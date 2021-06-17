 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   A little old man wouldn't give a thief his coffee money, so the guy stole the old man's cane instead. New York City is back, baby   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Lower East Side, Manhattan, New York City, 82-year-old man's money, Surveillance video, flinching victim, victim, Wednesday morning  
178 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2021 at 12:49 PM



vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bartitsu comes to mind.

/ yes I carry a cane in the city.
// for exactly that reason
// Never runs out of ammo
 
wild9
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was in downtown Cincy once and a crackhead asked to bum a light for a smoke. He already had the cigarette, just no means to light it....so I give him my lighter and he pulls back and starts to run away...so I make a few steps towards them and stick my hand out like "Uhh give it back" farker like starts dancing and hopping around like a jester or some shiat. I just walked away because I don't need to be chasing down a crackhead for a $2 lighter they just stole from me.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Racist comment of the day: where's Bernhard Goetz when you need him...
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Old drunk in a bar picks up my cane (nice walnut with a brass handle) and insists it's his. I'm debating whether to get in a tight of war or just try to crack his skull on a nearby pillar when the bartender intervened as she'd seen me come in once or twice before and remembered I used a cane.

What kind of dick tries to steal a cripples cane? Apparently an old white drunk one.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nothing says New York like the next guy in line waiting for the mugging to be finished so that he can pay for his doughnut.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Good Samaritan?
Youtube zPnK0NCn_MQ
 
