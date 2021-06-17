 Skip to content
 
Long time Farker Real Women Drink Akvavit has crossed the Rainbow Bridge after a valiant fight with cancer. She was a well-loved member of the Caturday community, and this week's thread is dedicated to her. Please drop in to pay your respects
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
RIP, RWDA
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I will miss her. RIP
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
F**k cancer, and RIP..

I shall purchase a bottle of Akvavit and consume it solemnly to honor her life.

This stuff in particular.. It's delish.

cdn.diffords.comView Full Size


Also, Toby says hi and welcome to Caturday!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I believe there is a new star in the sky.
It is full of sparkle and glitter and it will not be messed with.
And it has a precious soul.

RWDA, your luminosity is forever.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I hate cancer. I really hope it's wiped out in my lifetime. I'd love to see that before I die.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Oskar is snuggled in for a long Caturday.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sylvia - I love and miss you so much. You were so much a part of our Caturday family, my Glitter Nail Polish Queen! ♥♥♥♥

Last November we had a thread for Sylvia when she suffered hair loss due to the chemo. It was a hoot and she really enjoyed it.

Longtime Farker, Real Women Drink Akvavit, is going through chemo, and looking for some new hair ideas (link goes to her GoFundMe)
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I only know her in passing on Fark, but I do recognize the name.

RIP.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
fark cancer.  She seemed like a real nice lady. I hope it is eradicated soon. Lets have a drink in her honor tonight.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
RIP, RWDA.
Fark cancer
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I used all my best words when I heard the bad news on Monday, so I'll just say that there's been an RWDA-sized hole in my heart all week.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP, my friend.
You will sorely missed, not only on Caturday, but by humanity
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: I used all my best words when I heard the bad news on Monday, so I'll just say that there's been an RWDA-sized hole in my heart all week.


With some help from sherpa18 and Bobug, your beautiful tribute to RWDA was included her Beyond Fark segment in this week's Fark NotNewsletter. ♥

https://www.fark.com/comments/blog105​1​/Fark-NotNewsletter-Which-tourist-attr​action-is-like-Cthulhu-decorated-a-TGI​-Fridays
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
RIP, RWDA.

I did not know you as I infrequently hit Caturday threads. Perhaps I should spend more time there so I could meet great people like you, RWDA.

My sincere condolences to her fans, friends and family.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Sylvia - I love and miss you so much. You were so much a part of our Caturday family, my Glitter Nail Polish Queen! ♥♥♥♥

Last November we had a thread for Sylvia when she suffered hair loss due to the chemo. It was a hoot and she really enjoyed it.

Longtime Farker, Real Women Drink Akvavit, is going through chemo, and looking for some new hair ideas (link goes to her GoFundMe)


Like Rev.K, I didn't know her other than recognizing her name from various threads, but I'm saddened by her passing.  She showed much grace and humor in that thread.  RIP, RWDA.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: I used all my best words when I heard the bad news on Monday, so I'll just say that there's been an RWDA-sized hole in my heart all week.


You most certainly did, which is why you were quoted in the NotNewsletter:

Beyond Fark

We're very sad about the recent loss of Farker Real Women Drink Akvavit. She was a well-loved member of Fark's Caturday community, and this comment from fellow Caturdayer Mitch Taylor's Bro speaks to how the group felt about her:

"Sylvia, you were, and will continue to be, an inspirational light in a dark, stormy sea. A fighter of the good fight. A lover of the unloved, two legs and four. (And maybe three?) An oasis of compassion and generosity in a cold, self-centered world. Thank you for being you and sharing your love with the rest of the world. For giving us a higher standard we can all aspire to. To say you will be missed is both obvious and an understatement. May you rest in peace...and may God have earplugs thick enough so you can enjoy your favorite music the way it was meant to be enjoyed."
 
groppet
‘’ 1 day ago  
RIP RWDASylvia. Still remember when I stopped lurking on Caturday and started posting she was one of the first to greet me and all her trials with Gogh Beastie and how we always though he would cross the bridge but would spit on it and come back, reminded me of my first cat Wolfgang that did that too for years, amazing the vet how long he lived.

