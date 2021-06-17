 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1940, with France hammered by Adolf Hitler, the French government decided to stop, collaborate, and listen to the Nazis   (history.com) divider line
    Charles de Gaulle, Marshal Henri Petain, Vichy France, Pierre Laval, French General Charles de Gaulle, Philippe Ptain, German conquest of France, French citizens  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like there's a cautionary tale in there somewhere.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

compote.slate.comView Full Size


compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Seems like there's a cautionary tale in there somewhere.


That it's important to have a robust communications system allowing commanders to quickly receive information from the battlefield and to issue orders in response, as well as to instill a sense of initiative in one's officers so that they act instead of sitting around waiting for instructions when communications break down?

Lesser-known details of the France 1940 Campaign
Youtube 1E9Da2ge-aM
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline. Reminds us that Vanilla Ice is still a clear and present danger.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline is cold as ice, subby.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some collaborated. Many, many more joined La Resistance and died for freedom and France.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean magi-NOT line, amirite?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: That headline is cold as ice, subby.


To the extreme.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
France invented the sport of running away.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gopher321: Seems like there's a cautionary tale in there somewhere.


It's not impossible to get a mechanized force through The Ardennes?

/ I have been playing a lot of Napoleon Total War recently. During my last play through as Prussia, I executed the Schlieffen Plan perfectly. My armies are a little strange. I tend to deploy very limited artillery, usually 8-6 pounders. Extremely limited horse. Like 90 heavy horse out of an army of 2,000. The rest are line infantry and grenadiers.
 
NEDM
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Some collaborated. Many, many more joined La Resistance and died for freedom and France.


ha
hahahahaha

Don't listen to France's revisionism.  They still haven't come to terms with exactly how much of the country were collaborators.  The actual numbers of the Resistance and the Free French were a small minority compared to the rest of France, but from the way they puff their chest about it you'd think everybody in the country was secretly fighting the Nazis.  The status of the country's Jewish population by the end of 1944 tells the grim real tale.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

She just has a arm muscle spasm.
media-amazon.comView Full Size

[compote.slate.com image 590x388]


She just has a arm muscle spasm.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Some collaborated. Many, many more joined La Resistance and died for freedom and France.


Resistance records claim that ultimately there were 400,000 resisters. But official French government numbers say 220,000, while Porch's research shows 75,000.

Population of France in 1940 ~40,000,000. So highest estimate makes for only 1% of the population as resistance.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gopher321: Seems like there's a cautionary tale in there somewhere.


Don't continue to extract punitive reparations from a defeated enemy when the global economy has gone in the shiatter.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Some collaborated. Many, many more joined La Resistance and died for freedom and France.


You got that backwards. There were more collaborators than resistance fighters.

Places like Denmark where the general population united to rescue the Jews or Yugoslavia where they had twice as many partisans as France even though it was a smaller country can boast about how there were many people resisting and few collaborating. The French did not earn that distinction.
 
NEDM
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: gopher321: Seems like there's a cautionary tale in there somewhere.

Don't continue to extract punitive reparations from a defeated enemy when the global economy has gone in the shiatter.


Oh, they didn't.  Don't listen to Goebbels' revisionism either.  France's desire to really put the screws in Germany had fallen off by 1930.

No, the real cautionary tale about the Battle of France is that if you're going to impose a harsh treaty on a defeated enemy to keep their future aggression in check, you have to actually enforce that treaty.  There were SO many times before September 3rd, 1939 that France and Britain could have stopped Hitler, starting when Hitler declared that Versailles didn't apply to Germany anymore.  France had the largest military in Europe at the time, and the Reichswehr was still kneecapped by the Treaty.  If France had still had any desire to keep German aggression at bay, they could have threatened to invade right then and there, just like they did numerous times in the 1920s (and DID in 1924 when they got tired of Weimar playing games with them).  They could have stopped Hitler in his tracks.  they didn't.  They just let him get more and more emboldened, selling their biggest ally on the continent down the river in the process, and the war caught ablaze because of it.

