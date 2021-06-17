 Skip to content
(YouTube) 27 years ago today, Ford received the world's biggest free product placement in history (youtube.com)
    Vintage  
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also the anniversary of one of the best prank news calls of all time.  
OJ Simpson Prank Call 6/17/1994
Youtube eEqV063FBrA
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was my headline that got redlit a couple of hours ago... "27 years ago today, OJ Simpson laid back and rode on a white horse for hours".  I thought laid back and white horse would give it a great shot at a green. Oh well.

Anyway, I lived in Westchester, CA (near LAX) back then.  When I first started to watch it, the chase was somewhere in Orange County (I believe on the 91 FWY).  I had a date that Friday night and so I was casually getting ready and watching the chase. As the time went on, the chase started to head towards West LA.  My plan was to leave my place at around 7:30 or so but I had to wait since I needed to jump on the northbound 405, which is where the chase was at during that time frame.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark, I'm old.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ford Escape
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember watching this on TV as a kid. And I was surprised that a well-off football star like OJ would drive a Ford.

/it was only later in life that I learned to love the F150-chassis Bronco.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And white people are STILL pissed he walked.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but then they had to shed that whole "fugitive on the run" thing.

What a fun name
Youtube TxFp7atlOwI
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: fark, I'm old.


Same here. I remember being at bar with friends watching the NBA finals when they broke in with live footage of the "chase."  Everyone in the bar was screaming at the TVs. Knicks fans are NOT forgiving
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was working at Jonah and the Whale in Ocean City Maryland.
We had to keep running up to the Riptide pool bar because it was the only place we had a TV in the restaurant
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My neighbor has an old bronco with a collector tag. OJ 94
 
Cubs300
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: And white people are STILL pissed he walked.


Well, seeing as he killed two white people, yeah, I can see that.  If it were a HOF white football player who killed two black people, and then got off on a technicality, I don't think black people would have been too pleased about that either.
Or, putting race entirely aside, famous athlete with anger and entitlement issues kills his ex-wife and boyfriend/other man she was with...and the jury lets him go because of fark ups by everyone all around.  I don't think anyone would be happy about that.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: This was my headline that got redlit a couple of hours ago... "27 years ago today, OJ Simpson laid back and rode on a white horse for hours".  I thought laid back and white horse would give it a great shot at a green. Oh well.

Anyway, I lived in Westchester, CA (near LAX) back then.  When I first started to watch it, the chase was somewhere in Orange County (I believe on the 91 FWY).  I had a date that Friday night and so I was casually getting ready and watching the chase. As the time went on, the chase started to head towards West LA.  My plan was to leave my place at around 7:30 or so but I had to wait since I needed to jump on the northbound 405, which is where the chase was at during that time frame.


They came up the 5. We saw the swarm of heelio-choppers and came inside to check the news, and witnessed stupid history in the making.

Very stupid history.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the contracts prof said the next morning to open the all-day Saturday class, "That's five hours we will never get back."
I have yet to prove him wrong about that.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KC Dutchman: foo monkey: fark, I'm old.

Same here. I remember being at bar with friends watching the NBA finals when they broke in with live footage of the "chase."  Everyone in the bar was screaming at the TVs. Knicks fans are NOT forgiving


They were sober enough to crawl to the bar after the Rangers' parade?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched, just glued to the screen wondering when that thing was going to run out of gas.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: And white people are STILL pissed he walked.


white person here. There is so.. so much more to get pissed about these days. It's like a buffet of
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. I saw the chase in real time when I was leaving a job in Cerritos, CA. I called my brother and told him to turn on the TV and watch OJ blow his brains out live.........sadly, this did not pan out......
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what i learned from FARK today:
the first Superb iteration of "I'm going to Disneyland!" was not, as i had naively assumed, spontaneous and does not count as free product placement.  subby's headline therefore stands as both accurate and pretty funny.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...buffet of triggers to choose from. 10 minutes on reddit or twitter and you want the world to burn. 10 seconds on 4chan will have you packing your bags for Mars.

/I don't get pissed about other people's problems, though.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Private_Citizen: And white people are STILL pissed he walked.

white person here. There is so.. so much more to get pissed about these days. It's like a buffet of


I'll start: That shiat was 27 years ago! Now I have to take some fiber, pull my pants up super high, and have a doctor stick a finger someplace uncomfortable.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Also the anniversary of one of the best prank news calls of all time.  [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/eEqV063F​BrA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Sorry, but that was the second best. First place by far:

FULL Asiana Flight Prank Viral Video and KTVU Apology
Youtube Jtxds204ZMI
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well Done, Subby.  Well Done Indeed
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Private_Citizen: And white people are STILL pissed he walked.

white person here. There is so.. so much more to get pissed about these days. It's like a buffet of


"Like a Buffet Of" is the name of my
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: I was surprised that a well-off football star like OJ would drive a Ford.


He drove a Ford and Nicole reportedly drove a Ferrari (paid for by OJ). And then Nicole is stabbed to death. You do the math.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: And white people are STILL pissed he walked.


As a white person I was surprised that he walked because it seemed pretty clear he was guilty.  Did not give a single shiat about anyone's race then nor since.  My interest in this case was that he was a very famous and beloved celebrity in a wtf crime and trial.  I was probably pissed at the time that people made a giant racial deal out of it but I'm used to it now.
 
metric
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubs300: Private_Citizen: And white people are STILL pissed he walked.

