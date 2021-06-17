 Skip to content
(KUTV Utah) Pot at age 6, meth at 12, crack at 14. Wait 'til you see the "after" pictures at 47
47
    More: Hero, 12-year-old meth addict, The Redemption, honors college scholar  
Merltech [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
This is the key part of her story:

Her charges were transferred to King County, and she begged to be put into the Drug Diversion Court program. She went through a treatment program at the Regional Justice Center. She got clean and stayed clean.

A lot more people could be saved from the vicious circle of drugs\imprisonment if people when into treatment programs instead of just being treated like another statistic. Yes, not everyone will succeed in the treatment process but it's better than keeping them locked up.  But than, how else will the system make money off of people?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I'm impressed she made it to 47.
 
Marcos P
1 hour ago  
Wow thats wild
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Best zombie makeup evar.
 
LL316
1 hour ago  
Hero tag is well earned.  Wow.
 
Dennis_Moore
1 hour ago  
I did things I wouldn't force on a mule...and that includes things I forced on a mule.
Subtonic
1 hour ago  
Behold the horrors of marijuana. Still think it's harmless you braindead hippies?
 
squidloe [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Good for her and what a great story of redemption.
 
disaster bastard
1 hour ago  
I see this woman, and read her story, and can't help but think of my toddler daughter. The things this lady missed out on and the torturous life she lived is heartbreaking.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Behold the horrors of marijuana. Still think it's harmless you braindead hippies?


Louisiana_Sitar_Club
1 hour ago  
I remember this lady.  She tried to sell me a refurbished Tesla cannon in Fallout 4.
 
mikalmd
1 hour ago  
Good on her .. Hope she has a good life ..
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Behold the horrors of marijuana. Still think it's harmless you braindead hippies?


Taco Bell would have gone out of business years ago if it weren't for marijuana.
 
BadCosmonaut
1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Subtonic: Behold the horrors of marijuana. Still think it's harmless you braindead hippies?

Taco Bell would have gone out of business years ago if it weren't for marijuana.


Has anyone done the correlation between number of Taco Bell's, and the legalization of marijuana in the state?  After legalizing does number of restaurants go up?
 
Subtonic
1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Subtonic: Behold the horrors of marijuana. Still think it's harmless you braindead hippies?

Taco Bell would have gone out of business years ago if it weren't for marijuana.


badplaid
1 hour ago  

Merltech: This is the key part of her story:

Her charges were transferred to King County, and she begged to be put into the Drug Diversion Court program. She went through a treatment program at the Regional Justice Center. She got clean and stayed clean.

A lot more people could be saved from the vicious circle of drugs\imprisonment if people when into treatment programs instead of just being treated like another statistic. Yes, not everyone will succeed in the treatment process but it's better than keeping them locked up.  But than, how else will the system make money off of people?


Yeah, but most treatment programs are using either unproven evangelical-based methods that resort to creating a mental illness in having you believe in a higher power to stop you from sinning again or are based on psychological methods from 30-40 years ago.

They dont work. They could. No one wants to stop it. The powers that be like that there is 3-5% of the population that they don't need to worry about.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Merltech: This is the key part of her story:

Her charges were transferred to King County, and she begged to be put into the Drug Diversion Court program. She went through a treatment program at the Regional Justice Center. She got clean and stayed clean.

A lot more people could be saved from the vicious circle of drugs\imprisonment if people when into treatment programs instead of just being treated like another statistic. Yes, not everyone will succeed in the treatment process but it's better than keeping them locked up.  But than, how else will the system make money off of people?


That I think is true for most crimes, not just for drug addiction.  Treat the root cause, get offenders into rehabilitation programs, help them get post-incarceration jobs and education and support networks, and they are less likely to repeat.
 
aungen [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Subtonic: Behold the horrors of marijuana. Still think it's harmless you braindead hippies?

That's not illegal.  Dumping hookers into the water, on the other hand...
 
Great_Milenko [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

badplaid: Merltech: This is the key part of her story:

Her charges were transferred to King County, and she begged to be put into the Drug Diversion Court program. She went through a treatment program at the Regional Justice Center. She got clean and stayed clean.

A lot more people could be saved from the vicious circle of drugs\imprisonment if people when into treatment programs instead of just being treated like another statistic. Yes, not everyone will succeed in the treatment process but it's better than keeping them locked up.  But than, how else will the system make money off of people?

Yeah, but most treatment programs are using either unproven evangelical-based methods that resort to creating a mental illness in having you believe in a higher power to stop you from sinning again or are based on psychological methods from 30-40 years ago.

They dont work. They could. No one wants to stop it. The powers that be like that there is 3-5% of the population that they don't need to worry about.


