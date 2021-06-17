 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   World Health Organisation bosses give out drunken advice to all women who are between 18 and 50, proposes a ban that they should NOT drink AT ALL (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Facepalm, Pregnancy, News Group Newspapers, The Sun, Matt Lambert, Implantation, Prenatal development, Portman Group, Sun Online  
•       •       •

617 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2021 at 9:34 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But if you don't get them drunk first how will babby be formed?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Candy is dandy, but liquor is quicker.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheetahOlivetti: [Fark user image 850x97]
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Psh, just send it to Fark. We can tell from the pixels.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Also don't drive in cars or cross streets, you'll thank us later.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
just in case they may be pregnant and harm their unborn child.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is WHO run by Saudi Arabia now?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
no lube for the baby machine
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"In the UK, mums-to-be are ad- vised to abstain altogether to keep risks to their baby to a minimum."

I hate reading articles the day after hyphens go on sale.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That slamming sound you heard was half the country's wineries closing.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Let's see, it's The Sun. Any chance they're taking something out of context or misconstruing it? I know their ethical standards are beyond reproach, but just wondering about the possibility.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How do those guys think they got here?!
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ah yes, I have a copper IUD and my boyfriend has a vasectomy, but I better quit drinking because THINK OF THE IMPOSSIBLE CHILDREN!!!1!!
 
baorao
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
this is insane.

but even moreso for women aged 40-50, who are "technically" in child bearing range, but considered high risk for doing so.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is the Sun, so they are going for the sensational.  They read one line in a draft WHO report and ran with it.  I seriously doubt it was intended to recommend all women of childbearing age abstain from alcohol consumption. (Although, to be fair, it is what the line said). Obviously, it will need to be modified in final form.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
ugly women scream the loudest

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I haven't had a uterus since I was 42, so I'm getting a kick.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Way to go rag mag, right below  post a video of some ditsy babe with a huge wine glass.
 
robodog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Let's see, it's The Sun. Any chance they're taking something out of context or misconstruing it? I know their ethical standards are beyond reproach, but just wondering about the possibility.


Nope, the quoted line literally appears in the draft document, someone from MADD has infiltrated the WHO. link
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tomorrow's article:

"NASA has determined that the Earth's orbit has suddenly moved by several inches.  Although it is yet to be determined conclusively, and the move poses no immediate danger, it is believed that the sudden shift was caused by tens of millions of child-bearing-age women simultaneously flipping the bird at the World Health Organization."
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you aren't getting drunk, the baby is fine.

Freaking teetotalers drive me to drink!
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

robodog: hissatsu: Let's see, it's The Sun. Any chance they're taking something out of context or misconstruing it? I know their ethical standards are beyond reproach, but just wondering about the possibility.

Nope, the quoted line literally appears in the draft document, someone from MADD has infiltrated the WHO. link


It is in the draft in one line of a 37 page document.  I would think that if the document was really recommending that 40% of drinking age people abstain, then it would be more of a focus of the document.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: This is the Sun, so they are going for the sensational.  They read one line in a draft WHO report and ran with it.  I seriously doubt it was intended to recommend all women of childbearing age abstain from alcohol consumption. (Although, to be fair, it is what the line said). Obviously, it will need to be modified in final form.


Nope. Neo/global prohibitionists.

It is necessary to raise awareness among decision-makers and the general public about the risks and harms associated with alcohol consumption. Appropriate attention should be given to prevention of the initiation of drinking among children and adolescents, prevention of drinking among pregnant women and women of childbearing age, and protection of people from pressures to drink, especially in societies with high levels of alcohol consumption where heavy drinkers are encouraged to drink even more. An international day or week of awareness on the harmful use of alcohol or a "World no alcohol day/week" could help to focus and reinforce public attention on the problem.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meanwhile, at the World Health Organization:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/This is one of the most sexist things I've seen this century. Literally tells women their only use is making babies, and the babies are so important that they should subvert their lives on the off chance they get pregnant.
Fark you WHO. Women have the right to Choose.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.