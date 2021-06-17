 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Couple who chartered a private plane to fly to the remote White River First Nation and jump the vaccine line given a fine and asked not to due it again   (theguardian.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least give them a fine scaled to their wealth. They wouldn't do it if it cost them $3,950,000 each.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hrmph.  Mrs. SLEZE and I just drove a couple of hours to Trump country and had no problem getting vaccinated.  No fines as the reds there weren't interested.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada, come on. Y'all slacking again.

(due?)
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i-cbc-ca.cdn.ampproject.orgView Full Size


Not bad as a trophy wife, I guess.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: [i-cbc-ca.cdn.ampproject.org image 620x349]

Not bad as a trophy wife, I guess.


Holy cow he's ugly.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the ultra wealthy, fines are a (very) occasional price they pay for being able to do whatever the hell they want.
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: [i-cbc-ca.cdn.ampproject.org image 620x349]

Not bad as a trophy wife, I guess.


He looks like someone tried to clone

Men's Wearhouse (1999)
Youtube rhsfQRa_GC4


and forgot to clean the test tubes.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Hrmph.  Mrs. SLEZE and I just drove a couple of hours to Trump country and had no problem getting vaccinated.  No fines as the reds there weren't interested.


its all Trump country!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't say.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, it seems so long ago that "the line" was a thing. Now nurses are wandering around the mall offering sports tickets if you'll please get a goddam vax.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: [i-cbc-ca.cdn.ampproject.org image 620x349]

Not bad as a trophy wife, I guess.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The millionaire Canadian couple who chartered a private plane to a remote community and jumped the coronavirus vaccine queue to receive doses intended for elderly Indigenous people have been fined C$2,300 but were not sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to breaking public health rules.

So like 1/10th the cost to charter the flight?
 
v2micca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one I can't work up that much outrage for.  As other posters will note, the distribution of the vaccine was a little uneven in the U.S. with general population access being available much earlier in Red states than in Blue states.  I know several friends that simply drove 100 miles or less to jump lines.

Now, I might be able to work up some outrage if the article had specifically noted that the supply had been limited and that not all of the White River First Nation elders had been vaccinated.  That would imply that two such elders were not vaccinated while this couple was.  The article doesn't even imply this was the case so there was likely far more of doses of the vaccine than needed and no one was truly harmed by this couple's actions.

I mean, Farkers seem to get angry all the time at people who horde supplies of resources they don't need and seem to admire those who raid those same supplies using less than legal means.

I can't condone the couple's actions, but I do think a simple fine and citation is appropriate.  Those demanding jail time come off as petty vindictive farkers.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, that seems like a hell of a lot of effort. In NJ all you had to do to get to the front of the line was say you smoked at some point in your life.

To be fair it was a pretty dumb exception and made the early part of the rollout a headache because suddenly everyone qualified for group 1a.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the usual "let people use their wealth and status to ignore the law, because capitalism"
This is why people despise them.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: Wow, it seems so long ago that "the line" was a thing. Now nurses are wandering around the mall offering sports tickets if you'll please get a goddam vax.


Well, except for the ones protesting employers telling them they have to get it because, you know, my body my choice.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they are not anti-vaxxers...so...that's good?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: For the ultra wealthy, fines are a (very) occasional price they pay for being able to do whatever the hell they want.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ooh, that's harsh.  That's about as effective as fining a millionaire athlete a few thousand dollars for getting into a fight.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They seem to be infected with a disease commonly known as Money. A primary symptom of which is being totally divorced from your own humanity.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

v2micca: This one I can't work up that much outrage for.  As other posters will note, the distribution of the vaccine was a little uneven in the U.S. with general population access being available much earlier in Red states than in Blue states.  I know several friends that simply drove 100 miles or less to jump lines.

Now, I might be able to work up some outrage if the article had specifically noted that the supply had been limited and that not all of the White River First Nation elders had been vaccinated.  That would imply that two such elders were not vaccinated while this couple was.  The article doesn't even imply this was the case so there was likely far more of doses of the vaccine than needed and no one was truly harmed by this couple's actions.

I mean, Farkers seem to get angry all the time at people who horde supplies of resources they don't need and seem to admire those who raid those same supplies using less than legal means.

I can't condone the couple's actions, but I do think a simple fine and citation is appropriate.  Those demanding jail time come off as petty vindictive farkers.


