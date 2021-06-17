 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Don't park badly near farms, the owners might retaliate with manure spreaders   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But when he failed to show, they emptied their load over it.

Solty Dog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
CSB

Leo had this Datsun with a sunroof.  Leo lived in Central Illinois and asked me to follow him out to his auto mechanic near Newton.  Decided to follow Leo, pick him up and then go to the rollicking town of Terra Haute for a movie an Mr. Gati Pizza.  Dream big.

So Kevin and I are in my car and Leo is leading in his Datsun.  Leo gets out on the highway and opens the Datsun up.  In a few minutes, he's steaming along at 50 mph.  Just a blur, right?  Well, sirs and ma'ams, a farmer pulls out right in front of Leo with a manure spreader.  When it hit the pavement, the leftover manure stars flying and we see Leo trying to close his sunroof.  Funny, right?  Leo goes around the tractor and one of us says "Here comes the finger".  Right on que, he flips us off.   Gets to the mechanic and he smells, uh, 'earthy'.

Saw 2010: Odyssey 2 and got to Mr. Gati just before they took down the lunch buffet. Not going to say "Best day ever" cause that would just be sad and pathetic, but, if you know me then you know.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
However, it all ended amicably, with the farmer in Wigston, Leics, adding: "He didn't realise he was blocking the entrance to the field. He came back to find his van covered. He admitted he was totally in the wrong.
"They hosed his van down and everyone had a laugh. Then they went back to the pub and he put money behind the bar and bought the lads a drink."

That was not at all how I expected that to end.

/If this were the US the van would either be crushed under the wheels of the loader or the farmer would have been shot.  Or both.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
However, it all ended amicably, with the farmer in Wigston, Leics, adding: "He didn't realise he was blocking the entrance to the field. He came back to find his van covered. He admitted he was totally in the wrong.
"They hosed his van down and everyone had a laugh. Then they went back to the pub and he put money behind the bar and bought the lads a drink."

That's some wholesome shiat right there.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Here's what really happened: some farmers decided to spray manure on a van and make up a story worthy of the Sun.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was working at the loading docks for trucks one day when some guy parked his pickup in front of the bay I'd opened for a tractor trailer to back into. I told him to move it before he even got out of the truck. He told me something along the lines of "f*ck off". At this point I said either he moves it or I do. He response was something like "eff you" as he started walking towards the warehouse.

I was driving a very large forklift while this conversation played out. So I lowered the forks and slid them under the vehicle. The owner suddenly decided his pickup was in the wrong place after all.
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: However, it all ended amicably, with the farmer in Wigston, Leics, adding: "He didn't realise he was blocking the entrance to the field. He came back to find his van covered. He admitted he was totally in the wrong.
"They hosed his van down and everyone had a laugh. Then they went back to the pub and he put money behind the bar and bought the lads a drink."

That was not at all how I expected that to end.

/If this were the US the van would either be crushed under the wheels of the loader or the farmer would have been shot.  Or both.


gunplay for sure.
 
