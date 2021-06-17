 Skip to content
 
(Click2Houston)   Houston woman dead in 25th minute of going to the gym   (click2houston.com) divider line
23
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How much can she dead-lift?
 
Sofakinbd [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Headline FTA:
Woman killed in shooting in front of southeast Houston gym; gunmen suspected to have been involved in carjacking attemp a hour earlier

FTFT:
Woman killed in shooting in front of southeast Houston gym; gunmen suspected to have been involved in carjacking attemp[t] a[n] hour earlier

- Sofa
 
Summoner101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Suspect on the loose:

mbird.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Live in texas, get shot, thats part of the texas experience.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wonder how many bitcoins that's worth?
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Personal trainers are too intense these days.
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That is why I never leave home. Going to the gym and elsewhere is dangerous because other Americans are going to be there.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Some youngster owes the shooters some money and people are going to keep getting capped until they get paid? I guess grandma's home cooking was worth less than tree fiddy.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeehaw
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Some youngster owes the shooters some money and people are going to keep getting capped until they get paid? I guess grandma's home cooking was worth less than tree fiddy.


No, they just wanted to change cars. The ashtrays were probably full by then.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Police say the suspects are in their early to mid 20′s with a slim build.

Well, the slim build narrows it down quite a bit at least.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Police say the suspects are in their early to mid 20′s with a slim build.

Well, the slim build narrows it down quite a bit at least.


Well, at least we know they didn't come from that gym.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Covid related :  (
 
hammettman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"The family it happened to, I'm sorry for their loss. Their mom, their wife, was just going to work out, how do you expect something like that? How do you deal with someone like that?" Gregory asked.

According to the Houston Police Department, the victim was in her 60s and was just trying to go to the gym when she was gunned down. Police said the woman arrived at the gym, parked her car, and got out when three men in their mid-20s pulled up in an older model, white Chevy Suburban.

Having lived in Houston, this is just how people talk about tragedy.

And in Texas, they're just trying to let everyone carry a gun without a permit.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Really blasted her glutes.
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
See I was right, Exercise can kill you. Just like vaccines.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That was quite an attemp at an article
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She should have skipped leg day.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


Your stale material is a curse upon this topic.

Come up with some fresh anti-gun rhetoric please. I can only deal with so many reruns before I lose interest.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Police say the suspects are in their early to mid 20′s with a slim build.

Well, the slim build narrows it down quite a bit at least.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.

Your stale material is a curse upon this topic.

Come up with some fresh anti-gun rhetoric please. I can only deal with so many reruns before I lose interest.


You sound triggered.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.

Your stale material is a curse upon this topic.

Come up with some fresh anti-gun rhetoric please. I can only deal with so many reruns before I lose interest.


Maybe if you post lots of unfunny jpgs and right-wing memes, you'll feel refreshed.
 
