(WPXI.com)   Man arrested for firing gun after dispute with Honker   (wpxi.com)
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrested?!

For what, bad aim?

The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I thought this would have involved shooting a cobra chicken, oh well
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Honkers and blow, man. Honkers and blow.
 
phedex
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I assumed canadian geese, in which case I definitely understand losing your marbles after the 18th time they block your ass attempting to drive through a neighborhood.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Came here for exactly this.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I really don't understand why he'd stand on his porch, waiting for the cops to arrive, and then tell them that he was shooting at someone.
 