I do remember in the planning for her trip to the Winchester house how I was glad and excited for her and wished I could have gone, what an amazing weird place from the pictures. I remember she wanted to come to the east coast this year after her next round of treatment was done. Wish she could have made it I would have liked for her to have met Isaac and now my methed up Mango.

2 Hours of Dark & Powerful Viking Music (2019)
Youtube nO9haYdUjjw


May all our furry friends and QJ meet you there and we shall toast many drinks to you this weekend
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
RIP RWDA.  I remember us both trying to keep our cats (her Gogh and my Snuffy) from wasting away.  We were the 2 to ask about getting as many calories as possible into a cat.  I'm going to miss her.
 
spinach gunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oh RWDA.  We will miss you so much.  Your compassion for all creatures, your crazy humour, and razor-sharp wit lit up Caturday, and really, the whole world.  You could make me laugh until I cried.  And yet somehow teach me something while you were doing it.  Now just crying.  :,(

I still can't believe we've lost such an interesting, hilarious, friendly, helpful, beautiful, and awesome person.  Sylvia, you fought so hard.  You were an example and inspiration to us all.  But our loss is surely Valhalla's gain.  You better be rocking their farking socks off up there.

Until we meet again.  This world has been forever improved by your much-too-brief presence on it.  Pouring one out for you, you amazing lady.  ♥   ♥   ♥

Love, spinach gunk

Fark user imageView Full Size


fark cancer, so hard.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sherpa18 touched on a very important point about Sylvia, that she was more than a Farkette, she was an ambassador for the weak, the homeless, the underdog. She fed people she only knew to be hungry. She did whatever she could to treat every soul with the worth the Universe knew was within each and every one of us.
We must strive to take that level of humanity and carry it forward in her honor. NOT an easy example to live up to. But we will try.
Mitch Taylor's bro said it better, but we all feel it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: I used all my best words when I heard the bad news on Monday, so I'll just say that there's been an RWDA-sized hole in my heart all week.

With some help from sherpa18 and Bobug, your beautiful tribute to RWDA was included her Beyond Fark segment in this week's Fark NotNewsletter. ♥

https://www.fark.com/comments/blog1051​/Fark-NotNewsletter-Which-tourist-attr​action-is-like-Cthulhu-decorated-a-TGI​-Fridays


sherpa18: You most certainly did, which is why you were quoted in the NotNewsletter:


Thanks, I did see that. I think I'd rather make the NotNewsletter for some "Florida Man" antics (which would be difficult since I've never been there) and have RWDA around to cheer me on. I have a feeling she would've been a great wingman uh, wingperson?
 
RocketRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Good night, sweet princess...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Safe passage and peace, RWDA
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This weekend, we'll collect the condolences, stories, jokes, anything that ties to her, and they'll be added to a memorial book I'm putting together for her mom, Sharon, and her son, Chris.

If you'd rather email, RWDAonTour at g of the mail is the address.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/from a better time, in Old Sacramento, while we were costume shop and scavenger hunting
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Meanwhile, in between the tears and raising of glasses, please post your memories, stories, captions, 'shops, pictures and general mayhem in honor of our metal gal.

For example, I remember her diligent skin care routine, and I would poke at her with stuff like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Firstly... I'm sorry. She and I talked about a funny obit... and I have no funny this week.  My heart is breaking from losing one of my best friends.  So, sincerity it is.

                                    ~~​~

On June 13, 2021, Sylvia Miller  left for Valhalla.  She leaves behind one son, Chris, her mother, a sister, her cat - the Lady Earl of Grey, and numerous admirers and friends.  She never met a stranger, and her kindness knew no bounds - just like her feral clowder.

She came into my life through a wonderful place called Caturday, under the name "Real Women Drink Akvavit."  We chatted a bit in threads, then in email, then in texts, phone calls, and finally face to face when I visited California.  When she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer (FARK CANCER) on September 27, 2020, she started pondering how she was going to face this potentially life-threatening disease (one that proved, much more horribly, to be life-ending.)  She chose optimism and bravery - and she chose to be caring, to spare others... as was her way.