/tl;dr Britain and France utterly failed in their self-imposed duties as stewards against a new German war of aggression.
 
pacmanner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
043 - Nazi Europe?! - The Fall of France - WW2 - June 22 1940
Youtube epDNbE_24e4
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Check out my brie while the garcon revolves it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Didn't the Germans have a policy of killing civilians if one of theirs got whacked by partisans?  I'm pretty sure they did in Yugoslavia.

That last episode of Hogan's Heroes where the SS storm the camp and bayonet all the prisoners while Kirk and Schultz look on might have been based in reality.

SS Officer to Kirk and Schultz:  You saw nothing here.  Good news.  We're not sending you to the Russian Front
Kirk:  Good
SS Officer:  The front collapsed.  It is now the Western German Front.  Bake them away, boys.  I mean, take them away.  Damn.  I'm never going to get to do that one again.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NEDM: FrancoFile: gopher321: Seems like there's a cautionary tale in there somewhere.

Don't continue to extract punitive reparations from a defeated enemy when the global economy has gone in the shiatter.

Oh, they didn't.  Don't listen to Goebbels' revisionism either.  France's desire to really put the screws in Germany had fallen off by 1930.

No, the real cautionary tale about the Battle of France is that if you're going to impose a harsh treaty on a defeated enemy to keep their future aggression in check, you have to actually enforce that treaty.  There were SO many times before September 3rd, 1939 that France and Britain could have stopped Hitler, starting when Hitler declared that Versailles didn't apply to Germany anymore.  France had the largest military in Europe at the time, and the Reichswehr was still kneecapped by the Treaty.  If France had still had any desire to keep German aggression at bay, they could have threatened to invade right then and there, just like they did numerous times in the 1920s (and DID in 1924 when they got tired of Weimar playing games with them).  They could have stopped Hitler in his tracks.  they didn't.  They just let him get more and more emboldened, selling their biggest ally on the continent down the river in the process, and the war caught ablaze because of it.

/tl;dr Britain and France utterly failed in their self-imposed duties as stewards against a new German war of aggression.


All of this. Britain and France were so terrorized by WWI, and so relieved to see a "strong" German government taking control of the country (i.e. taking responsibility for German off of their plates) that they allowed Hitler to do effectively everything he wanted. Allied governments thought that German ethnic nationalism was charming and understandable, and that the Nazi government would "mellow" out and remove Hitler from leadership after consolidating control of what had been a very broken country.

I can't recommend In the Garden of Beasts highly enough - really incredible book.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Didn't the Germans have a policy of killing civilians if one of theirs got whacked by partisans?  I'm pretty sure they did in Yugoslavia.

That last episode of Hogan's Heroes where the SS storm the camp and bayonet all the prisoners while Kirk and Schultz look on might have been based in reality.

SS Officer to Kirk and Schultz:  You saw nothing here.  Good news.  We're not sending you to the Russian Front
Kirk:  Good
SS Officer:  The front collapsed.  It is now the Western German Front.  Bake them away, boys.  I mean, take them away.  Damn.  I'm never going to get to do that one again.


Oh, that wacky Captain Kirk

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NEDM: iheartscotch: Some collaborated. Many, many more joined La Resistance and died for freedom and France.

ha
hahahahaha

Don't listen to France's revisionism.  They still haven't come to terms with exactly how much of the country were collaborators.  The actual numbers of the Resistance and the Free French were a small minority compared to the rest of France, but from the way they puff their chest about it you'd think everybody in the country was secretly fighting the Nazis.  The status of the country's Jewish population by the end of 1944 tells the grim real tale.


I think the saying was that after the war, pretty much everyone claimed to have been in the Resistance.

It's accepted that very few were really in the Resistance. And some accounts actually state that the Resistance spent more time actually fighting each other.  Some factions were more aligned to the Communists, others to the western powers.  Also, embarrasingly if true, many immigrants to France did more for resistance than native French people - like Middle Easterners.