Put money used to pay private prisons and the evangelical programs into developing programs that actually work.  Seems simple enough.

Yeah, yeah, I know it'll never happen.  When it starts to work and prison numbers go down, "tough on crime" politicians will ban all "country club" rehab programs out of spite.
 
BadCosmonaut
1 hour ago  

Merltech: This is the key part of her story:

Her charges were transferred to King County, and she begged to be put into the Drug Diversion Court program. She went through a treatment program at the Regional Justice Center. She got clean and stayed clean.

A lot more people could be saved from the vicious circle of drugs\imprisonment if people when into treatment programs instead of just being treated like another statistic. Yes, not everyone will succeed in the treatment process but it's better than keeping them locked up.  But than, how else will the system make money off of people?


It is the key thing.  Drug addiction clinics are cheaper than prisons.  And sure the success rate maybe 50% or 60%. But that means 50% less drug users, 50% less people getting arrested for drug charges, its a long term program; but no let's have a "war" on drugs.

Norway's programs work, but that is too socialist.
 
Great_Milenko [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Subtonic: Behold the horrors of marijuana. Still think it's harmless you braindead hippies?

Taco Bell would have gone out of business years ago if it weren't for marijuana.


You say that like it would be a bad thing.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Merltech: This is the key part of her story:

Her charges were transferred to King County, and she begged to be put into the Drug Diversion Court program. She went through a treatment program at the Regional Justice Center. She got clean and stayed clean.

A lot more people could be saved from the vicious circle of drugs\imprisonment if people when into treatment programs instead of just being treated like another statistic. Yes, not everyone will succeed in the treatment process but it's better than keeping them locked up.  But than, how else will the system make money off of people?


11 years ago I was facing 30 days minimum mandatory prison sentence for my second DUI in 18 months. I was a wasted shell of a human being, for a variety of reasons. I started going to AA every day, I booked a stint in rehab, and most importantly, I stopped drinking. The judge took my rehab time, put it against my jail sentence, and I walked out a free man, because I put in the work and I owned every bit of what I had done.

Those are the keys. The judge knows that an addict won't get help in prison, but if they won't help themselves they can't simply shrug and let them go right back to the streets. If there is an alternative the judge will usually go with that if you're serious about it.

I was. I owe Judge Masland more than I can ever repay. And so, a decade later, I'm still sober, and my life is immeasurably improved. There is redemption to be had, if you want it.
 
Super Chronic
1 hour ago  
Still no cure for methed-out neck tattoos, but good for her.
 
tsjonesosu
1 hour ago  

BadCosmonaut: NM Volunteer: Subtonic: Behold the horrors of marijuana. Still think it's harmless you braindead hippies?

Taco Bell would have gone out of business years ago if it weren't for marijuana.

Has anyone done the correlation between number of Taco Bell's, and the legalization of marijuana in the state?  After legalizing does number of restaurants go up?


Funny you should ask that. It's medically legal in Oklahoma and now we have a second Taco Bell being built in my town, to go along with Taco Bueno and Taco Casa.

BadCosmonaut
1 hour ago  

badplaid: Merltech: This is the key part of her story:

Her charges were transferred to King County, and she begged to be put into the Drug Diversion Court program. She went through a treatment program at the Regional Justice Center. She got clean and stayed clean.

A lot more people could be saved from the vicious circle of drugs\imprisonment if people when into treatment programs instead of just being treated like another statistic. Yes, not everyone will succeed in the treatment process but it's better than keeping them locked up.  But than, how else will the system make money off of people?

Yeah, but most treatment programs are using either unproven evangelical-based methods that resort to creating a mental illness in having you believe in a higher power to stop you from sinning again or are based on psychological methods from 30-40 years ago.

They dont work. They could. No one wants to stop it. The powers that be like that there is 3-5% of the population that they don't need to worry about.


Norway has the right idea.  It is a health issue not a criminal issue.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo​r​ld/europe/norway-drug-law-reform-examp​le-world-initiative-police-bereaved-re​latives-warning-a8265311.html
 
aungen [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Merltech: This is the key part of her story:

Her charges were transferred to King County, and she begged to be put into the Drug Diversion Court program. She went through a treatment program at the Regional Justice Center. She got clean and stayed clean.

A lot more people could be saved from the vicious circle of drugs\imprisonment if people when into treatment programs instead of just being treated like another statistic. Yes, not everyone will succeed in the treatment process but it's better than keeping them locked up.  But than, how else will the system make money off of people?

That I think is true for most crimes, not just for drug addiction.  Treat the root cause, get offenders into rehabilitation programs, help them get post-incarceration jobs and education and support networks, and they are less likely to repeat.


