be convicted of high treason or treason on the evidence of only one witness, unless the evidence of that witness is corroborated in a material particular by evidence that implicates the accused.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jbc: As is tradition.


I would drown every single one of them in royal pudding, as it the tradition.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I Ate Shergar:
It's at times like this that I wonder how future historians will describe this era. (Assuming our species survives that long, obviously.)

The Age on Innocence [Ignorants]
 
Loucifer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Canada should confine her to a tower.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
3000+ years of rational thought and logic down the tubes...
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's time we bring back a 16th century remedy crafted by our founding fathers themselves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: It's at times like this that I wonder how future historians will describe this era. (Assuming our species survives that long, obviously.)


Same shiat as always!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Queen of Canada?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think we need another bloody assizes.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I Ate Shergar: It's at times like this that I wonder how future historians will describe this era.

Futurama called it "The Stupid Age."


They're all Stupid Ages, no need to sugarcoat the past.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that there is only one queen of Canada and that lady does not look like a pasty 95 year old.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
threatening executions

Terroristic threats? Let the jailarity commence!
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's like if Emperor Norton was a complete, irredeemable piece of shiat.
 
chawco
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In Canada, we have limits on Free Speech. You can't threaten to kill people, you can't push hate. If they are actually threatened to execute people, they are committing a crime. I hope this ends in charges. I would hope this ends and mental health treatment, but I don't think these people have schizophrenia are Related Disorders. I think they're just evil nasty small-minded assholes
 
