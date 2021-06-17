 Skip to content
(NPR)   Snapchat announces that it is removing its "speed filter," which posts the speed at which the user is traveling, on news that Snapchat users are idiots   (npr.org) divider line
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why? It seems that feature would be a great tool for prosecutors.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I admit, I enjoyed using Waze in Japan on the bullet train...or just any train in Asian or Europe to see how fast I was going.

Granted, I was clearly not driving. I also didn't consider ways to be stupid with it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Too bad because, I just stole a vintage Maserati in North Carolina.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: I admit, I enjoyed using Waze in Japan on the bullet train...or just any train in Asian or Europe to see how fast I was going.

Granted, I was clearly not driving. I also didn't consider ways to be stupid with it.


We'll just have to use other apps to measure our speeds.  I got a few clips of doing 124mph between Trenton and Philly on Amtrak which were worth the ticket.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Too bad because, I just stole a vintage Maserati in North Carolina.


I'll spare you the suspense: It doesn't go 185, no matter what Joe Walsh claimed.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm having a hard time coming up with situations where this filter could be used safely and produce interesting results.  I'm having a very, very easy time coming up with situations where idiots would use this filter to do idiotic things.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: maxandgrinch: Too bad because, I just stole a vintage Maserati in North Carolina.

I'll spare you the suspense: It doesn't go 185, no matter what Joe Walsh claimed.


Sure it does.  185 kilometers.  Per week (that's between repairs).
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Darwin's gonna need to work a little harder this year.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess too many Snapchat users were reaching "terminal" velocity?
 
