(WKTV Utica)   I have a U-haul and I want to paint it black   (wktv.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good jerb disguising the van, loser.

I think all U-Haul vehicles, trailers, etc have design feature other than paint that make them identifiable.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Here's a weird thing I can't figure out.  Near where I work is a Lay's distribution depot. They have their own branded delivery trucks but for the last month or so, one small U-haul truck leaves the depot. Every morning.

WTF.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This headline delivers
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 640x363]

Good jerb disguising the van, loser.

I think all U-Haul vehicles, trailers, etc have design feature other than paint that make them identifiable.


Like license plates. And, probably, tracking devices.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, there's a Lesbian Rolling Stones cover band, then?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Here's a weird thing I can't figure out.  Near where I work is a Lay's distribution depot. They have their own branded delivery trucks but for the last month or so, one small U-haul truck leaves the depot. Every morning.

WTF.


They needed an extra truck in a hurry and bought or rented one from UHaul?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not even a good vehicle. I don't understand the purpose of this crime.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: It's not even a good vehicle. I don't understand the purpose of this crime.


hey, at least he stole the headlights
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirMadness: So, there's a Lesbian Rolling Stones cover band, then?


Wait, is that really a thing?
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean Steve'n'Seagulls just put out a cover of Paint it Black?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Here's a weird thing I can't figure out.  Near where I work is a Lay's distribution depot. They have their own branded delivery trucks but for the last month or so, one small U-haul truck leaves the depot. Every morning.

WTF.


Day 34 - They suspect nothing.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A U-Haul van is already wearing the perfect disguise. Just swap the plates occasionally after hours at the rental place and you're all set. Trying half-assedly to paint it just screams I'M ON METH AND HAVE MANY PRIOR ARRESTS.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I don't understand the purpose of this crime.


Several times over.

1) Steal U-Haul Van
2) Drive it 1,200 miles
3) Strip catalytic converter and headlights out
4) Carefully spray paint it black
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 640x363]

Good jerb disguising the van, loser.

I think all U-Haul vehicles, trailers, etc have design feature other than paint that make them identifiable.


I assume they all have integrated gps trackers that are really difficult to access with out specific tools.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
1.) Rent U-Haul for a day.
2.) Steal catalytic convertor
3.) Profit

Make sure you have insurance, cameras, and friends who will dress up and steal catalytic converters. You each take turns renting and only do it once.
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 640x363]

Good jerb disguising the van, loser.

I think all U-Haul vehicles, trailers, etc have design feature other than paint that make them identifiable.

Like license plates. And, probably, tracking devices.


I doubt that trailers have trackers on/in them, power isn't consistent enough and U-haul isn't organized enough to have staff deal with batteries on some kind of tracker.

Vehicles though, possibly.  Vehicles have electrical systems that are more likely to keep the tracker powered, so once a tracker is installed by the company that upfit the van before it went into service, local staff at a given location don't have anything to maintain.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Here's a weird thing I can't figure out.  Near where I work is a Lay's distribution depot. They have their own branded delivery trucks but for the last month or so, one small U-haul truck leaves the depot. Every morning.

WTF.

They needed an extra truck in a hurry and bought or rented one from UHaul?


The local U-Haul rental place loves potato chips enough to go in for bulk special orders?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TWX: iheartscotch: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 640x363]

Good jerb disguising the van, loser.

I think all U-Haul vehicles, trailers, etc have design feature other than paint that make them identifiable.

Like license plates. And, probably, tracking devices.

I doubt that trailers have trackers on/in them, power isn't consistent enough and U-haul isn't organized enough to have staff deal with batteries on some kind of tracker.

Vehicles though, possibly.  Vehicles have electrical systems that are more likely to keep the tracker powered, so once a tracker is installed by the company that upfit the van before it went into service, local staff at a given location don't have anything to maintain.


Trailers would be easy to track. Every time power is hooked up for the trailer lights, it also charges a battery.
 
