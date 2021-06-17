 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   CBC hires Ric Romero to "go undercover", reveal that some message therapists are also offering sexual services   (cbc.ca) divider line
50
    More: Obvious, Massage, registered massage therapists, Acupressure, Tui na, Shiatsu, CBC investigation, members of professional associations, Undercover CBC reporters  
•       •       •

573 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2021 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Canada's health care coverage really is cutting edge, getting reimbursed for getting sexual services and a massage. Kinda curious on the diagnosis code.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
my texting does need a lot of work
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they sext you?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah happy endings for everyone!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume Canadian laws don't apply to CFL team owners either.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah go to Montreal and go to any massage parlor on Saint Catherine Street.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Message therapist? Is that like when one gets texts that give them PTSD?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This message is servicing you sexually
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calm down everyone, it's obviously a typo.   Should say "message the rapist"
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone once told me if your therapist is wearing sweats and sneaks, it's probably legit.

If they're wearing hot pants...
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: Calm down everyone, it's obviously a typo.   Should say "message the rapist"


Now now... it really should say, message "therapist".
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They offer them to Ric?

those must be some real go-getters.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hallows_Eve: Message therapist? Is that like when one gets texts that give them PTSD?


I assume it is for messages that are in distress.  It can't be an easy life.  People send you here, send you there, look at you whenever they feel like it, and you never know when someone will delete you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never been to a massage parlor before.

is it automatically assumed that during the massage that they ask if you want a happy ending? Or do they just go ahead and do it and expect you to "tip" nicely?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Assuming they mean massage therapists, I've been to my share of massage parlors and have yet to be offered sexual services. I feel gypped now.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The insurance fraud is the real issue here.
 
Glenford
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What a message parlour might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Assuming they mean massage therapists, I've been to my share of massage parlors and have yet to be offered sexual services. I feel gypped now.


Maybe you didn't get offered anything because of racist comments did you try to "Jew" them down on the price as well?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gopher321: Someone once told me if your therapist is wearing sweats and sneaks, it's probably legit.

If they're wearing hot pants...


Advertsing and presentation are a clue.  If it's a health center or spa that provides massage therapy along with yoga classes etc. then it's legit.  But if the only signage is a big sign saying "Massage" and it's tucked between the weed store and the pawn shop, very likely not.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Message? 

Animal House Germans Bomb Pearl Harbor
Youtube SVY7w9DqZ_A
 
Zero Exponent
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh no! Massage parlours huh? But which ones? There are so many of them!
 
RiverRat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Zero Exponent: Oh no! Massage parlours huh? But which ones? There are so many of them!


Asking for a friend?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dave0821: Kit Fister: Assuming they mean massage therapists, I've been to my share of massage parlors and have yet to be offered sexual services. I feel gypped now.

Maybe you didn't get offered anything because of racist comments did you try to "Jew" them down on the price as well?


...no? I paid the asking price and tip well because I appreciate good service? And my apologies, since I've never stopped to even consider the origin of the term "gypped", other than the usage I learned growing up, which is to be screwed out of.  And, considering there aren't exactly a lot of gypsies or gypsy cultural representation here, it's not exactly that I have ever even once contempalted until now.

So, thank you for pointing it out.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RiverRat: Zero Exponent: Oh no! Massage parlours huh? But which ones? There are so many of them!

Asking for a friend?


I would personally like to know.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: dave0821: Kit Fister: Assuming they mean massage therapists, I've been to my share of massage parlors and have yet to be offered sexual services. I feel gypped now.

Maybe you didn't get offered anything because of racist comments did you try to "Jew" them down on the price as well?

...no? I paid the asking price and tip well because I appreciate good service? And my apologies, since I've never stopped to even consider the origin of the term "gypped", other than the usage I learned growing up, which is to be screwed out of.  And, considering there aren't exactly a lot of gypsies or gypsy cultural representation here, it's not exactly that I have ever even once contempalted until now.

So, thank you for pointing it out.


Personal growth? In my fark?
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dave0821: Kit Fister: Assuming they mean massage therapists, I've been to my share of massage parlors and have yet to be offered sexual services. I feel gypped now.

Maybe you didn't get offered anything because of racist comments did you try to "Jew" them down on the price as well?


Unlikely.

Jewish massage parlours don't exist because nobody wants to pay for an hour of somebody complaining how their hands are tired.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Kit Fister: dave0821: Kit Fister: Assuming they mean massage therapists, I've been to my share of massage parlors and have yet to be offered sexual services. I feel gypped now.

Maybe you didn't get offered anything because of racist comments did you try to "Jew" them down on the price as well?

