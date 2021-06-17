 Skip to content
(NYPost)   For sale: Dodge Charger - Power steering, power brakes, sunroof, one owner   (nypost.com) divider line
28
28 Comments     (+0 »)
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The mythbusters found out that this devalues a car.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Geez... He seems like such a great catch.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robert Miquel Johnson, 31, allegedly tried to hawk the vehicle a day before the strangled remains of 44-year-old Pamela Paz were found under a Nashville overpass in May, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

You mean it's not cougar hunting season?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the mileage?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's available for viewing at Your Self Storage, Baltimore.

/ask for esther mofet
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent headline, subby
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm never surprised when it's a Dodge Charger.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the woman from Corinth?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a rough 31.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've said this for a long time, but almost everything/everyone surrounding the Dodge Charger or Challenger is sketchy. I don't know why this is, but they seem to attract every questionable person around.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dodge Charger, power everything! many addons! leather interior! modified for carpool lane use!
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I've said this for a long time, but almost everything/everyone surrounding the Dodge Charger or Challenger is sketchy. I don't know why this is, but they seem to attract every questionable person around.


It's the AK-47 of automobiles.  Cheap, powerful, easy to get. and cheap.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Futurama - Yeah yeah I've gotten used cars before
Youtube NDlTz0sspck
 
CocoNutz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman's corpse wasn't in it as he was trying to sell it.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Robert Miquel Johnson, 31, allegedly tried to hawk the vehicle a day before the strangled remains of 44-year-old Pamela Paz were found under a Nashville overpass in May, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

You mean it's not cougar hunting season?


Too soon.  It was funny in your head.  Execution, not so much.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, you mean the guy with the neck tattoo? That seems unlikely.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnus: NikolaiFarkoff: I've said this for a long time, but almost everything/everyone surrounding the Dodge Charger or Challenger is sketchy. I don't know why this is, but they seem to attract every questionable person around.

It's the AK-47 of automobiles.  Cheap, powerful, easy to get. and cheap.


Where are you finding these cheap AKs?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate to paint with such a broad brush but I've never known a dude who drives a dodge muscle car who I thought was a cool person I'd like to be friends with. And this is going back to the late 80s.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've found a lot weird stuff in cars I've bought. An overdue library book with a printing date in the 1890s, a Susan B. Anthony dollar, a thumb drive with engineering drawings for a roller coaster, some kind of master key used by locksmiths. But dead girlfriend is next level. Clean your cars before selling, people!
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KidKorporate: Magnus: NikolaiFarkoff: I've said this for a long time, but almost everything/everyone surrounding the Dodge Charger or Challenger is sketchy. I don't know why this is, but they seem to attract every questionable person around.

It's the AK-47 of automobiles.  Cheap, powerful, easy to get. and cheap.

Where are you finding these cheap AKs?


Are you back to school shopping or something?
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KidKorporate: Magnus: NikolaiFarkoff: I've said this for a long time, but almost everything/everyone surrounding the Dodge Charger or Challenger is sketchy. I don't know why this is, but they seem to attract every questionable person around.

It's the AK-47 of automobiles.  Cheap, powerful, easy to get. and cheap.

Where are you finding these cheap AKs?


It's the pitbull of cars would've been a better metaphor.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I've said this for a long time, but almost everything/everyone surrounding the Dodge Charger or Challenger is sketchy. I don't know why this is, but they seem to attract every questionable person around.


They're the pitbull of automobiles.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Osama bin Limbaugh: I'm never surprised when it's a Dodge Charger.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The look on his face ... why do I feel this is not his first foray into criminal enterprise?
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Magnus: KidKorporate: Magnus: NikolaiFarkoff: I've said this for a long time, but almost everything/everyone surrounding the Dodge Charger or Challenger is sketchy. I don't know why this is, but they seem to attract every questionable person around.

It's the AK-47 of automobiles.  Cheap, powerful, easy to get. and cheap.

Where are you finding these cheap AKs?

Are you back to school shopping or something?


It's the most wonderful time of the year.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Wait, you mean the guy with the neck tattoo? That seems unlikely.


????? I have a neck tattoo. And I've never killed anyone. (As far as a know)
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm always reminded of Artemis Fowl when it comes to neck tattoos.
"They're just as good as a driver's license for the cops"
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Wait, you mean the guy with the neck tattoo? That seems unlikely.

????? I have a neck tattoo. And I've never killed anyone. (As far as a know)


You know what you did.
 
