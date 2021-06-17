 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Launch of floating petri dish to be delayed due to...*spins wheel* COVID-19. That can't be right. *spins wheel again* COVID-19.*spins wheel again* COVID-19. *spins wheel again* COVID-19. Wow, this COVID stuff must be serious   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
17
    More: Obvious, United States, Royal Caribbean Group, crew members, North America, spate of COVID-19 cases, latest setback, launch of its new cruise liner, late June  
•       •       •

17 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Human crews always getting sick? Hire more robots.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subby must have been spinning one of those blind wheels that only shows one of the wedges.

*Narrator* All the slots had COVID-19 written in.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When we get the triple delta variant and it's just hazing people's lives because we were in a huge rush to get back to normal it won't be fun,
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Subby must have been spinning one of those blind wheels that only shows one of the wedges.

*Narrator* All the slots had COVID-19 written in.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Miss me yet?"
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thats OK I have no plans to go on one anyway.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why do they have unvaccinated crew?!?!?!

It's not like they had a year-plus to prepare.

I know most of the cruise lines operating in the US are not US companies, and their crew also comes from abroad, but all those unused vaccines from red states could've been sold wholesale and they could have just have Giardia, norovirus, or whatever else instead.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 456x338]
Human crews always getting sick? Hire more robots.


telegraph.co.ukView Full Size


That's a robotic bartender, already on several Royal Caribbean ships.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Inconceivable!
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

akya: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 456x338]
Human crews always getting sick? Hire more robots.

[telegraph.co.uk image 480x300]

That's a robotic bartender, already on several Royal Caribbean ships.


As a functioning alcoholic with a milking machine fetish - I approve!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

akya: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 456x338]
Human crews always getting sick? Hire more robots.

[telegraph.co.uk image 480x300]

That's a robotic bartender, already on several Royal Caribbean ships.


Hard pass, you can't tip them in exchange for a stronger drink.
 
dave0821
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: akya: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 456x338]
Human crews always getting sick? Hire more robots.

[telegraph.co.uk image 480x300]

That's a robotic bartender, already on several Royal Caribbean ships.

Hard pass, you can't tip them in exchange for a stronger drink.


No of course not.
You rewire them for a stronger drink
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: akya: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 456x338]
Human crews always getting sick? Hire more robots.

[telegraph.co.uk image 480x300]

That's a robotic bartender, already on several Royal Caribbean ships.

Hard pass, you can't tip them in exchange for a stronger drink.


And that farker is never hooking you up with a round on the house
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Uh. Hey poors. Drinks are free. Doesn't matter how strong they are.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Uh. Hey poors. Drinks are free. Doesn't matter how strong they are.


Depends on the cruise.  On Royal Caribbean the drink packages (unlimited alcoholic drinks) are pretty expensive and the per-drink price is pretty steep.

If I were a poor, who found myself on a cruise, and I wanted to "enhance my drink", I'd probably just use the blue-tinted vodka I snuck on using a mouthwash bottle and some food coloring..

/seriously, people do this.  It's against the rules, of course and it wouldn't pass the smell test
//You'd need peppermint schnapps for that.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Why do they have unvaccinated crew?!?!?!


Yesterday's article said that 8 came down with it after being vaxxed but before they were fully immune.  They were planning on having the immunity kick in by the time they sailed, but oops.  Didn't read today's article, so maybe there is info in there.
 