...no? I paid the asking price and tip well because I appreciate good service? And my apologies, since I've never stopped to even consider the origin of the term "gypped", other than the usage I learned growing up, which is to be screwed out of.  And, considering there aren't exactly a lot of gypsies or gypsy cultural representation here, it's not exactly that I have ever even once contempalted until now.

So, thank you for pointing it out.

Personal growth? In my fark?


I just realized I totally missed a personal growth joke in a thread about massage parlors. Oh well.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Yeah go to Montreal and go to any massage parlor on Saint Catherine Street.


Do they wear those plaid skirts?
Just askin
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: gopher321: Someone once told me if your therapist is wearing sweats and sneaks, it's probably legit.

If they're wearing hot pants...

Advertsing and presentation are a clue.  If it's a health center or spa that provides massage therapy along with yoga classes etc. then it's legit.  But if the only signage is a big sign saying "Massage" and it's tucked between the weed store and the pawn shop, very likely not.


Nobody with one or more functioning brain cells would confuse the two. It's not an issue.
 
mariner314
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Canada's health care coverage really is cutting edge, getting reimbursed for getting sexual services and a massage. Kinda curious on the diagnosis code.


Pretty sure it's 069
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: hoodiowithtudio: Kit Fister: dave0821: Kit Fister: Assuming they mean massage therapists, I've been to my share of massage parlors and have yet to be offered sexual services. I feel gypped now.

Maybe you didn't get offered anything because of racist comments did you try to "Jew" them down on the price as well?

...no? I paid the asking price and tip well because I appreciate good service? And my apologies, since I've never stopped to even consider the origin of the term "gypped", other than the usage I learned growing up, which is to be screwed out of.  And, considering there aren't exactly a lot of gypsies or gypsy cultural representation here, it's not exactly that I have ever even once contempalted until now.

So, thank you for pointing it out.

Personal growth? In my fark?

I just realized I totally missed a personal growth joke in a thread about massage parlors. Oh well.


Considering my original complaint, this is about the only personal growth I've got going for me right now.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This thread is an orgy.
 
dave0821
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: dave0821: Kit Fister: Assuming they mean massage therapists, I've been to my share of massage parlors and have yet to be offered sexual services. I feel gypped now.

Maybe you didn't get offered anything because of racist comments did you try to "Jew" them down on the price as well?

...no? I paid the asking price and tip well because I appreciate good service? And my apologies, since I've never stopped to even consider the origin of the term "gypped", other than the usage I learned growing up, which is to be screwed out of.  And, considering there aren't exactly a lot of gypsies or gypsy cultural representation here, it's not exactly that I have ever even once contempalted until now.

So, thank you for pointing it out.


It's all good
Lack of representation doesn't always mean lack of participation.
 
p51d007
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: Calm down everyone, it's obviously a typo.   Should say "message the rapist"


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: I've never been to a massage parlor before.

is it automatically assumed that during the massage that they ask if you want a happy ending? Or do they just go ahead and do it and expect you to "tip" nicely?


They ask. And they don't use cute euphemisms like "happy ending" either, they are pretty explicit. It was kind of jarring.

The one time I did it (in the US), was one of the least sexy, most humiliating sexual experiences of my life. I was in <shiatty city name redacted>, and it was already so low class and depressing that going to a rub and tug seemed like a "when in Rome" kind of thing.

The place was a sad, shiatty little building right next to a storage unit complex and one of those places you can rent tractors. You pay this ancient Chinese woman $60 for an hour long massage and she takes you back to the room where you get undressed and wait for the masseuse. I think mine was the younger sister of the front desk lady because she was at least 50, which was entirely different than the advertising. Also, from somewhere outside the building, but very close, was a viscous barking dog that sounded like he was trying to escape whatever enclosure he was in using nothing but rage. Plus, I was paranoid that the cops were going to bust in at any moment. Point being, I wasn't exactly in the mood.

So she comes right in and asks what I want, while pantomiming the different acts with all the erotic grace of a middle school boy. So I decide on the middle option (which was a blowie). I put $200 on the table and with zero preamble, she starts doing the task and as hard as I tried to concentrate (trying to ignore the farking direwolf outside), I just couldn't get there. So the lady gets pissy with me, says I must jerk off too much, puts her robe on and takes my money and leaves. Then the original lady comes back in to straighten the room. She did not change the sheets.

So yeah. Your mileage may vary, but that was my experience.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dave0821: Kit Fister: dave0821: Kit Fister: Assuming they mean massage therapists, I've been to my share of massage parlors and have yet to be offered sexual services. I feel gypped now.

Maybe you didn't get offered anything because of racist comments did you try to "Jew" them down on the price as well?

...no? I paid the asking price and tip well because I appreciate good service? And my apologies, since I've never stopped to even consider the origin of the term "gypped", other than the usage I learned growing up, which is to be screwed out of.  And, considering there aren't exactly a lot of gypsies or gypsy cultural representation here, it's not exactly that I have ever even once contempalted until now.

