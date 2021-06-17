 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Toronto Sun)   Llama drama comes to an end with no trauma. Yo momma   (torontosun.com) divider line
17
    More: Amusing, Interstate Highway System, Highway, Internet, email notifications, Comment, Twitter, Llama, Trailer  
•       •       •

428 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2021 at 7:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Winamp show up..?
 
helpdeskguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Obama.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spy with my little eye or maybe it's two 'l's

yt3.ggpht.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friggin Oxford Comma.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the llama was just running up the 400 to get away from Doug Ford.

/not a Ford-hater
//really, but, next year's provincial election won't go so well.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone remember the cyclorama?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unrelated, but still llama news:  There's a video of an elderly woman spitting at a llama. The llama escalated as only llamas can.  Granny got more than an eyeful.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

helpdeskguy: Thanks, Obama.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Did Winamp show up..?


If it did, it probably whipped the llama's ass.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Friggin Oxford Comma.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have a hard time believing that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

natazha: Unrelated, but still llama news:  There's a video of an elderly woman spitting at a llama. The llama escalated as only llamas can.  Granny got more than an eyeful.


Big spitter, the llama.
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The video f the guy puncturing the truck time seems much more interesting.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.