If everyone worked in a factory or office, and was addicted to the creature comforts that money can get you, there would be almost no crime.  Make drugs free and useable at a rate that doesn't harm your ability to show up and perform your job, and your drug problem is almost gone.  Then you incinerate the remainder.  Now you have no more drunk driving, no more obesity, and ... lobotomies can handle the rest.  Put control freaks in charge and strap people down at the end of their shifts, and feed them a predetermined amount of food and drink, customized for their body type and metabolism.

Success!  Right?!  Robots can fix the cable.
 
stappawho
1 hour ago  

BadCosmonaut: Merltech: This is the key part of her story:

Her charges were transferred to King County, and she begged to be put into the Drug Diversion Court program. She went through a treatment program at the Regional Justice Center. She got clean and stayed clean.

A lot more people could be saved from the vicious circle of drugs\imprisonment if people when into treatment programs instead of just being treated like another statistic. Yes, not everyone will succeed in the treatment process but it's better than keeping them locked up.  But than, how else will the system make money off of people?

It is the key thing.  Drug addiction clinics are cheaper than prisons.  And sure the success rate maybe 50% or 60%. But that means 50% less drug users, 50% less people getting arrested for drug charges, its a long term program; but no let's have a "war" on drugs.

Norway's programs work, but that is too socialist.


Sure, but that isn't punitive enough.  They must suffer the wrath of god for their sins or something...
 
ng2810
1 hour ago  

Merltech: This is the key part of her story:

Her charges were transferred to King County, and she begged to be put into the Drug Diversion Court program. She went through a treatment program at the Regional Justice Center. She got clean and stayed clean.

A lot more people could be saved from the vicious circle of drugs\imprisonment if people when into treatment programs instead of just being treated like another statistic. Yes, not everyone will succeed in the treatment process but it's better than keeping them locked up.  But than, how else will the system make money off of people?


The key here is finding a legit program based on science and run by actual medical professionals. My brief stint reporting on addition treatment showed me the seedy underbelly of drug rehab which consisted of nothing more than a bunch of people with no formal training whatsoever telling folks with a serious illness "Just don't drink/use or God will punish you."

I know this is a gross oversimplification and I know first-hand that not all of these places are bad, but imagine if someone with diabetes was told "Just stop eating sugar and pray" to cure their disease. That only works as a supplement to legitimate medical treatment (Insulin, regular Drs visits, etc.) and shouldn't be touted as the cure.

The Cult of 12 Step has seriously held back advances in legitimate medical treatment for addiction, and so so many "Rehab Centers" are just cash grabbing scams that prey on vulnerable people.

"She said that in those seven years, working with hundreds of addicts, she knew of exactly two people who were able to voluntarily get clean and who stayed that way. Two."

With the current state of addiction treatment in this country, this doesn't surprise me in the slightest.
Much more grim odds than a cancer diagnosis.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Merltech: This is the key part of her story:

Her charges were transferred to King County, and she begged to be put into the Drug Diversion Court program. She went through a treatment program at the Regional Justice Center. She got clean and stayed clean.

A lot more people could be saved from the vicious circle of drugs\imprisonment if people when into treatment programs instead of just being treated like another statistic. Yes, not everyone will succeed in the treatment process but it's better than keeping them locked up.  But than, how else will the system make money off of people?


This.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
1 hour ago  
Yes, she is a hero. Jesus Christ, she had only slightly above a 0% chance of NOT becoming an addict, with that background.

This is a lot of people's stories. Our country is broken and it's broken because a lot of its people are broken. Most of the time, that starts in childhood.

Not to romanticize addiction or anything, but like Neil Young said, every junkie's like a setting sun.

If we plowed as much money into helping children and families as we do into helping old people, we could fix A LOT of stuff.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
1 hour ago  
LOL, my math may not work out in that first line. You know what I mean.

Lots of people don't get even one decent parent, much less two.
 
Sexy Jesus
55 minutes ago  
She'd been using a quarter ounce of heroin per day when the picture was taken.

Jesus tits, that's an absolutely insane amount of heroin. And money. Like 500 bucks a day at least.  At the peak of my run I was using almost a gram a day and I had to walk it back because I was sure it was about to kill me. I can't even conceive of an addiction requiring 7x that amount.  Or how you would administer it.  I'm happy she finally figured out what I eventually did: playgrounds and playmates.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
53 minutes ago  
Ginny and a guy named Jack used to feed their addiction by robbing Mexican drug dealers at gunpoint. They knew that they wouldn't go to the cops because they were undocumented.

I'd be more scared of them calling the cartels than the cops.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
49 minutes ago  

stappawho: Sure, but that isn't punitive enough. They must suffer the wrath of god for their sins or something...