A lover of cats, death metal, nail polish, makeup, skateboarding, travel, and books... she ran the gamut of interests.  She told me that she was horrible at writing... then proceeded to write a blog of her cancer journey, and tell hilarious stories of mishaps along the way.

I was lucky enough to get to spend a week with her, this year.  She was recovering from her first surgery, and about to restart chemo, so the window would be small.  We made it work.  We went to the Golden Gate Bridge, Old Town Sacramento, TWO redwood forests, the ocean, San Jose, and the Winchester Mystery House, as well as just driving around, talking.  I am so profoundly grateful for this time.  She talked about makeup or her boxes of nail polish, then she'd look at me and say "I know, you're not as into it as me." and I'd say "Yes, but I like to hear you talk about it, because you glow."  She'd talk about her son, mother, or family, and tell funny stories about the cats.  She'd share funny stories, such as how she got the nickname "Princess Death Glitter" (it involves a concert, her getting tossed over a bouncer friend's shoulder, and a short skirt that didn't fully shield her undies from view.)  We'd talk about life and philosophy and what she was going through.  That she candidly spoke about her feelings was humbling.

She loved Caturday.  She loved seeing people caring for one another, helping one another out, and sharing themselves and their pets.  She was grateful for all of the help given to her by that community, and was continually astonished that people cared so much about HER.  And that was Sylvia.  Funny, engaging, snarky and loving.   Even in the hospital in the days before her death, she asked about everyone, and wanted me to send her love, and let everyone know she hadn't given up. I'd read the get well card to her, and she would comment or chuckle over something that the signer had said some time before.

Upon first meeting face to face, she gave me a huge hug, thanked me for being her friend, and told me she loved me.  I guess it was only fitting that our last words to each other were words of  friendship, and  of love.
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I was always struck by RWDA's stories.   Her outlook in dealing with others was something to aspire to.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: This weekend, we'll collect the condolences, stories, jokes, anything that ties to her, and they'll be added to a memorial book I'm putting together for her mom, Sharon, and her son, Chris.


Beat me to it by 10 seconds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

spinach gunk: Oh RWDA.  We will miss you so much.  Your compassion for all creatures, your crazy humour, and razor-sharp wit lit up Caturday, and really, the whole world.  You could make me laugh until I cried.  And yet somehow teach me something while you were doing it.  Now just crying.  :,(

I still can't believe we've lost such an interesting, hilarious, friendly, helpful, beautiful, and awesome person.  Sylvia, you fought so hard.  You were an example and inspiration to us all.  But our loss is surely Valhalla's gain.  You better be rocking their farking socks off up there.

Until we meet again.  This world has been forever improved by your much-too-brief presence on it.  Pouring one out for you, you amazing lady.  ♥   ♥   ♥

Love, spinach gunk


Good to see you old friend. So very sad it took something like this to make it happen. {{hugs}}
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My condolences to her friends and family. I'm so sorry for your loss.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Firstly... I'm sorry. She and I talked about a funny obit... and I have no funny this week.  My heart is breaking from losing one of my best friends.  So, sincerity it is.

                                    ~~​~

On June 13, 2021, Sylvia Miller  left for Valhalla.  She leaves behind one son, Chris, her mother, a sister, her cat - the Lady Earl of Grey, and numerous admirers and friends.  She never met a stranger, and her kindness knew no bounds - just like her feral clowder.

She came into my life through a wonderful place called Caturday, under the name "Real Women Drink Akvavit."  We chatted a bit in threads, then in email, then in texts, phone calls, and finally face to face when I visited California.  When she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer (FARK CANCER) on September 27, 2020, she started pondering how she was going to face this potentially life-threatening disease (one that proved, much more horribly, to be life-ending.)  She chose optimism and bravery - and she chose to be caring, to spare others... as was her way.

A lover of cats, death metal, nail polish, makeup, skateboarding, travel, and books... she ran the gamut of interests.  She told me that she was horrible at writing... then proceeded to write a blog of her cancer journey, and tell hilarious stories of mishaps along the way.

