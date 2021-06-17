 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for June 17 is 'Harry' as in: "In my latest book, Harry Otter and the Fursuit Convention, Bumbledore says 'You're a hairy furry, Harry.'"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
13
•       •       •

13 Comments     (+0 »)
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


That's Hil-harious, subs!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this is now a furry thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proton [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Well, this is now a furry thread.

[Fark user image 261x193]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


It's not my primary (or even secondary) fetish but I can work with it...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bughunter: baronbloodbath: Well, this is now a furry thread.

[Fark user image 261x193]

[i.pinimg.com image 564x736]

It's not my primary (or even secondary) fetish but I can work with it...


Didnt I see that on Hotternot?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Matty? Paging Matty to the thread.

/surprised I'm here? You shouldn't be...
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A rare sighting of Punk in the wild (AC 2001).

Fark user imageView Full Size


Haven't put on the suit in years, tho.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bughunter: baronbloodbath: Well, this is now a furry thread.

[Fark user image 261x193]

[i.pinimg.com image 564x736]

It's not my primary (or even secondary) fetish but I can work with it...


One for subby here:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hagrid: "You're a wizard, Harry."
Potter: "You're a hairy wizard."
 
Snotnose
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just keep in mind "Every Tom's dick is hairy" and you'll be fine.
 
