(The Scottish Sun)   Scots neighbor from hell hurls all his used loo rolls out of top-floor flat onto people below in street because he's scared of flushing his toilet. Issues? Maybe   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
12
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like it's time to invest in a bidet.
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Never heard of the show Naked Attraction (in sidebar)
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A Scotsman you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Issues? No. Tissues.
 
groverpm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFA: "There was human faeces on the toilet roll. On closer inspection they could smell the odour which suggested it was human faeces.

Do they know of animals that wipe their arse with bog paper?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Used loo roll" - at first I pictured this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


... but then remembered that you silly people use "roll" to mean "paper," which, yeah, makes this a different sort of story.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

groverpm: FTFA: "There was human faeces on the toilet roll. On closer inspection they could smell the odour which suggested it was human faeces.

Do they know of animals that wipe their arse with bog paper?


No, that's what rabbits are for.
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Perth?

A toilet?

There's a joke about piss and a lisp in here somewhere.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Issues? No. Tissues.


Tissue! I don't even know you!
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I would call him bat schitt crazy but that is redundant on several levels.
 
Dbearup
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTA
Mrs Cullerton said: "He is not suffering from any mental disorder. The explanation given was that his toilet was blocked. It appears that whilst it may have been blocked, this behaviour has been an ongoing issue for a number of years. There is a suggestion he has a fear of the water in his toilet."

Fear of the water in his toilet makes him throw used toilet paper out his window - and on a previous occasion, bottles of piss as well - but that's not a sign of any mental disorder. Riiiight. Pull the other one.
 