I was lucky enough to get to spend a week with her, this year.  She was recovering from her first surgery, and about to restart chemo, so the window would be small.  We made it work.  We went to the Golden Gate Bridge, Old Town Sacramento, TWO redwood forests, the ocean, San Jose, and the Winchester Mystery House, as well as just driving around, talking.  I am so profoundly grateful for this time.  She talked about makeup or her boxes of nail polish, then she'd look at me and say "I know, you're not as into it as me." and I'd say "Yes, but I like to hear you talk about it, because you glow."  She'd talk about her son, mother, or family, and tell funny stories about the cat ...


♥♥♥♥♥♥
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: I used all my best words when I heard the bad news on Monday, so I'll just say that there's been an RWDA-sized hole in my heart all week.

With some help from sherpa18 and Bobug, your beautiful tribute to RWDA was included her Beyond Fark segment in this week's Fark NotNewsletter. ♥

sherpa18: You most certainly did, which is why you were quoted in the NotNewsletter:

Thanks, I did see that. I think I'd rather make the NotNewsletter for some "Florida Man" antics (which would be difficult since I've never been there) and have RWDA around to cheer me on. I have a feeling she would've been a great wingman uh, wingperson?


Agreed. But it was still well deserved.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Rest in peas RWDA!!!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sylvia was the greatest champion of the unwanted....stray cats, raccoons, and humans. She is an inspiration and a hope for humanity, and I'm not ready to say goodbye. I will miss her so very much. ♥
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Firstly... I'm sorry. She and I talked about a funny obit... and I have no funny this week.  My heart is breaking from losing one of my best friends.  So, sincerity it is.

                               ~~~

On June 13, 2021, Sylvia Miller  left for Valhalla.  She leaves behind one son, Chris, her mother, a sister, her cat - the Lady Earl of Grey, and numerous admirers and friends.  She never met a stranger, and her kindness knew no bounds - just like her feral clowder.

She came into my life through a wonderful place called Caturday, under the name "Real Women Drink Akvavit."  We chatted a bit in threads, then in email, then in texts, phone calls, and finally face to face when I visited California.  When she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer (FARK CANCER) on September 27, 2020, she started pondering how she was going to face this potentially life-threatening disease (one that proved, much more horribly, to be life-ending.)  She chose optimism and bravery - and she chose to be caring, to spare others... as was her way.

A lover of cats, death metal, nail polish, makeup, skateboarding, travel, and books... she ran the gamut of interests.  She told me that she was horrible at writing... then proceeded to write a blog of her cancer journey, and tell hilarious stories of mishaps along the way.

I was lucky enough to get to spend a week with her, this year.  She was recovering from her first surgery, and about to restart chemo, so the window would be small.  We made it work.  We went to the Golden Gate Bridge, Old Town Sacramento, TWO redwood forests, the ocean, San Jose, and the Winchester Mystery House, as well as just driving around, talking.  I am so profoundly grateful for this time.  She talked about makeup or her boxes of nail polish, then she'd look at me and say "I know, you're not as into it as me." and I'd say "Yes, but I like to hear you talk about it, because you glow."  She'd talk about her son, mother, or family, and tell funny stories about the cat ...


That was beautiful, H. Just like you. Thank you for sharing this with us all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Firstly... I'm sorry. She and I talked about a funny obit... and I have no funny this week.  My heart is breaking from losing one of my best friends.  So, sincerity it is.

                                 ~~~

On June 13, 2021, Sylvia Miller  left for Valhalla.  She leaves behind one son, Chris, her mother, a sister, her cat - the Lady Earl of Grey, and numerous admirers and friends.  She never met a stranger, and her kindness knew no bounds - just like her feral clowder.

She came into my life through a wonderful place called Caturday, under the name "Real Women Drink Akvavit."  We chatted a bit in threads, then in email, then in texts, phone calls, and finally face to face when I visited California.  When she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer (FARK CANCER) on September 27, 2020, she started pondering how she was going to face this potentially life-threatening disease (one that proved, much more horribly, to be life-ending.)  She chose optimism and bravery - and she chose to be caring, to spare others... as was her way.