Nothing to do with red states or blue states or even the farking U.S. You're really just making stuff up and shiatting it into words.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is why we need day fines. A fine is meant to be both a deterrent and a punishment but a person's wealth determines the impact of a fine. A $500 might have a devastating impact on someone who makes $15,000/yr, but is little more than pocket change to someone who makes $150,000/yr. In this case a wealthy couple basically paid a few grand, a trivial amount to them, in order to abuse the system and get vaccines ahead of others. If you base the fine on the offender's income it takes away that incentive.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [i-cbc-ca.cdn.ampproject.org image 620x349]

Not bad as a trophy wife, I guess.


In keeping it Canadian

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If someone wants to go through that much trouble to get vaccinated, who the fark cares?  They shouldn't have even had to do that.  Everyone should have equal access to the vaccine.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

v2micca: This one I can't work up that much outrage for.  As other posters will note, the distribution of the vaccine was a little uneven in the U.S. with general population access being available much earlier in Red states than in Blue states.


Do you think the Yukon Territory a Red state or a Blue state?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [i-cbc-ca.cdn.ampproject.org image 620x349]

Not bad as a trophy wife, I guess.


Man, for all the work he got after True Blood ended, Sam Trammell has really let himself go.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Has anyone alerted Tucker Carlson that whites are being denied the vaccine (that his viewers refuse to take for a disease that does not exist).
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Nothing to do with red states or blue states or even the farking U.S. You're really just making stuff up and shiatting it into words.


jaytkay: Do you think the Yukon Territory a Red state or a Blue state?


I'm always amazed at the people with zero reading comprehension skills on this site.  The point was that there was skewed distribution in the US, so maybe the same thing was happening in Canada.
 
v2micca
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Russ1642: v2micca: This one I can't work up that much outrage for.  As other posters will note, the distribution of the vaccine was a little uneven in the U.S. with general population access being available much earlier in Red states than in Blue states.  I know several friends that simply drove 100 miles or less to jump lines.

Now, I might be able to work up some outrage if the article had specifically noted that the supply had been limited and that not all of the White River First Nation elders had been vaccinated.  That would imply that two such elders were not vaccinated while this couple was.  The article doesn't even imply this was the case so there was likely far more of doses of the vaccine than needed and no one was truly harmed by this couple's actions.

I mean, Farkers seem to get angry all the time at people who horde supplies of resources they don't need and seem to admire those who raid those same supplies using less than legal means.

I can't condone the couple's actions, but I do think a simple fine and citation is appropriate.  Those demanding jail time come off as petty vindictive farkers.

Nothing to do with red states or blue states or even the farking U.S. You're really just making stuff up and shiatting it into words.


Are you perhaps unfamiliar with Fark?
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: At least give them a fine scaled to their wealth. They wouldn't do it if it cost them $3,950,000 each.


TFA says the fine was the maximum allowed for the charge so your suggestion wouldn't be legal.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Russ1642: Nothing to do with red states or blue states or even the farking U.S. You're really just making stuff up and shiatting it into words.

jaytkay: Do you think the Yukon Territory a Red state or a Blue state?

I'm always amazed at the people with zero reading comprehension skills on this site.  The point was that there was skewed distribution in the US, so maybe the same thing was happening in Canada.


A person didn't read the article and wrote a post assuming it was in the US and you think we have bad reading comprehension? I think we found Fox News' Fark handle.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Might I suggest the ultimate Canuckian punishment - a lifetime ban from all Timmy's?
NO TIMBITS FOR YOU, 10-PLY CITIOT SWELLS!!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PickleBarrel: At least they are not anti-vaxxers...so...that's good?


Seriously.

Make up your minds, Mr. and Mrs. Complainypants.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

v2micca: This one I can't work up that much outrage for.  As other posters will note, the distribution of the vaccine was a little uneven in the U.S. with general population access being available much earlier in Red states than in Blue states.  I know several friends that simply drove 100 miles or less to jump lines.

Now, I might be able to work up some outrage if the article had specifically noted that the supply had been limited and that not all of the White River First Nation elders had been vaccinated.  That would imply that two such elders were not vaccinated while this couple was.  The article doesn't even imply this was the case so there was likely far more of doses of the vaccine than needed and no one was truly harmed by this couple's actions.

I mean, Farkers seem to get angry all the time at people who horde supplies of resources they don't need and seem to admire those who raid those same supplies using less than legal means.

I can't condone the couple's actions, but I do think a simple fine and citation is appropriate.  Those demanding jail time come off as petty vindictive farkers.


They jumped the queue to get doses which were supposed to go to an at-risk population, and lied to do it, at a time where vaccines were in short supply.

Fark em.
 