If there was one thing I'd do with magic powers is wave away America's punitive streak.
 
hammettman
46 minutes ago  

Merltech: This is the key part of her story:

Her charges were transferred to King County, and she begged to be put into the Drug Diversion Court program. She went through a treatment program at the Regional Justice Center. She got clean and stayed clean.

A lot more people could be saved from the vicious circle of drugs\imprisonment if people when into treatment programs instead of just being treated like another statistic. Yes, not everyone will succeed in the treatment process but it's better than keeping them locked up.  But than, how else will the system make money off of people?


In her own words, she said she saw only 2, out of 44 cases, get clean.  Still, 2 people not in the cycle of crime, drug dependency and then inevitable incarceration is something.  Perhaps, if we took a look at treatment programs which have been successful in other countries.  Nordic countries.  (ooh, socialism).  Something that works, without a religious component.  Make a federal standard.

And of course, there is a battle to be had against a system (for-profit prisons) that craves product.  And retribution.  Redemption be damned.  Good ol' "Christian" America.

Anyway, depressing yet ultimately inspiring story.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
46 minutes ago  
"They go around looking younger for a few days. Then they need more."
-William S. Burroughs

/wish her the best
//and for much more than a few days
///Burroughs pronounced the second sentence as Then. They. Need. More. But I didn't want to take the liberty.
 
ssaoi
45 minutes ago  
She went from Ginny Burton to Sarah Walker.  Go Cougars!
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
45 minutes ago  
Why was her drug-addicted, drug-dealing mother allowed to retain custody of her and her siblings?

A functional society would have spared her the depredations and abuse of her childhood (and saved taxpayers the cost of repeatedly locking her up).

But, yeah, let's celebrate the unicorn while ignoring the kids who started life just like her but ended up as roadkill. Which I suspect is the story of her 6 siblings.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
43 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: stappawho: Sure, but that isn't punitive enough. They must suffer the wrath of god for their sins or something...

If there was one thing I'd do with magic powers is wave away America's punitive streak.


I'd add that the proclivity to shame addicts prolongs addictions, often for years and years.  Maybe this has already been said above.
 
chitownmike
39 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Subtonic: Behold the horrors of marijuana. Still think it's harmless you braindead hippies?

Taco Bell would have gone out of business years ago if it weren't for marijuana.


Nah, there'd still be drunks
 
mofa [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  
Dusty in here, but I have to admit I'm also doing some cleaning.
 
Karma Chameleon
33 minutes ago  
The human body is an amazing thing and pretty resilient if you leave it alone to do its thing uninhibited from poison. I stopped drinking three years ago after about 20 years of heavy daily drinking and it only took about 6 months for me to shed 40 pounds. My face and nose reverted from being red, puffy and bulbous to "normal" really quickly as well, and my livers enzyme levels also returned to normal really quickly. Plus I sometimes enjoy life now. Best decision I ever made.
 
northguineahills
30 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: NM Volunteer: Subtonic: Behold the horrors of marijuana. Still think it's harmless you braindead hippies?

Taco Bell would have gone out of business years ago if it weren't for marijuana.

Has anyone done the correlation between number of Taco Bell's, and the legalization of marijuana in the state?  After legalizing does number of restaurants go up?


I never get the munchies to begin w/, and if I did, wouldn't I just cook up something good instead of Taco Bell? (and i hate dorritos w/ the fire of a million suns)
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
28 minutes ago  
whither_apophis
5 minutes ago  

hammettman: In her own words, she said she saw only 2, out of 44 cases, get clean.  Still, 2 people not in the cycle of crime, drug dependency and then inevitable incarceration is something.


"She said that in those seven years, working with hundreds of addicts, she knew of exactly two people who were able to voluntarily get clean and who stayed that way. Two"

There's a big difference between treatment and going cold turkey

/and from where are you getting 44?
 
anuran [TotalFark]
2 minutes ago  

Merltech: This is the key part of her story:

Her charges were transferred to King County, and she begged to be put into the Drug Diversion Court program. She went through a treatment program at the Regional Justice Center. She got clean and stayed clean.

A lot more people could be saved from the vicious circle of drugs\imprisonment if people when into treatment programs instead of just being treated like another statistic. Yes, not everyone will succeed in the treatment process but it's better than keeping them locked up.  But than, how else will the system make money off of people?


Another Democrat failure. They robbed prison industry of another valuable unit of production
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Ginny and a guy named Jack used to feed their addiction by robbing Mexican drug dealers at gunpoint. They knew that they wouldn't go to the cops because they were undocumented.

I'd be more scared of them calling the cartels than the cops.


Were the dealers part of the cartel, or buying from the cartel to sell? In the latter case, cartel probably doesn't give a fark, they got paid. In the first case, I doubt they were making enough of an impact to risk carrying out a kidnapping/hit on a US citizen on US soil.
 
