 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   President Biden's Fourth of July Covid vaccination goals are in jeopardy with the delta variant now a rising threat in the U.S. We'll have to redouble our vaccination efforts, maybe even drag the anti-vaxxers kicking and screaming   (cnbc.com) divider line
34
    More: Interesting, Vaccination, Vaccine, Vaccination schedule, White House, Infectious disease, HPV vaccine, adult Americans, main targets  
•       •       •

195 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2021 at 5:24 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think we need to genetically modify mosquitoes with those microchips... er, the vaccine.  I think this is the only way we get those southern states.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't it exactly what you'd expect.

Blue states will meet the target. Red states won't
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is there a statistic of the proportion of COVID ICU patients who are not vaccinated vs. those that are?
Bet ya it is almost all unvaccinated patients, and that the doctors are losing patience and sympathy.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

coffeetime: I think we need to genetically modify mosquitoes with those microchips... er, the vaccine.  I think this is the only way we get those southern states.


blow darts
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can we tell them that this is a shot to protect them from ever being infected with Bill Gates' tracking chip?  Would that work?

west.la.lawyer: Is there a statistic of the proportion of COVID ICU patients who are not vaccinated vs. those that are?
Bet ya it is almost all unvaccinated patients, and that the doctors are losing patience and sympathy.


There was an article linked on here a couple days ago that the vast majority of hospitalizations were among unvaccinated people (like close to 100%)  Don't know that it specified ICU or just regular hospitalization though
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Is there a statistic of the proportion of COVID ICU patients who are not vaccinated vs. those that are?
Bet ya it is almost all unvaccinated patients, and that the doctors are losing patience and sympathy.


I'm seeing ~700 vaccinated individuals hospitalized for COVID as of April 30th here. Even assuming they all went to the ICU, I'm pretty sure they'd be vastly outnumbered by unvaccinated.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Orrrrr just let the Red heard thin itself.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Isn't it exactly what you'd expect.

Blue states will meet the target. Red states won't


Crossing my fingers over here in Oregon. We've been dragging ass trying to get across the 70% line. They had been predicting next week, but now it's been pushed back to maybe the 28th. Last weekend was a big anti vax rally in Salem, and one of my nut job county commissioners was a featured speaker. For a blue state we have an awful lot of extremist derp.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Isn't it exactly what you'd expect.

Blue states will meet the target. Red states won't


That is objectively true

Sort by most vaccinated at top

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sort by least vaccinated at top

Fark user imageView Full Size


Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/gra​phics/cov​id-vaccine-tracker-global-distribution​/
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Introduce a one time "pandemic relief tax". Make it expensive.
Then make proof of vaccination exempt you from the tax.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Thank god for Mississippi!" - Alabama

"Thank god for Micronesia!" - Mississippi
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Gubbo: Isn't it exactly what you'd expect.

Blue states will meet the target. Red states won't

Crossing my fingers over here in Oregon. We've been dragging ass trying to get across the 70% line. They had been predicting next week, but now it's been pushed back to maybe the 28th. Last weekend was a big anti vax rally in Salem, and one of my nut job county commissioners was a featured speaker. For a blue state we have an awful lot of extremist derp.


Oregon always strikes me as weird. Very blue. Very white supremacist in so many parts.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. Mandatory vaccinations for the public good were declared constitutional 100 years ago. (smallpox)
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Is there a statistic of the proportion of COVID ICU patients who are not vaccinated vs. those that are?
Bet ya it is almost all unvaccinated patients, and that the doctors are losing patience and sympathy.


It's not 100% unvaccinated getting sick, but it's damn near. Also, if you subtract the number of vaccinated folks from the overall covid numbers, you find that overall the rates are going down but not for unvaccinated folks*. Meaning we aren't at herd immunity numbers, and if you haven't got your shot you're still at as much risk as you've ever been.

/*That may not be as accurate as originally reported, the story is a month or so old now.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Introduce a one time "pandemic relief tax". Make it expensive.
Then make proof of vaccination exempt you from the tax.


