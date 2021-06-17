 Skip to content
(PR Newswire)   70% of women are lying to pollsters   (prnewswire.com) divider line
24
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read somewhere that the Dad bod is most attractive during the infertile stages of a woman's cycle.  During peak fertility it's all about rock hard abs.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark off subby, dad bods are hot
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my friends put that she wants Dad Bods in her dating profile and she gets what she wants and lots of it.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nah, we don't care about the body, just do the damn dishes.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
most women know that the amount of time needed in the gym to look rock hard is time away from taking care of their wants and needs.  this is why the dad bod is attractive, it singles that the man will have ample time to cater to them.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Winterlight: [Fark user image image 850x850]


It's the exact same story if you buy an exotic car. You think it's gonna be all buxom blondes asking for rides ifyaknowwhatimean, and in fact it's guys of all ages- the littles think it's a cool spaceship, the teens wanna post it on insta, and the guys your age wanna know how you made your bones so they can live out the same incorrect fantasy.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pickup lines that don't work:
If I said I had a dad bod, could I hold it against you?
 
8 inches [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fixation on body parts is pathetic.
 
entitygm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I read somewhere that the Dad bod is most attractive during the infertile stages of a woman's cycle.  During peak fertility it's all about rock hard abs.


I read somewhere that women desire a certain kind of men during fertile cycles, and a 'nurturer' during infertile ones. Something about wanting a good provider to raise the more attractive one's offspring. Might have been about apes though, can't really remember.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That headline is 2 words too long and the percentage is too low.
 
Headso
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No it's just the 70% of women have this in mind when they ask about a "dad bod"

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
argylez
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I resemble that headline
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There's nothing wrong with a dad bod. But I think a lot of people (ahem, fat men) think it means "fat."
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

8 inches: Fixation on body parts is pathetic.


Username checks out
 
NINEv2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Headso: No it's just the 70% of women have this in mind when they ask about a "dad bod"

[pbs.twimg.com image 747x1024]


Agreed. "Dad bod" and "land whale" are not the same thing.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

8 inches: Fixation on body parts is pathetic.


Username checks out.

/omg lol
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cfreak: 8 inches: Fixation on body parts is pathetic.

Username checks out


*tiny fist*
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Believe it or not. The narcissism necessary to produce a sculpted body might not be as sexy as all that. When I was growing up, body building was fairly widely mocked.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Planet Fitness, the gym where they frown on actually lifting the weights and pizza night is a real thing.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: Pickup lines that don't work:
If I said I had a dad bod, could I hold it against you?


Follow up, do you mind being on top?
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh the pseudoscience evopsyche weirdos are already here huh?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Headso: No it's just the 70% of women have this in mind when they ask about a "dad bod"

[pbs.twimg.com image 747x1024]


Yeah, when you hear the results of studies like this, you shouldn't assume they mean "Milton from Office Space" when they actually mean "Jason Momoa when he's not cutting weight for a shirtless scene."
 
