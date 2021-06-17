 Skip to content
(CTV News)   When you're having sex on someone else's lawn during the day and get caught, obviously the only acceptable response is to start throwing rocks   (saskatoon.ctvnews.ca) divider line
40
•       •       •

40 Comments     (+0 »)
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get your rocks off.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just turn the hose on 'em.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does that even -

Oh. "On" someone's lawn. "On" the lawn, not "with" it. I guess that makes more sense.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, they did have to get their rocks off.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm going to spend enough money to get someone to do that with me, I will want to finish the job or someone's going to get stoned.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let he who has not been caught having sex in public cast the first stone.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ROCKS! Of course! I wish I knew this sooner.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police called to 1900 block of 102nd Street around 7 p.m. on June 15 after someone cutting lawn located two people having sex, according to a news release."

I've let my grass grow long enough to make garden tools disappear, but never that long!
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police say the couple became upset and started throwing rocks at the complainant."

When "stop looking, you perv" doesn't work, sometimes things require escalation....
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Let he who has not been caught having sex in public cast the first stone.


Woohoo!  Gimme some rocks...

/never been caught
//close
///but not quite
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I said get off my lawn, not get off on my lawn!
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Weatherkiss: Let he who has not been caught having sex in public cast the first stone.

Woohoo!  Gimme some rocks...

/never been caught
//close
///but not quite


Alone and with an ankle bracelet, it won't be long now. Zip up
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: How does that even -

Oh. "On" someone's lawn. "On" the lawn, not "with" it. I guess that makes more sense.


WITH a lawn?

That's what you even thought? How does your mind work??
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Any one of those lawns look perfect for farking. Who can blame them?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ants in the vagoo? no thank you.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Let he who has not been caught having sex in public cast the first stone.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: How does that even -

Oh. "On" someone's lawn. "On" the lawn, not "with" it. I guess that makes more sense.


img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor second amendmentless bastards. If it was America, they'd be able to use guns.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picture of person who was mowing the lawn:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: [Fark user image 850x783]
Any one of those lawns look perfect for farking. Who can blame them?


What lawn? I feel like I could reach out with both arms and touch both walls.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: ants in the vagoo? no thank you.


It's more likely than you think.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

casual disregard: We Ate the Necco Wafers: [Fark user image 850x783]
Any one of those lawns look perfect for farking. Who can blame them?

What lawn? I feel like I could reach out with both arms and touch both walls.


Yeah, I remember when subby's mom was tighter, too.

Wait, are we talking about lawns, still?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I question Subby's usage of the Obvious tag. I would have gone with Caturday, PSA, or Vintage to be more confusing
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You are correct.  Next question?
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: How does that even -

Oh. "On" someone's lawn. "On" the lawn, not "with" it. I guess that makes more sense.



Gives whole new meaning to "Can't tell" and "hole in the ground"
 
Fano
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

Wanted for questioning
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I love comparing stories like this back to 20th Century imaginings of what the 2020s etc. would look like.

"Nope, sorry, a farkton of people have actually devolved and frequently behave like animals. They all have really advanced portable computers, that they don't understand the workings of, to coordinate and brag about that animal behavior with others of the same ilk, though!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benalto
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I got a handie from a girl in Saskatoon I had just met about half an hour prior - in a Humpty's.
Never let it be said they don't know how to party in Saskatchewan
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Weatherkiss: Let he who has not been caught having sex in public cast the first stone.

Woohoo!  Gimme some rocks...

/never been caught
//close
///but not quite

Alone and with an ankle bracelet, it won't be long now. Zip up


That's not true!

/I ditched the bracelet - checkmate!
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Police say the couple became upset and started throwing rocks at the complainant."

Hopefully they put on their pants first.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cock block rock shock
 
pueblonative
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Get your rocks off.


And we're done.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Just turn the hose on 'em.


Jokes on you. They like water sports.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Guy should consider himself lucky. If he had run over those rocks in the lawn, he could have done extensive damage to the mower or surrounding vehicles.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bughunter: Isitoveryet: ants in the vagoo? no thank you.

It's more likely than you think.


Once again, user name checks out.

/fire (ant) in the hole!
//yikes
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well to be fair, June is the time of year all the Roughrider fans come into season.
 
time is tight
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cocked, locked, and ready to rock, as it were?
 
DRTFA
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: Martian_Astronomer: How does that even -

Oh. "On" someone's lawn. "On" the lawn, not "with" it. I guess that makes more sense.

WITH a lawn?

That's what you even thought? How does your mind work??


I've always wondered what "sod off" meant...
 