And then realize that the CDC posted a blank vaccination card online and it's easy to fake a "proof of vaccination" card
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: west.la.lawyer: Is there a statistic of the proportion of COVID ICU patients who are not vaccinated vs. those that are?
Bet ya it is almost all unvaccinated patients, and that the doctors are losing patience and sympathy.

It's not 100% unvaccinated getting sick, but it's damn near. Also, if you subtract the number of vaccinated folks from the overall covid numbers, you find that overall the rates are going down but not for unvaccinated folks*. Meaning we aren't at herd immunity numbers, and if you haven't got your shot you're still at as much risk as you've ever been.

/*That may not be as accurate as originally reported, the story is a month or so old now.


Those getting hospitalized that are vaccinated are the immunocompromised, the ones that need the unvaccinated cowards to suck it up and get the jab so they stop spreading.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Or you know, let em die or go bankrupt paying for the hospital bills. Nothing of value will be lost.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Stigginit by not sticking it.

The easiest form of stigginit.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image 850x491]


Second Amendment Solution!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Isn't it exactly what you'd expect.

Blue states will meet the target. Red states won't


Red states: We'll kill ourselves to stiggit to the libs!
The libs: Please proceed.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

plecos: "Thank god for Mississippi!" - Alabama

"Thank god for Micronesia!" - Mississippi


Odd that some territories are at the very top and some at the very bottom. You'd expect Palau and Micronesia to be similar, for example.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is the delta variant a mortal threat to the vaccinated? Or is it one of those things that can make you sick, but just barely if you're vaccinated? I honestly don't know.

I hope so, that way the idiot non-vaxxed can just die and get out of the way. I'm all out of shiat to give about these morons. They can have your freedumbs while gasping for air in the hospital parking lot while they wait last in line for hospital resources used by those more responsible than them.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Aren't they pretty much always kicking and screaming nowadays?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And when the goal isn't met, the important thing will be to remember that he failed and that therefore his presidency is a failure and he was lying when he said we could. Or something like that.

/ Predictable talking point is predictable
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I especially like the screaming part.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As a great man once said...

"Oops, dart in your neck"
 
Surpheon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kubo: Is the delta variant a mortal threat to the vaccinated? Or is it one of those things that can make you sick, but just barely if you're vaccinated? I honestly don't know.

I hope so, that way the idiot non-vaxxed can just die and get out of the way. I'm all out of shiat to give about these morons. They can have your freedumbs while gasping for air in the hospital parking lot while they wait last in line for hospital resources used by those more responsible than them.


There is early evidence that the delta variant may infect children (who don't have a shot available yet) at a muchhigher rate than the earlier variants. We really want it to burn out before school starts up again.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kubo: Is the delta variant a mortal threat to the vaccinated?


If you're double vaccinated with pfizer/moderna, you're all good. (88%)

Astrazeneca a little less good. (68%)

Russian vaccine we dont really know but its probably around the same. (60-65%)

Chinese vaccine: good luck with that (below 50%)

Not vaccinated : 5x deadlier than the ''normal'' strain
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

plecos: [64.media.tumblr.com image 268x170] [View Full Size image _x_]


D'OH!  Beet me to it!!
 
adamatari
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: plecos: "Thank god for Mississippi!" - Alabama

"Thank god for Micronesia!" - Mississippi

Odd that some territories are at the very top and some at the very bottom. You'd expect Palau and Micronesia to be similar, for example.


IIRC neither are US territory, they are independent countries in "free association" with the US. The internal politics can be quite different.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We obviously need to call in Delta Force.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I love that this is being framed as a failing of Biden's.

Administration: "We'll have the ability to get 70+% of the population vaccinated by July 4th."
Idiots: *spittle-flecked not-the-boss-of-me tantrum noises*
Idiots' Newstroughs: "Why can't Biden get things done?"
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.