However, that's not really to criticize the French.  Fact is the Nazis were very effective in rooting out resistance cells especially in the early years.  The lifespan of resistance people seemed short and their deaths often not quick - often by torture.  Also resistance people who were caught and endured enough torture ended up turning on their comrades and giving up names. Seems more rare for people not to give up at least some info.  So the obvious reality is that most people just endured the occupation.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Is that a mash-up of "Hogan's Heroes" and "Star Trek?"

That last episode of Hogan's Heroes where the SS storm the camp and bayonet all the prisoners while Kirk and Schultz look on might have been based in reality.

SS Officer to Kirk and Schultz:  You saw nothing here.  Good news.  We're not sending you to the Russian Front
Kirk:  Good
SS Officer:  The front collapsed.  It is now the Western German Front.  Bake them away, boys.  I mean, take them away.  Damn.  I'm never going to get to do that one again.


Is that a mash-up of "Hogan's Heroes" and "Star Trek?"
 
almejita
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That made sense and wasn't funny at all.

Bad Harry!

That last episode of Hogan's Heroes where the SS storm the camp and bayonet all the prisoners while Kirk and Schultz look on might have been based in reality.

SS Officer to Kirk and Schultz:  You saw nothing here.  Good news.  We're not sending you to the Russian Front
Kirk:  Good
SS Officer:  The front collapsed.  It is now the Western German Front.  Bake them away, boys.  I mean, take them away.  Damn.  I'm never going to get to do that one again.

That made sense and wasn't funny at all.

Bad Harry!
 
NEDM
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Britain and France were so terrorized by WWI


I'd disagree on this particular point.  Britain and France don't get to have that excuse.  They're the ones who decided they were going to be guarantors of Versailles, and they're the ones who spent the early part of the 20s harshly enforcing Versailles and Trianon.  (also militarily intervening in Russia.)  They don't really get to pull the "The Great War was so horrible...we can't imagine fighting another..." card when they themselves wrote the treaty that was supposed to keep Germany from kicking off the next war and installed themselves as the ones who were going to make sure Germany couldn't rearm enough to threaten European peace.

Remember, when Foch said "This isn't a peace, this is an armistice for 20 years,", he wasn't saying "This is so harsh we're forcing them to go to war again".  He was saying "This doesn't do enough to cripple their ability to wage war,", and he was proven right.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Some collaborated. Many, many more joined La Resistance and died for freedom and France.


Well said, except that it's completely untrue.  After the way, with the USSR the main threat, the West found it convenient to assume De Gaulle represented all of France, and that the tiny French resistance had been a major force.  Sadly this stole glory from countries that had had a really active resistance.

Also:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naval_B​a​ttle_of_Casablanca

These weren't people forced to fight by the Nazis.  They could have joined the Allies and helped, they could have just sat around drinking beer till 1945, but they chose to kill Americans instead.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NEDM: FrancoFile: gopher321: Seems like there's a cautionary tale in there somewhere.

Don't continue to extract punitive reparations from a defeated enemy when the global economy has gone in the shiatter.

Oh, they didn't.  Don't listen to Goebbels' revisionism either.  France's desire to really put the screws in Germany had fallen off by 1930.

No, the real cautionary tale about the Battle of France is that if you're going to impose a harsh treaty on a defeated enemy to keep their future aggression in check, you have to actually enforce that treaty.  There were SO many times before September 3rd, 1939 that France and Britain could have stopped Hitler, starting when Hitler declared that Versailles didn't apply to Germany anymore.  France had the largest military in Europe at the time, and the Reichswehr was still kneecapped by the Treaty.  If France had still had any desire to keep German aggression at bay, they could have threatened to invade right then and there, just like they did numerous times in the 1920s (and DID in 1924 when they got tired of Weimar playing games with them).  They could have stopped Hitler in his tracks.  they didn't.  They just let him get more and more emboldened, selling their biggest ally on the continent down the river in the process, and the war caught ablaze because of it.

/tl;dr Britain and France utterly failed in their self-imposed duties as stewards against a new German war of aggression.


History repeats itself.  It's never _quite_ the right moment to fight; if we wait a few years and give them a few more territories perhaps they'll simmer down...
 
