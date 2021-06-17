 Skip to content
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
backup the internet!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this about the USS Ronald Reagan?  He just wanders sometimes.  Send out the USS Nancy to find him.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just found my old US Robotics Courier, so I'm getting a kick out of this.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Is this about the USS Ronald Reagan?  He just wanders sometimes.  Send out the USS Nancy to find him.


Or the USS Joan Quigley
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: backup the internet!


I've got it on a diskette right here.

Remember the lady who thought the internet was on that AOL diskette?  She sure was nice.  Had those ornamental ducks she'd dress up for holidays.   Santa Duck, Cupid Duck, Irish Drunk Duck who'd pick a fight with Memorial Day Duck.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Is this about the USS Ronald Reagan?  He just wanders sometimes.  Send out the USS Nancy to find him.


I try to avoid fat jokes as an adult, but in HS we had a girl we called the USS Eileen. It wasn't just the weight but she did a lot of listing when she walked.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimjays: Harry Freakstorm: Is this about the USS Ronald Reagan?  He just wanders sometimes.  Send out the USS Nancy to find him.

I try to avoid fat jokes as an adult, but in HS we had a girl we called the USS Eileen. It wasn't just the weight but she did a lot of listing when she walked.


16 year old me thinks that's funny.  52 year old me says shame on you.
/ ok, 52 year old me is chuckling a little.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is someone farking around? Are they gonna find out that you don't play with moneypeople?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimjays: Harry Freakstorm: Is this about the USS Ronald Reagan?  He just wanders sometimes.  Send out the USS Nancy to find him.

I try to avoid fat jokes as an adult, but in HS we had a girl we called the USS Eileen. It wasn't just the weight but she did a lot of listing when she walked.


C'mon! "Eileen"?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I farking hate Akamai. Evil bastards.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Ralph.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember NO CARRIER but not CARRIER LOST. Must be an Apple thing.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they using the wrong bang path in their uucp address?
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: ltdanman44: backup the internet!

I've got it on a diskette right here.

Remember the lady who thought the internet was on that AOL diskette?  She sure was nice.  Had those ornamental ducks she'd dress up for holidays.   Santa Duck, Cupid Duck, Irish Drunk Duck who'd pick a fight with Memorial Day Duck.


My friend married that duck lady. Really. She also hoarded live animals, mainly birds. His apt. sounded like an aviary--and with the birds constantly annoyed by and shouting at our video games' sounds. I didn't believe my buddy when he said he'd come home to find she'd  left him. "He held the phone out: "Listen; no birds!"
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: jimjays: Harry Freakstorm: Is this about the USS Ronald Reagan?  He just wanders sometimes.  Send out the USS Nancy to find him.

I try to avoid fat jokes as an adult, but in HS we had a girl we called the USS Eileen. It wasn't just the weight but she did a lot of listing when she walked.

C'mon! "Eileen"?


It was her name! I kid you not.
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: jimjays: Harry Freakstorm: Is this about the USS Ronald Reagan?  He just wanders sometimes.  Send out the USS Nancy to find him.

I try to avoid fat jokes as an adult, but in HS we had a girl we called the USS Eileen. It wasn't just the weight but she did a lot of listing when she walked.

C'mon! "Eileen"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size


Have you tried turning it off and on?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Internet outages briefly disrupt access to websites, apps"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I remember NO CARRIER but not CARRIER LOST. Must be an Apple thing.


That happened every time someone picked up the phone while you were on dialup. Wasn't an Apple thing, it was a modem thing.

"Mom! I'm on the computer!"
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The sites probably ran out of blinker fluid.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
time to move the internet to the cloud
 
deeproy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Harry Freakstorm: Is this about the USS Ronald Reagan?  He just wanders sometimes.  Send out the USS Nancy to find him.

Or the USS Joan Quigley


The other day at work, I discovered the Navy has a ship named Amelia Earhart

Yeah.  We're just gonna sail her across the Pacific.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: TheGreatGazoo: Harry Freakstorm: Is this about the USS Ronald Reagan?  He just wanders sometimes.  Send out the USS Nancy to find him.

Or the USS Joan Quigley

The other day at work, I discovered the Navy has a ship named Amelia Earhart

Yeah.  We're just gonna sail her across the Pacific.


For some reason it's never been able to dock at Howland Island.
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tell me again about how this "interwebs" thing doesn't count as "infrastructure".
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

rightClick: time to move the internet to the cloud


But what will we do with all those tubes then?
 
Thrakkerzog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This always kind of bugged me.  The response from the modem is actually "NO CARRIER"

WastrelWay: I remember NO CARRIER but not CARRIER LOST. Must be an Apple thing.


Nope, it comes directly from the modem and it's definitely "NO CARRIER".  It's defined in the Hayes command set.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think it would be fun to imagine a day, week, month, or even year without the Internet.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lots of sites have been having issues for over 6 hours now. I had clients in the EU waking me up at 8AM or 9AM, local to their site. Something is messing with DNS overall from what I can tell, as I randomly can't resolve items like "synology.com" or several addresses I've registered in various countries that should be hosted in "major" data centers.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The more they overthink the plumbing, the easier it is to stop up the drain.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Thrakkerzog: This always kind of bugged me.  The response from the modem is actually "NO CARRIER"WastrelWay: I remember NO CARRIER but not CARRIER LOST. Must be an Apple thing.

Nope, it comes directly from the modem and it's definitely "NO CARRIER".  It's defined in the Hayes command set.


Yeah. I know. I thought I'd blame it on Apple, anyway.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

deeproy: [i.pinimg.com image 554x428]


Maybe they should have tried turning it off and on again.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
+++ath0
NO CARRIER

/old
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: ltdanman44: backup the internet!

I've got it on a diskette right here.


So do I. Have you ever noticed that when it asks you to insert another disk to continue the backup, you can actually reuse the same disk? I've saved a lot of money since I figured that out!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Boy, that website was sure full of good news.
 
