(WRAL)   My Maserati could do 185, if I knew where it was   (wral.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Automobile, Tommy Attride, Maurice Chad Resnick, Vehicle, car mechanic shop, Vehicles, customer of Resnick, Motor vehicle  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few years ago I left my inoperable car at a mechanic that went out of business.  Managed to get it towed away before the auction.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds scary that your car could suddenly become the property of the creditors simply because of a mechanic's lien.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The missing car is a Maserati from the 1980s

Hah, dude, they did you a favor.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bslim: The missing car is a Maserati from the 1980s

Hah, dude, they did you a favor.


Seriously... I'd be willing to bet $100 that's it's broken down within a 2-3 mile radius.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bslim: The missing car is a Maserati from the 1980s

Hah, dude, they did you a favor.


Maserati biturbo.  Must have been towed.  No possible way they could get it to run.
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ferris Bueller's Day Off "Star Wars" Ferrari Scene
Youtube _fQDnDKhcaM
 
JesseL
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Towing companies are nearly the scummiest, legally operated businesses around.

Right after health insurance companies.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Missing." That's an interesting word.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

casual disregard: "Missing." That's an interesting word.


Define: "Interesting".
 
casual disregard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: casual disregard: "Missing." That's an interesting word.

Define: "Interesting".


Not sure if stolen or insurance fraud. But those are the two I would go with.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The two parties disagree about when the vehicle was left a the mechanic. A two year discrepancy. I write the wrong year for the first week or two of the new year, but never two years off. I get that mechanics are not always the best with paperwork, but they usually know what year this is. I think the (former) vehicle owner is full of crap.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Aside from the sentimental value of it being his father's car, the thief did him a favor. Maseratis of that era could only be relied on moving when they were picked up by the tow truck.
 
