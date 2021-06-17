 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Stan Ridgway, Peter Murphy, The Nails, and That Petrol Emotion. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #227. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm ready
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Well, I'm ready


well that makes one of us.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me too. Less gardening, more tunes please.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultraluzer: Me too. Less gardening, more tunes please.


"gardening?" jeebus. more of that hungarian-speak sneaks into the the thread every week. no idea what that is.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: Me too. Less gardening, more tunes please.

"gardening?" jeebus. more of that hungarian-speak sneaks into the the thread every week. no idea what that is.


it's what's being discussed on KUCI right now. something to do with plants and toMAYtoes?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stan Ridgway-Big american problem
Youtube 3duZ1uoNVrE
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultraluzer: socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: Me too. Less gardening, more tunes please.

"gardening?" jeebus. more of that hungarian-speak sneaks into the the thread every week. no idea what that is.

it's what's being discussed on KUCI right now. something to do with plants and toMAYtoes?


When the word for tomato in your mother tongue is exactly the same word for paradise, tread carefully ;o)
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: ultraluzer: socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: Me too. Less gardening, more tunes please.

"gardening?" jeebus. more of that hungarian-speak sneaks into the the thread every week. no idea what that is.

it's what's being discussed on KUCI right now. something to do with plants and toMAYtoes?

When the word for tomato in your mother tongue is exactly the same word for paradise, tread carefully ;o)


Yeah, the bird of paradise was a very confusing concept to me initially
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultraluzer: Pista: ultraluzer: socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: Me too. Less gardening, more tunes please.

"gardening?" jeebus. more of that hungarian-speak sneaks into the the thread every week. no idea what that is.

it's what's being discussed on KUCI right now. something to do with plants and toMAYtoes?

When the word for tomato in your mother tongue is exactly the same word for paradise, tread carefully ;o)

Yeah, the bird of paradise was a very confusing concept to me initially


I used to use chrome & had the translate feature on as I was getting used to the language & once saw on a tv schedule site a film translated as lost in tomatoes.
Suffice to say, it had sod all to do with tomatoes
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
take me down to tomato city...
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was beginning to think that my tomatoes might get root rot; we went from "ALL RAIN" to "NO RAIN" back to "Who'll Stop The Rain?" in a period of 3 months. Yesterday afternoon was quite the gullywasher and I'm worried about all of my fertilizer washing out of the soil and into the local waterways.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...

/Tomato = Paradise? If they're from your garden, this can be true. The plastic-covered styrofoam balls from the supermarket, otoh, are Hell.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3duZ1uoN​VrE]


Nice pre-show appetizer.

Tomatoes? Now I want to hear some Devo.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: RolandTGunner: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3duZ1uoN​VrE]

Nice pre-show appetizer.

Tomatoes? Now I want to hear some Devo.


Sorry, best I can do for food today:

" Fish Heads " 80's MTV video by Barnes & Barnes
Youtube H-K2DZojWi0
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dammit, the original video preview showed a tomato face!!!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: NeoMoxie: RolandTGunner: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3duZ1uoN​VrE]

Nice pre-show appetizer.

Tomatoes? Now I want to hear some Devo.

Sorry, best I can do for food today:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/H-K2DZoj​Wi0]


YUM
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: NeoMoxie: RolandTGunner: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3duZ1uoN​VrE]

Nice pre-show appetizer.

Tomatoes? Now I want to hear some Devo.

Sorry, best I can do for food today:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/H-K2DZoj​Wi0]


Eat them up yum!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pista: Well, I'm ready


I'm technically awake. Also ready for some Peter.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Okay then. Let's write ourselves a '70s hall pass for the pregame show.

Attack of the Killer Tomatoes Theme Song
Youtube b3uIKzgcDxo
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: thespindrifter: NeoMoxie: RolandTGunner: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3duZ1uoN​VrE]

Nice pre-show appetizer.

Tomatoes? Now I want to hear some Devo.

Sorry, best I can do for food today:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/H-K2DZoj​Wi0]

YUM


Damn you all to earworm hell! dj awesomesauce better have something good to lodge that song outta my head.


/i do love that song tho
// laughing happy fish heads
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: Well, I'm ready

I'm technically awake. Also ready for some Peter.


when does your schedule change? wasn't that supposed to be like three weeks ago?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Pista: Well, I'm ready

I'm technically awake. Also ready for some Peter.

when does your schedule change? wasn't that supposed to be like three weeks ago?


I thought so, but apparently it's not going to. Which I'm okay w/ because money. (I would've been starting at 1 instead of noon)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Pista: Well, I'm ready

I'm technically awake. Also ready for some Peter.

when does your schedule change? wasn't that supposed to be like three weeks ago?

I thought so, but apparently it's not going to. Which I'm okay w/ because money. (I would've been starting at 1 instead of noon)


you should just go in early and play pastFORWARD over the radio at your work :)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Weird random story: I played little league w/ one of Peter Murphy's nephews (in Lancaster of all places) Never met him though (Not that I would've known any better at the age of 12 lol)
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Okay then. Let's write ourselves a '70s hall pass for the pregame show.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/b3uIKzgc​Dxo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


"That takes me back!"

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hope the show streams okay today; the internet as a whole, and Fark in particular, have been misbehaving very badly today.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Pista: Well, I'm ready

I'm technically awake. Also ready for some Peter.

when does your schedule change? wasn't that supposed to be like three weeks ago?

I thought so, but apparently it's not going to. Which I'm okay w/ because money. (I would've been starting at 1 instead of noon)

you should just go in early and play pastFORWARD over the radio at your work :)


I'm not going in that early! (and I even love my job)!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: I hope the show streams okay today; the internet as a whole, and Fark in particular, have been misbehaving very badly today.


seems okay so far here in Seattle
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I am feeling like the j*zz is a punishment for being mean about Valentina & her movie review.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pista: I am feeling like the j*zz is a punishment for being mean about Valentina & her movie review.


[imnotsayingitwas.jpg]
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Time for Most Glorious!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image 320x320] [View Full Size image _x_]


Face. Plant.

/that's gonna leave a mark
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image 320x320] [View Full Size image _x_]

Face. Plant.

/that's gonna leave a mark


I've done that.
At a Damned show.

Then I got up & did it again
They caught me the second time though
 
