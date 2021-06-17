 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Being killed by a water buffalo called Yolo in New South Wales, Australia would make the news. Being killed in South Wales, UK makes it to Fark   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Sad  
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As in, You Only Live Once?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Woman in south Wales saw husband and son killed by buffalo, inquest hears.

"Saw." But definitely didn't train it to do so. Nope.

/ has maybe said too much
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It reminds me of an old gaelic saying: tha an cothrom agad a bhith air do mharbhadh le bufalo uisge ìosal ach cha bhith 0 a-riamh
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yolo indeed.
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Usk at dusk has dangerous tusks.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You mean a very large, male, dangerous mammal that is not really domesticated did something that one would totally expect such an animal to do?

Shocked, shocked I say. Ok, maybe not that shocked.
 
Birnone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We called for a specialist rifle from a police station 15 minutes away

This is why it's wise to militarize the police. You never know when you need a cop to kill a water buffalo and then you'll wish the cops carried assault rifles with 30 round clips loaded with internationally banned explosive ammunition.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ralph Jump, 57, and his son Peter, 19, were fatally injured by the bull, named Yolo, on the farm, which the family rented for their sustainable business making luxury soap from buffalo milk.

Moral of the story? Don't try to milk a bull.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is almost worthy of an Ironic tag. Almost.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Birnone: We called for a specialist rifle from a police station 15 minutes away

This is why it's wise to militarize the police. You never know when you need a cop to kill a water buffalo and then you'll wish the cops carried assault rifles with 30 round clips loaded with internationally banned explosive ammunition.


Fark user imageView Full Size


We could have prevented this.

/History shows again and again
//How nature points up the folly of man.
///Three out for Harambe.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Probably was trying to roller skate
 