Monac
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Per TFA, "Police say the spray paint caused more than $10,000 in damage." How does it cost $10,000 to repaint the thing in U-Haul colors and remove the black overspray from the windows?  Or is that another example of cop math?
 
drxym
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Since I've never stolen one of their vans I wouldn't know their anti-theft precautions. But I would think they'd probably stick a GPS tracker in there somewhere. If only to know how many miles the van had driven and whether that figure comported with the rental agreement.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Monac: Per TFA, "Police say the spray paint caused more than $10,000 in damage." How does it cost $10,000 to repaint the thing in U-Haul colors and remove the black overspray from the windows?  Or is that another example of cop math?


I'm surprised the cops thought the damage was that inexpensive.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I guess he'll have plenty of time in prison to watch girls walk by dressed in their summer clothes from the window. Guess he'll  have to turn his head until his dark darkness goes.
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: TWX: iheartscotch: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 640x363]

Good jerb disguising the van, loser.

I think all U-Haul vehicles, trailers, etc have design feature other than paint that make them identifiable.

Like license plates. And, probably, tracking devices.

I doubt that trailers have trackers on/in them, power isn't consistent enough and U-haul isn't organized enough to have staff deal with batteries on some kind of tracker.

Vehicles though, possibly.  Vehicles have electrical systems that are more likely to keep the tracker powered, so once a tracker is installed by the company that upfit the van before it went into service, local staff at a given location don't have anything to maintain.

Trailers would be easy to track. Every time power is hooked up for the trailer lights, it also charges a battery.


Have you ever worked with trailer wiring?

It's a nice surprise if the lights even work.  Plus a 4-pin or 5-pin don't have a constant 12V, power is intermittent even when connected.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Monac: Per TFA, "Police say the spray paint caused more than $10,000 in damage." How does it cost $10,000 to repaint the thing in U-Haul colors and remove the black overspray from the windows?  Or is that another example of cop math?


It is not just removing the botched paint job. It is removing said paint and vinyl wrap that U-Hauls have on them. Then repainting and applying the U-Haul vinyl wrap.

At my work I use U-Haul vans for transporting boxes of equipment to new facilities.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Here's a weird thing I can't figure out.  Near where I work is a Lay's distribution depot. They have their own branded delivery trucks but for the last month or so, one small U-haul truck leaves the depot. Every morning.

WTF.


My first guess would be that there is a shortage of fleet vehicles due to maintenance issues. Possibly they have a contractor servicing in area that they don't have a designated salesperson for. Contractors don't get company Vehicles right away.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RoLleRKoaSTeR: Monac: Per TFA, "Police say the spray paint caused more than $10,000 in damage." How does it cost $10,000 to repaint the thing in U-Haul colors and remove the black overspray from the windows?  Or is that another example of cop math?

It is not just removing the botched paint job. It is removing said paint and vinyl wrap that U-Hauls have on them. Then repainting and applying the U-Haul vinyl wrap.

At my work I use U-Haul vans for transporting boxes of equipment to new facilities.


I'm sure there's also overspray on the plastic trim pieces, lights, and other area that cant be sanded and/or painted, requiring them to be replaced.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 640x363]

Good jerb disguising the van, loser.

I think all U-Haul vehicles, trailers, etc have design feature other than paint that make them identifiable.

Like license plates. And, probably, tracking devices.


Nah, used to work for uhaul.  They're faaar too cheap for something like GPS/lojack.
I regularly fielded calls where parts would fall off vehicles, leaving folk stranged along the roadside at 2am.
If they're through an "independent contractor"  (think like Bob's Gas Station who has a few trucks) there's not even a regular service/maintenance requirement for them.

I tried to rent one once where the guy stuck black electrical tape over the check engine light.

(also humorously enough, they do sell their trucks once they're about to fall completely apart, so it's not unusual to see a re-painted uhaul driving around.)
 