A lover of cats, death metal, nail polish, makeup, skateboarding, travel, and books... she ran the gamut of interests.  She told me that she was horrible at writing... then proceeded to write a blog of her cancer journey, and tell hilarious stories of mishaps along the way.

I was lucky enough to get to spend a week with her, this year.....


*sniff* Damn dust in this damn thread. Thank you for being such a good friend, I wish I could have met her
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
As per bobug's request - a flashback to some happier times: RWDA posted this pic back in 2020 during the beginning of the pandemic, and naturally, I and others had to 'shop stuff in it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I made this for her back in 2016:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: I made this for her back in 2016:

[Fark user image 564x846]


All of the above?
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Firstly... I'm sorry. She and I talked about a funny obit... and I have no funny this week.  My heart is breaking from losing one of my best friends.  So, sincerity it is.

                                 ~~~

On June 13, 2021, Sylvia Miller  left for Valhalla.  She leaves behind one son, Chris, her mother, a sister, her cat - the Lady Earl of Grey, and numerous admirers and friends.  She never met a stranger, and her kindness knew no bounds - just like her feral clowder.

She came into my life through a wonderful place called Caturday, under the name "Real Women Drink Akvavit."  We chatted a bit in threads, then in email, then in texts, phone calls, and finally face to face when I visited California.  When she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer (FARK CANCER) on September 27, 2020, she started pondering how she was going to face this potentially life-threatening disease (one that proved, much more horribly, to be life-ending.)  She chose optimism and bravery - and she chose to be caring, to spare others... as was her way.

A lover of cats, death metal, nail polish, makeup, skateboarding, travel, and books... she ran the gamut of interests.  She told me that she was horrible at writing... then proceeded to write a blog of her cancer journey, and tell hilarious stories of mishaps along the way.

I was lucky enough to get to spend a week with her, this year.  She was recovering from her first surgery, and about to restart chemo, so the window would be small.  We made it work.  We went to the Golden Gate Bridge, Old Town Sacramento, TWO redwood forests, the ocean, San Jose, and the Winchester Mystery House, as well as just driving around, talking.  I am so profoundly grateful for this time.  She talked about makeup or her boxes of nail polish, then she'd look at me and say "I know, you're not as into it as me." and I'd say "Yes, but I like to hear you talk about it, because you glow."  She'd talk about her son, mother, or family, and tell funny stories about the cat ...


There's time to do "funny" later--and in time, it can be cathartic--but this was perfect.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: This weekend, we'll collect the condolences, stories, jokes, anything that ties to her, and they'll be added to a memorial book I'm putting together for her mom, Sharon, and her son, Chris.

If you'd rather email, RWDAonTour at g of the mail is the address.
[Fark user image image 850x1133]
/from a better time, in Old Sacramento, while we were costume shop and scavenger hunting


💔😿
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I found out the Speakeasy in downtown BungnTurd actually serves Akvavit/Aquavit.  Heading down there right now.  Taking Flatvavit.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
For those of you not familiar, or who haven't visited it... the RWDA On Tour website has the Flatkavit pics, and more. https://sites.google.com/view/r​wdaonto​ur/home

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: Meanwhile, in between the tears and raising of glasses, please post your memories, stories, captions, 'shops, pictures and general mayhem in honor of our metal gal.

For example, I remember her diligent skin care routine, and I would poke at her with stuff like this:

[Fark user image image 647x648]


LOL. That was totally RWDA! 😂

Except you forgot to mention the glitter nail polish over a base of Unicorn fairy dust. Or was that the other way around?  🤔
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: I made this for her back in 2016:

[Fark user image image 564x846]


D All of the above 😁
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: sherpa18: I made this for her back in 2016:

[Fark user image 564x846]

All of the above?


Great minds think alike 😉
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Damn, I had a sad.......RIP, you're not in pain anymore......

Cancer sucks, indeed.....
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
(slams a shot of vodak in honor of RWDA)

F*ck cancer.
 
