(WKRN Nashville)   Middle-aged women seeking out much younger men for romance or physical intimacy are expanding their territory in Tennessee. While carrying alligators on their backs   (wkrn.com) divider line
14 Comments
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Article: one cougar seen again and again. Humphreys County is in the NNW part of the state.  When I was a kid I was taught that by now we would all have been overrun by killer bees.
 
genner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The alligators are just former cougars who didn't use enough moisturizer.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Damnit, don't get my hopes up.

Also that's terrifying.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Cougars are fleeing from pythons in droves, confounding our current understanding of the species' behavior."
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If I ever encountered a mountain lion in the wild I'd puma pants.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image 850x478]


"That girl look like she got a 'gator in a scissor lock" is not usually a compliment.

Usually.
 
special20
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Cougars are fleeing from pythons in droves, confounding our current understanding of the species' behavior."


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

...really?
 
MiddleAgedWoman [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Huh.  Who knew?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approach a cougar in the woods slowly, so as not to scare them away.
 
skyotter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know about bears and cougars, but what scene are alligators into?
 
RiverRat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Subby got me.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MiddleAgedWoman: Huh.  Who knew?


Do get my hopes up.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skyotter: I know about bears and cougars, but what scene are alligators into?


Man Groves.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

