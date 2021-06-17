 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Baby saved after it was found floating down a river. No word on whether it was named Moses   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

477 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2021 at 1:09 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reed would be a good name
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or Elora Danan.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Worst Flex Seal commercial ever.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or Proud Mary.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turd Dunken
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know nothing bout berthing no babies.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Floaty McFloaty FloatFace
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they have to found the center of the Roman Empire there now.
 
docrhody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moses is old Kemet for from the river, so literally yes the baby is Moses.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously the kid's name is Elor.....

bostonguy:
Or Elora Danan

Dammit!! ::shakes impotent fist of internet rage::
 
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad the box she was in wasn't on fire. Then she'd be... Smokin' Ganga.

/ it IS the Ganges after all
 
Photoshop This
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a real Daikini baby?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily Fail so I believe this story about as much as I believe the Bibles version.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Born at the Right Time
Youtube 9ypNNxuPnSw
Born at the right time
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robbie Robertson - "Somewhere Down The Crazy River"
Youtube xTOXHtlMKA0
somewhere down the crazy river...
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The fakeness, it burns
 
JesseL
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Reed would be a good name


Moses. Reed. Maybe a combination with that.

img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ok, so someone had a baby and couldn't take care of it. So this is actually a clever way of solving that problem: release the baby into the Ganges. If the baby dies, then it is the gods' will. If it survives, miracle! Bonus points: if someone finds the baby they will adopt it or find a home for it, especially because of all the religious stuff included in the box.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But how was babby formed??
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Or Elora Danan.


Thank you.  This was my first thought.
 