So, thank you for pointing it out.

It's all good
Lack of representation doesn't always mean lack of participation.


Truth. My point was mainly that when the only real exposure one has to gypsies at all are in movies, and then usually in movies with a Romanian twist, or in books, the general cultural understanding that gets communicated is...limited. I know that the Romani were travelers, they often did fortune telling and the like, were dancers, and a lot of air of mysticism about them.  And, of course, the usual cruft from fiction about 'don't trust the gypsies' or whatever.

Given that's the extent of it, I try not to just assume or judge because, well, it's fiction. And, like a lot of terms, as a kid, I grew up hearing it used and learned the context it was used for by other kids, but never really stopped to connect the dots. It's...embarassing how much that I only realized later in life meant something completely different than what I assumed as a kid.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gross.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: So yeah. Your mileage may vary, but that was my experience.


Thanks for posting your story. Very well written.

My ex-sister in law is a massage therapist. She transformed her basement of her house into her business. She has a waiting room, a rest room, massage room and did very well for herself with her home business. She focused on people with physical disabilities and never had clients come in off the street. I had asked her about the happy ending thing once. She asked me never to bring up that subject again, and then my wife (her sister) whispered in my ear....

"my sister was voted best hand job giver in the 12th grade"
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Could he tell me who they are? You know, so I could avoid them?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hallows_Eve: Message therapist? Is that like when one gets texts that give them PTSD?


I think we usually call them "public relations specialists".

// or maybe "pubic relations", if you pay extra
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Grandma's Boy - Apartment Eviction
Youtube W5i3g0RDp_g
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I thought that was normal for Saint-Catherine's St?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mariner314: eurotrader: Canada's health care coverage really is cutting edge, getting reimbursed for getting sexual services and a massage. Kinda curious on the diagnosis code.

Pretty sure it's 069


You go down on sex workers?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: steklo: I've never been to a massage parlor before.

is it automatically assumed that during the massage that they ask if you want a happy ending? Or do they just go ahead and do it and expect you to "tip" nicely?

They ask. And they don't use cute euphemisms like "happy ending" either, they are pretty explicit. It was kind of jarring.

The one time I did it (in the US), was one of the least sexy, most humiliating sexual experiences of my life. I was in <shiatty city name redacted>, and it was already so low class and depressing that going to a rub and tug seemed like a "when in Rome" kind of thing.

The place was a sad, shiatty little building right next to a storage unit complex and one of those places you can rent tractors. You pay this ancient Chinese woman $60 for an hour long massage and she takes you back to the room where you get undressed and wait for the masseuse. I think mine was the younger sister of the front desk lady because she was at least 50, which was entirely different than the advertising. Also, from somewhere outside the building, but very close, was a viscous barking dog that sounded like he was trying to escape whatever enclosure he was in using nothing but rage. Plus, I was paranoid that the cops were going to bust in at any moment. Point being, I wasn't exactly in the mood.

So she comes right in and asks what I want, while pantomiming the different acts with all the erotic grace of a middle school boy. So I decide on the middle option (which was a blowie). I put $200 on the table and with zero preamble, she starts doing the task and as hard as I tried to concentrate (trying to ignore the farking direwolf outside), I just couldn't get there. So the lady gets pissy with me, says I must jerk off too much, puts her robe on and takes my money and leaves. Then the original lady comes back in to straighten the room. She did not change the sheets.

So yeah. Your mileage may vary, but that was my experience.


That is one of the most depressing sex stories I've ever read.

Go on...
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: Calm down everyone, it's obviously a typo.   Should say "message the rapist"


Mrs Expert gets her public liability insurance from a company whose web domain is therapistinsurance.com

Once seen, can never be unseen.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: steklo: I've never been to a massage parlor before.

is it automatically assumed that during the massage that they ask if you want a happy ending? Or do they just go ahead and do it and expect you to "tip" nicely?

They ask. And they don't use cute euphemisms like "happy ending" either, they are pretty explicit. It was kind of jarring.

The one time I did it (in the US), was one of the least sexy, most humiliating sexual experiences of my life.


The one time I did it, I really just wanted a massage.  I had a knot above my shoulder blade that was making me miserable.  So I told them so.

They thought I was a cop.

/so yeah, I went back
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
:P

Mr. Licky, the most Spartan of the erotic emoticons, at your service.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: The one time I did it (in the US), was one of the least sexy, most humiliating sexual experiences of my life. I was in <shiatty city name redacted>, and it was already so low class and depressing that going to a rub and tug seemed like a "when in Rome" kind of thing.

So yeah. Your mileage may vary, but that was my experience.


So you didn't like Jacksonville?
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.