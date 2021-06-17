 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   I told you so   (local10.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"PBSO officials say the agency only received two calls back in 2019. One from Monica Wall asking to remove her husband from the home, and the second was from Wall himself in regards to his daughter. They say there were no calls placed in terms of his mental health."

How many call do you pigs need to do your f*cking job?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The police could have shot him dead earlier if you had just called and said he is having a mental health issue
 
casual disregard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bslim: "PBSO officials say the agency only received two calls back in 2019. One from Monica Wall asking to remove her husband from the home, and the second was from Wall himself in regards to his daughter. They say there were no calls placed in terms of his mental health."

How many call do you pigs need to do your f*cking job?


What if we sent mental health professionals instead of cops?

I know, I know, it can't happen in USA.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How the fark is it his ex-wife's job to make sure he doesn't hurt anybody? Sounds like a job for -- coincidentally -- the police.

But thank goodness he still had guns with which to murder people, including a child.

Thank goodness his 2nd Amendment rights weren't violated in order to protect other people. I bet that kid's family is super-grateful, too.

Thanks, Republicans!
 