Well, seeing as he killed two white people...


Technically, Ron Goldman was Jewish.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: tuxq: Private_Citizen: And white people are STILL pissed he walked.

white person here. There is so.. so much more to get pissed about these days. It's like a buffet of

I'll start: That shiat was 27 years ago! Now I have to take some fiber, pull my pants up super high, and have a doctor stick a finger someplace uncomfortable.


The back seat of a Volkswagen?

That's an ... odd thing for your doctor to do.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: And white people are STILL pissed he walked.


I'm still waiting for my OJ prize.
 
Mad Bowl Hoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: tuxq: Private_Citizen: And white people are STILL pissed he walked.

white person here. There is so.. so much more to get pissed about these days. It's like a buffet of

"Like a Buffet Of" is the name of my


.....'Sopranos' local theater reenactment club?
 
mr-b [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: And white people are STILL pissed he walked.


The old joke, what was OJ's website?


Backslash, backslash, escape.

/ I'll show myself out now.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Abox: Private_Citizen: And white people are STILL pissed he walked.

As a white person I was surprised that he walked because it seemed pretty clear he was guilty.  Did not give a single shiat about anyone's race then nor since.  My interest in this case was that he was a very famous and beloved celebrity in a wtf crime and trial.  I was probably pissed at the time that people made a giant racial deal out of it but I'm used to it now.


It was a racial deal because it happened in the aftermath of cops getting a free pass for beating the shiat out of Rodney King.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: And white people are STILL pissed he walked.


racist cops farked up the investigation and the murderer got off on a technicality.

maybe they should have just done their jobs instead of being racist pieces of shiat.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: And white people are STILL pissed he walked.


It couldn't have been him.  He was with the Buffalo Bills.  They don't stab, they choke...
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mr-b: Private_Citizen: And white people are STILL pissed he walked.

The old joke, what was OJ's website?


Backslash, backslash, escape.

/ I'll show myself out now.


I remember being told that joke in 1995. What's funny about the joke now is how well it demonstrates how little we understood the internet/www in 1995.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Private_Citizen: And white people are STILL pissed he walked.

racist cops farked up the investigation and the murderer got off on a technicality.

maybe they should have just done their jobs instead of being racist pieces of shiat.


A jury verdict of not guilty is not a "technicality"

But yeah, the prosecution did a shiat job
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: tuxq: Private_Citizen: And white people are STILL pissed he walked.

white person here. There is so.. so much more to get pissed about these days. It's like a buffet of

I'll start: That shiat was 27 years ago! Now I have to take some fiber, pull my pants up super high, and have a doctor stick a finger someplace uncomfortable.


Your checkbook?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: Fabric_Man: tuxq: Private_Citizen: And white people are STILL pissed he walked.

white person here. There is so.. so much more to get pissed about these days. It's like a buffet of

I'll start: That shiat was 27 years ago! Now I have to take some fiber, pull my pants up super high, and have a doctor stick a finger someplace uncomfortable.

Your checkbook?


What's a checkbook?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He should have remembered why he retired. His cuts were still sharp, but he didn't have any getaway speed.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: And white people are STILL pissed he walked.


Are we?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: hugram: This was my headline that got redlit a couple of hours ago... "27 years ago today, OJ Simpson laid back and rode on a white horse for hours".  I thought laid back and white horse would give it a great shot at a green. Oh well.

Anyway, I lived in Westchester, CA (near LAX) back then.  When I first started to watch it, the chase was somewhere in Orange County (I believe on the 91 FWY).  I had a date that Friday night and so I was casually getting ready and watching the chase. As the time went on, the chase started to head towards West LA.  My plan was to leave my place at around 7:30 or so but I had to wait since I needed to jump on the northbound 405, which is where the chase was at during that time frame.

They came up the 5. We saw the swarm of heelio-choppers and came inside to check the news, and witnessed stupid history in the making.

Very stupid history.


i remember in the aftermath, a reporter tried to ask one of Jesse Jackson's people what he thought about it all.  the man called up such an ice storm of offended dignity at the idea that the Reverend would stoop to have an opinion on tabloid news, i was honestly surprised the reporter didn't wither and die on the spot.  it was akin to the look Pelosi gave to whatever coont yelled 'liar' at Obama that time.  just excoriating.  so yeah, OJ murdered daytime tv that summer, but there were moments.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I remember it well.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: What's a checkbook?


Its a simple analog device that allows the user to infuriate anyone stuck behind them in line at the grocery store.
 
thesloppy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I went to a Grateful Dead concert on that day. Had to figure out what the hell was going on with that white Bronco on the TV through a haze of psilocybin and THC.
 
nobius
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Still pissed at that bastard for ruining a Rockets NBA Finals game.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Wow. I saw the chase in real time when I was leaving a job in Cerritos, CA. I called my brother and told him to turn on the TV and watch OJ blow his brains out live.........sadly, this did not pan out......


We all watched it in real time
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Private_Citizen: And white people are STILL pissed he walked.

I'm still waiting for my OJ prize.


You'll get it as soon as he finds the real killers.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tuxq: I was surprised that a well-off football star like OJ would drive a Ford.


It wasn't his.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

metric: Cubs300: Private_Citizen: And white people are STILL pissed he walked.

Well, seeing as he killed two white people...

Technically, Ron Goldman was Jewish.


That's a religion not a race
 
