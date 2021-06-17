 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   If you are over 18 and living in the UK, you can legally get poked starting tomorrow   (bbc.com) divider line
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So am I the only one who read that as "porked"?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: So am I the only one who read that as "porked"?


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
mekkab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: So am I the only one who read that as "porked"?


to be fair, I was eating a sausage roll, so I was of a similar mind.


/or maybe my eyes are going in my olde age
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooo... can someone in the UK explain why the delay? Was there additional concern that younger people would be better off without it or something? I understand caution, but hasn't there been a great deal of concern regarding spread of Covid in Universities?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
stellar-attraction.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

huntercr: Sooo... can someone in the UK explain why the delay? Was there additional concern that younger people would be better off without it or something? I understand caution, but hasn't there been a great deal of concern regarding spread of Covid in Universities?


I'm guessing they don't have the production capacity of the 3 companies we've got in the USA.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That seems like the military.

Old enough to die, but not drink (or smoke now).

But for the UK: old enough to get hammered, but not a vaccine.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pretty sure 12 and over are getting poked in the U.S.

And that's just in politicians bedrooms.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But at least they got to keep their fish?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In Alberta we're at 70% of people 12+ having their first dose. Didn't expect the UK to be so farking far behind.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
COVID-19 could still get a lot worse before it gets better.

Countries w/ good data collection are all reporting ~ 1k deaths per 100k people from COVID.  And they are reporting ~ 1.5% mortality per confirmed case.  So deaths = (1k / 100k) = 1.5% of cases... 7% infection rate.

Meanwhile, the global vaccination rate is about 20%.

One could argue "is it really 1.5% mortality, etc.".  But the point is, there are more people world-wide that haven't either caught it or been vaccinated than there are people who have.  The virus still has plenty of hosts to jump between, and total deaths could easily double before we are done.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yah got me, Subby. It didn't seem right that the age of consent was so high in the UK. They're just across the moat from France.
 
nakago
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: huntercr: Sooo... can someone in the UK explain why the delay? Was there additional concern that younger people would be better off without it or something? I understand caution, but hasn't there been a great deal of concern regarding spread of Covid in Universities?

I'm guessing they don't have the production capacity of the 3 companies we've got in the USA.


Unless things have changed only the Moderna vaccine has production in the US. The rest are produced elsewhere.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: COVID-19 could still get a lot worse before it gets better.

Countries w/ good data collection are all reporting ~ 1k deaths per 100k people from COVID.  And they are reporting ~ 1.5% mortality per confirmed case.  So deaths = (1k / 100k) = 1.5% of cases... 7% infection rate.

Meanwhile, the global vaccination rate is about 20%.

One could argue "is it really 1.5% mortality, etc.".  But the point is, there are more people world-wide that haven't either caught it or been vaccinated than there are people who have.  The virus still has plenty of hosts to jump between, and total deaths could easily double before we are done.


This.  Very much this.  We need to get rid of the IP rights in the vaccines and see if we can get some factories churning out doses at 5x-10x where we are now.
I'm totally ok with giving boatloads of money to those that have the IP rights and just telling them to fark off if it isn't enough.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Pretty sure 12 and over are getting poked in the U.S.


You live in Tennessee?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: So am I the only one who read that as "porked"?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nakago: cyberspacedout: huntercr: Sooo... can someone in the UK explain why the delay? Was there additional concern that younger people would be better off without it or something? I understand caution, but hasn't there been a great deal of concern regarding spread of Covid in Universities?

I'm guessing they don't have the production capacity of the 3 companies we've got in the USA.

Unless things have changed only the Moderna vaccine has production in the US. The rest are produced elsewhere.


The Pfizer vaccine is mostly produced within the USA, but the final step is in Belgium:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pfizer%​E​2%80%93BioNTech_COVID-19_vaccine#Manuf​acturing

Johnson & Johnson uses a few plants in the USA (one of which screwed up and ruined 15 million doses back in March), and a few others in Europe:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Johnson​_​%26_Johnson_COVID-19_vaccine#Manufactu​ring
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Tyrone Slothrop: So am I the only one who read that as "porked"?

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


Fark user imageView Full Size

They will find you and they will *bonk* you!
 
