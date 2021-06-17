 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Oh what a tangled web we weave / When first we practice to deceive   (kiro7.com) divider line
26
    More: Sick, Police, Constable, Seattle police officer, Porter Feller, Officer Matthew Kerby, Seattle, Police officer, Criminal Investigation Department  
•       •       •

1100 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2021 at 1:50 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The police have many ways of killing us.  This is just another one.
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The police have many ways of killing us.  This is just another one.


The original gaslighting of America started with cop lies.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good luck. Cops are allowed to lie to people, but they have passed laws against people lying to cops. It used to be almost the other way around, and lying to the police was not a crime, but cops were expected to be fair and honest. It's not working any better the way we have it now, and lying is free speech.

/police state
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Peki: Marcus Aurelius: The police have many ways of killing us.  This is just another one.

The original gaslighting of America started with cop lies.


me-pedia.orgView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When did dying by suicide become a thing?  It used to be a person committed suicide, now suicide sneaks up and kills people.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"But after that, the improvement is TREMENDOUS."
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: When did dying by suicide become a thing?  It used to be a person committed suicide, now suicide sneaks up and kills people.


Suicide by cop.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Peki: Marcus Aurelius: The police have many ways of killing us.  This is just another one.

The original gaslighting of America started with cop lies.

[me-pedia.org image 300x172]


I would break Fark's character limit.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How is this guy still a cop?

We really need to get rid of governmental indemnity.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cops lie? No way!
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Cops lie? No way!


It was just a prank, bro.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Peki: Marcus Aurelius: The police have many ways of killing us.  This is just another one.

The original gaslighting of America started with cop lies.

[me-pedia.org image 300x172]


A start though: Last March LAPD cleared the unhoused encampment at Echo Park Lake. Despite the claims of the cops, no one has found permanent housing. And now LAPD and LASD are threatening a turf war in Venice, with LASD stating they have "custodial beds" for the homeless (meaning prison; they are going to put them in prison).

This is from March. https://laist.com/latest/post/​20210326​/everyone-at-echo-park-lake-has-been-o​ffered-housing-says-la-homeless-servic​es-but-its-complicated-some-declined

This is about the turf war in Venice: www.foxla.com/news/community-​la-county​-sheriff-clash-on-venice-boardwalk-ove​r-housing-the-homeless.amp
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We are not your playthings.  Laws need to be changed to outlaw that behavior and severely punish it when it happens.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The only thing that might prevent this case from going through is the delay in filing. Laches is a good defense in a civil case, and the first thing the cops' lawyer is going to ask is howcome they waited three years to file the suit?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just when you think cops can't sink any lower you hear something new.

/ACAB
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTA: "It's a lie, but it's fun," Kerby says to another officer with him.

Hell's Bells, sociopath much?
 
buntz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't even understand the lie though!
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: FTA: "It's a lie, but it's fun," Kerby says to another officer with him.

Hell's Bells, sociopath much?


There are people in the world like Kerby, and then there are people like me, who worry that too-curt of a comment in an email may come across as rude and so I trip over myself to avoid causing any potential hurt.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Peki: Marcus Aurelius: The police have many ways of killing us.  This is just another one.

The original gaslighting of America started with cop lies.


You'd be surprised how many farkers have been steadfastly insisting that cop lying is a new thing that was magically caused by cell phones repeatedly capturing actual evidence when before the white media would simply print the cop's word as truth and the white juries couldn't imagine it not being true.

/guilty myself until the cameras showed just how bad it was
//naive enough to think that cameras on cops would fix things
///granted, that was back in the 1980s when Georgia troopers added VCRs to their cars
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Peki: Marcus Aurelius: The police have many ways of killing us.  This is just another one.

The original gaslighting of America started with cop lies.

You'd be surprised how many farkers have been steadfastly insisting that cop lying is a new thing that was magically caused by cell phones repeatedly capturing actual evidence when before the white media would simply print the cop's word as truth and the white juries couldn't imagine it not being true.

/guilty myself until the cameras showed just how bad it was
//naive enough to think that cameras on cops would fix things
///granted, that was back in the 1980s when Georgia troopers added VCRs to their cars


I'll admit I had no idea how offhandedly and causally cops lie. The extent, the ease, the nonchalance, the lies about *stupid* shiat.

I never thought cameras would make people behave though. All cameras do is prove how committed people are to a course of actions (for good or bad).
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And the farking pig's response? "It's fun."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cops lie all the time.

A few years ago I happened to be in an area where a bad thing happened late at night. I used a credit card at a vending machine just before the bad thing and left. No idea the bad thing happened.

A cop shows up at my house two days later and tells me they knew I was in the area because of my credit card transaction and they had video of me doing the bad thing.

I told him I'd really like to see that video. He tells me I should come down to the station to make a statement. I reply, no I'd like to see that video because it doesn't exist. You're really gonna stand here on my porch and try to frame me for a crime because I bought some snacks? Nope. Buh-Bye.
 
Fano
‘’ less than a minute ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Peki: Marcus Aurelius: The police have many ways of killing us.  This is just another one.

The original gaslighting of America started with cop lies.

You'd be surprised how many farkers have been steadfastly insisting that cop lying is a new thing that was magically caused by cell phones repeatedly capturing actual evidence when before the white media would simply print the cop's word as truth and the white juries couldn't imagine it not being true.

/guilty myself until the cameras showed just how bad it was
//naive enough to think that cameras on cops would fix things
///granted, that was back in the 1980s when Georgia troopers added VCRs to their cars


It was a sad moment when it clicked for me to realize "oh wait, they ALWAYS just beat the shiat out of whoever looked guilty and then claimed they were the criminals." Because who were you going to believe? Cops, or criminals?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was turned down for a cop job once because I can't lie. For reals.

It isn't that you can be too smart for the cops; but you can be too moral.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.