Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe they simply can't survive on the sweet, sweet atmosphere of freedom in the United States.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Maybe they simply can't survive on the sweet, sweet atmosphere of freedom in the United States.


#StopAsianHate

Embrace your neighborhood murder hornets!
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"entomologists believe it was an old hornet from a previous season that wasn't discovered until now, officials said."

Pfew.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm fairly certain we are murdering bees accidentally at a far greater rate than the murder hornets could ever hope to achieve intentionally.

/It's bad around me.  I've seen a grand total of 5 bees.  And I assume at least one of those was a repeat...
//Tomatoes haven't pollenated yet, just flowering still.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I own many of the Foxfire books, which are essentially interview with people born in Appalachia 100 years ago.  If you read the beekeeping section, these ancient hill folk talk about Japanese hornets destroying their hives.  So, it isn't a new invasive species.  Curious why it's news now.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought they moved to New Orleans and are the Pelicans now.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sotua
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: I'm fairly certain we are murdering bees accidentally at a far greater rate than the murder hornets could ever hope to achieve intentionally.

/It's bad around me.  I've seen a grand total of 5 bees.  And I assume at least one of those was a repeat...
//Tomatoes haven't pollenated yet, just flowering still.


Asian bees have defenses against these hornets. US honeybees (both African and European) do not have that defense mechanism. These hornets spread fast and have no natural enemies. It only took a few decades for sparrows and starlings to go from a few dozen released in NY to being the dominant birds across the nation.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Destructor: Maybe they simply can't survive on the sweet, sweet atmosphere of freedom in the United States.

#StopAsianHate

Embrace your neighborhood murder hornets!


Nuts to that. Those flying daggers are endemic to my area. I recently learned that the venom from as few as ten stings can kill a healthy adult with no allergies. Those things are destructive, vicious monsters.
 
